Forex trading
- Experts
- Andrey Kozak
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
Why is the principle of market analysis by this robot considered unique?
This robot does not use classical market analysis models. This robot uses neural network interaction models to analyze the market and forex trading. You can read how neural networks work in Google. There is information about the principle of interaction between self-learning and forecasting modules. Thanks to such work models, we were able to train the robot for active forex trading on small timeframes. The robot analyzes historical price movements, learns on models of price interaction with economic and technical factors and predicts further market development using the information obtained as a result of the analysis.
- Risk - lot size in% of the deposit.
- Accumulation - filter for opening order accuracy. The higher the value, the less often the robot opens orders, but they are more accurate.
- Stop - the size of the stop loss in points.
- Take - the size of the take profit in points.
- Magic - the magic number of the robot.