Stochastic Forex EA

5

Stochastic Forex EA


✅Forex Robot✅


▶️Little advice to increase the profit.✅

✔️You can also run the robot on multiple charts ✅

🔔at the same time. Try the following example:❎

📣EUR/USD Chart 4H✅

🔑EUR/USD Chart 1H✅

🗝️EUR/USD Chart 30min✅

🔑EUR/USD Chart 15min✅

📯Keep the Magic Number the same in all Time Frames 🖼️ 


Check the Video for set ups

✅📈https://www.mql5.com/go?link=https://youtu.be/2wCzTFIGNp4

✅Stochastic as Main Indicator ✅

 

 ✅Is an fully automated Forex Robot for MT4 Terminal Trading.

  

✅The default settings are already profitable. But you can test and adjust the files to your needs.


✅There are more then 5 Indicators built in to filter as much as possible,


 ✅You can also join the Telegram Channel and Group

 ✅ https://t.me/+rbMoGQwS0WdjNGU0

 ✅https://t.me/+Ft3Q8y4akvxjN2Jk


  • 🔈100 % automated✅
  • 🔈different settings available✅
  • 🔈simple TP and SL✅
  • 🔈Trailing Stop✅
  • 🔈Martingale✅
  • 🔈For ALL Pairs✅
  • 🔈For All Time Frames✅

👌Perfect to catch overbought and over sold trends in the market.

👌But the the combination of others makes it a good Robot for ALL Pairs 

👌Perfect for Longterm investment.


📊That one works also on Cent Accounts .

I wish every single trader the maximum success. But please trade responsible.

Good luck to everyone of you.


Reviews 13
Ann Trader
29
Ann Trader 2022.06.22 17:07 
 

i just purchased this EA. so far so good. i like the way it works, as i observed it will automatically adjust the lot size whenever the balance get high. looking forward for a consistent wins. by the way, i already recommend this EA to my friend. thank you to this amazing EA. warm regards from Philippines

gusmandave
129
gusmandave 2021.11.25 04:59 
 

I’ve been very impressed. I’m trading from the United States, and I’ve been using this for several months now. I’m getting around 1% a month which is outstanding as far as I’m concerned, and I’m very pleased with it. I have rented several EA's from Steve now and each one has consistently been profitable.

goldkkim
388
goldkkim 2021.07.24 09:02 
 

I use this EA to guide my trade. It's more like hybrid between human and robot. I already made double within last three month.

