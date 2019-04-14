Lemon Cat Scalper
- Experts
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- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 5 June 2019
- Activations: 5
Lemon Cat Scalper
The most suitable time frame of this EA would be M15 or even lower, I mainly use M15 or M5 for back testing. This EA use previous number of bars to determine the position during opening orders. More, this EA use a very special strategy for defending, and it can pass 10 years back test for some symbols.
This EA is suitable for trading EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, NZD/USD, EUR/CAD, EUR/AUD, AUD/CAD, AUD/NZD, NZD/CAD, or any symbols you like. Defaults setting are not optimized for any symbols, please find your own setting before use.
Recommended Timeframe: M15
Minimal recommended deposit: $1000 per 0.01 lot
Free version of this EA also provided, you can download the free version of this EA via the link below
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/37612
Please be noted that there are some functions are locked in the free version, it is highly recommend for you to purchase this EA if you like it.
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