Classic Lock MT4

5

Classic Lock is a trading system that combines several different algorithms: both for opening a transaction and for its support. The system uses averaging, hedging, and in its essence, is a breakout strategy that trades with the trend. The strategy can trade on almost any instrument: gold, oil, currency pairs, etc. Good for trading in volatile markets.

Features:

•    The Expert Advisor can be attached to ANY TIMEFRAME, since the settings already contain the trading parameter for the required timeframe (the "TimeFrame_for_Strategy" parameter).
•    You can use any types of accounts: RAW/ECN, Standard, Cent.
•    To increase the likelihood of success, if you are trading in semi-automatic mode, set the direction of the 1st transaction using the direction of the trend on higher timeframes, also assessing the political and economic situation at the current moment. This can be done both in the EA parameters and using the buttons on the chart (First BUY, First Sell).
•    The EA has several strategies for opening the 1st trade in a series of positions (the "Select_Enter_Signal" parameter). If you want to immediately start a new series of positions, then use the buttons on the chart "Fast 1st BUY" or "Fast 1st SELL".

TRADING INSTRUCTION STEP BY STEP: attach the adviser to the chart, load the required settings. Ready!

If you are trading in semi-automatic mode you also have to set the most likely direction for the first trade (Buy or Sell).

Set files (settings) and a detailed description of the EA parameters can be found on the blog page: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/749757

P.S. Important points on the work of an expert will be discussed in the comments thread, read and ask questions!

Reviews 1
Alexey Nikiforov
293
Alexey Nikiforov 2022.08.21 21:29 
 

Интересный советник с высокой доходностью и большим потеницалом. Поддержка отличная

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Smart Funded EA is an expert advisor designed to pass the HFT challenges of prop firms that allow its use. If you are interested to use an EA for live accounts or classic porp firms please check Smart Gold Hunter . You can also check Smart Gold Hunter live signal here You can check my blog post about HFT Prop firms before buying a challenge. Do I need to back-test? You do not need to backtest, and demo servers that you backtest will not give the real results since HFT prop firms servers and
Neuralis Cortoid Gold
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Gann HiLo System MT4
Pol Lazaro Porta
Experts
GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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Classic Lock MT5
Oleksandr Vlasenko
5 (1)
Experts
Classic Lock is a trading system that combines several different algorithms: both for opening a transaction and for its support. The system uses averaging, hedging, and in its essence, is a breakout strategy that trades with the trend. The strategy can trade on almost any instrument: gold, oil, currency pairs, etc. Good for trading in volatile markets. Features: •    The Expert Advisor can be attached to ANY TIMEFRAME, since the settings already contain the trading parameter for the required tim
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Alexey Nikiforov
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Alexey Nikiforov 2022.08.21 21:29 
 

Интересный советник с высокой доходностью и большим потеницалом. Поддержка отличная

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