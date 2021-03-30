The Alpha Trend

The Alpha Trend

Experience the cutting-edge in trend analysis. The Alpha Trend doesn't just identify trends—it filters out the noise, focusing only on the primary movements of price. Whether you're a Binary Option pro or a scalping enthusiast in the Forex world, this tool is tailored for you.

Here's the secret: The initial thrust of a major trend often sets its enduring direction, irrespective of the minor fluctuations within. With Alpha Trend, you can decode this momentum, pinpointing the most opportune moments to buy or sell your binary options.

Stay a step ahead. Trade with precision. Choose The Alpha Trend.

The Alpha Trend signal if used correctly will:

  • Simple, intuitive and effective trading signals.
  • Never redraw, never redraw, never recalculate.
  • This indicator allows you to trade binary options. The recommended time range is М5 and the valid time is 5-15 minutes. This indicator applies to any currency pair. Unlimited trading hours.
  • This strategy does not use conventional oscillators, but uses neural network algorithms, analysis of trading volume data, support and resistance analysis, etc. to find suitable trading signals.
  • There is no need to wait for a long time, more trading signals are provided every day.
  • Available on all platforms.


To use the Alpha Trend signal:

- Follow the direction of the signal in the 15 minute time frame.


Everyone wants to be the Alpha.. but there is only one. 



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The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: RSI above/below 50 line Green square + Red border: R
FFx Stoch Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: Stoch above/below 50 line Green square + Red border:
FFx Ichimoku Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: Price above/below Cloud (Kumo) Green square + Red bo
FFx MA Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: MA pointing Up/Down Green square + Red border: MA po
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