Stochastic Forex EA
- Experts
- Steve Zoeger
- Version: 1.10
- Updated: 20 October 2020
- Activations: 10
✅Forex Robot✅
▶️Little advice to increase the profit.✅
✔️You can also run the robot on multiple charts ✅
🔔at the same time. Try the following example:❎
📣EUR/USD Chart 4H✅
🔑EUR/USD Chart 1H✅
🗝️EUR/USD Chart 30min✅
🔑EUR/USD Chart 15min✅
📯Keep the Magic Number the same in all Time Frames 🖼️
Check the Video for set ups
✅📈https://www.mql5.com/go?link=https://youtu.be/2wCzTFIGNp4
✅Stochastic as Main Indicator ✅
✅ ✅Is an fully automated Forex Robot for MT4 Terminal Trading.
✅The default settings are already profitable. But you can test and adjust the files to your needs.
✅There are more then 5 Indicators built in to filter as much as possible,
✅You can also join the Telegram Channel and Group
✅ https://t.me/+rbMoGQwS0WdjNGU0
✅https://t.me/+Ft3Q8y4akvxjN2Jk
- 🔈100 % automated✅
- 🔈different settings available✅
- 🔈simple TP and SL✅
- 🔈Trailing Stop✅
- 🔈Martingale✅
- 🔈For ALL Pairs✅
- 🔈For All Time Frames✅
👌Perfect to catch overbought and over sold trends in the market.
👌But the the combination of others makes it a good Robot for ALL Pairs
👌Perfect for Longterm investment.
📊That one works also on Cent Accounts .
I wish every single trader the maximum success. But please trade responsible.
Good luck to everyone of you.
i just purchased this EA. so far so good. i like the way it works, as i observed it will automatically adjust the lot size whenever the balance get high. looking forward for a consistent wins. by the way, i already recommend this EA to my friend. thank you to this amazing EA. warm regards from Philippines