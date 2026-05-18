Diamond DE40 MT5

5

Limited promo! Purchase Diamond DE40 and receive Gold PULSAR MT5 for free ! 

Diamond DE40 is high-quality expert advisor for fully automated trading. DE40 MT5 is new generation system that uses all advantages of the mt5 platform and intended for trading with symbol DE40. Diamond includes advanced core, accurate entry points filter that based on number of key market factors like price channels, round and key levels, price action and fine analisys of bar models. DE40 contains multi-stage profit closure system, two ways trailing stop function, high spread protection, separate days and trading time fiters and works in three different modes. The Ea detects upcoming economic news, includes money management and proportional lot calculation modules.  


Perfomance and settings


Key Features

  • Advanced trading core;
  • Accurate entry point filter;
  • High trading perfomance;
  • Multi-stage profit closing algorithm;
  • three automatic trading modes;
  • Money management system;
  • Flexible economic news filter
  • High spread protection;
  • Days and time filters.


Main requirements

  • Terminal MT5;
  • ECN account;
  • Symbol: DE40;
  • Timeframe H1.
  • Minimal deposit $500;
  • Recommended deposit $1000.
  • Stable and fast VPS.


Diamond DE40 install

  1. Setup news filter.
  2. Attach Diamond DE40 to the chart of pair DE40;
  3. Press "Load" button and apply suitable .set file. 
  4. Allow live trading and turn on AutoTrading button at top panel of terminal.


News filter setup

  1. Go to terminal's menu Tools>>Options>>Expert Advisors. 
  2. Allow "Web Requests" and add to the list news calendar link "https://forexsb.com"
  3. At ServerGMT parameter set your broker GMT value. 

Please note. News filter is great protection and it works only at live trading.


Support

Original systems only at MQL5.com
I am always in touch. Feel free contact me with personal message.  
Reviews 4
Alex Trader
48
Alex Trader 2026.07.21 18:07 
 

My 3rd purchase with Fanur, this EA generates good profit. Support is always great and helpful. Thank you!

Groupe Perdigau Investissements
620
Eric Louis Perdigau 2026.06.02 06:37 
 

As always, Fanur offers a high-quality Expert Advisor (EA). I ​​use it with a measured risk, and it remains very profitable so far. Since it's based on a different asset class, it's a great way to diversify your account! Furthermore, Fanur is, as always, responsive and attentive. It's a shame we can't give 6 stars! Thank you!!

Soravit Tangkana
394
Soravit Tangkana 2026.05.26 06:09 
 

Nice one sofar

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Alex Trader
48
Alex Trader 2026.07.21 18:07 
 

My 3rd purchase with Fanur, this EA generates good profit. Support is always great and helpful. Thank you!

Fanur Galamov
23796
Reply from developer Fanur Galamov 2026.07.29 10:15
Thank you so much! 🙏
Groupe Perdigau Investissements
620
Eric Louis Perdigau 2026.06.02 06:37 
 

As always, Fanur offers a high-quality Expert Advisor (EA). I ​​use it with a measured risk, and it remains very profitable so far. Since it's based on a different asset class, it's a great way to diversify your account! Furthermore, Fanur is, as always, responsive and attentive. It's a shame we can't give 6 stars! Thank you!!

Fanur Galamov
23796
Reply from developer Fanur Galamov 2026.06.02 08:35
Thank you so much! 🙏
Soravit Tangkana
394
Soravit Tangkana 2026.05.26 06:09 
 

Nice one sofar

Fanur Galamov
23796
Reply from developer Fanur Galamov 2026.06.02 08:35
Thank you!
TT77IRL
409
TT77IRL 2026.05.23 18:00 
 

Another Diamond from Fanur! Although the trades are still relatively small at the moment, that’s exactly what makes them feel safe and consistent. Honestly, I can already see this EA following the same path as its predecessors: continuous improvement, more refined performance, and steady growth over time. Version 1.8 is already a huge leap compared to the earlier, which clearly shows how much work and development is going into it. It’s also great to see the constant flow of new ideas and improvements — that’s why I’m genuinely excited to see what future versions will bring. Keep up the great work, and thank you for all the effort!

Fanur Galamov
23796
Reply from developer Fanur Galamov 2026.05.23 18:09
Thank you so much! 🙏
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