Diamond DE40 MT5
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.8
- Updated: 22 May 2026
- Activations: 10
Limited promo! Purchase Diamond DE40 and receive Gold PULSAR MT5 for free !
Diamond DE40 is high-quality expert advisor for fully automated trading. DE40 MT5 is new generation system that uses all advantages of the mt5 platform and intended for trading with symbol DE40. Diamond includes advanced core, accurate entry points filter that based on number of key market factors like price channels, round and key levels, price action and fine analisys of bar models. DE40 contains multi-stage profit closure system, two ways trailing stop function, high spread protection, separate days and trading time fiters and works in three different modes. The Ea detects upcoming economic news, includes money management and proportional lot calculation modules.
Key Features
- Advanced trading core;
- Accurate entry point filter;
- High trading perfomance;
- Multi-stage profit closing algorithm;
- three automatic trading modes;
- Money management system;
- Flexible economic news filter
- High spread protection;
- Days and time filters.
Main requirements
- Terminal MT5;
- ECN account;
- Symbol: DE40;
- Timeframe H1.
- Minimal deposit $500;
- Recommended deposit $1000.
- Stable and fast VPS.
Diamond DE40 install
- Setup news filter.
- Attach Diamond DE40 to the chart of pair DE40;
- Press "Load" button and apply suitable .set file.
- Allow live trading and turn on AutoTrading button at top panel of terminal.
News filter setup
- Go to terminal's menu Tools>>Options>>Expert Advisors.
- Allow "Web Requests" and add to the list news calendar link "https://forexsb.com"
- At ServerGMT parameter set your broker GMT value.
Please note. News filter is great protection and it works only at live trading.
SupportOriginal systems only at MQL5.com
I am always in touch. Feel free contact me with personal message.
My 3rd purchase with Fanur, this EA generates good profit. Support is always great and helpful. Thank you!