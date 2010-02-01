Forex trading is a unique forex scalper robot. The robot is trading GBPUSD M5. The minimum deposit is from $ 300. The maximum drawdown when testing in the strategy tester for 2 years is no more than 15%. The robot does not use Martingale, Grid or other risky trading strategies. Each trade is accompanied by TakeProfit and StopLoss. The robot can trade simultaneously on several trading accounts. With each deal, the robot sends an information message to the trader on the phone, where it says on which currency pair the deal was opened and in which direction.





How to test the robot's work?

To test the robot, download the demo version from this site. After that, launch the strategy tester, select our product in the strategy tester in the list of robots, specify the GBPUSD currency pair, M5 timeframe and maximum spread up to 7 pips. After that, test the robot for 2-5 years of trading. This way you can get a complete and objective picture of the potential capabilities of the robot.



Why is the principle of market analysis by this robot considered unique? This robot does not use classical market analysis models. This robot uses neural network interaction models to analyze the market and forex trading. You can read how neural networks work in Google. There is information about the principle of interaction between self-learning and forecasting modules. Thanks to such work models, we were able to train the robot for active forex trading on small timeframes. The robot analyzes historical price movements, learns on models of price interaction with economic and technical factors and predicts further market development using the information obtained as a result of the analysis.

Bot settings: