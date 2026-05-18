Diamond DE40 MT5

EA Maestro Fanur Galamov 4.47 (15) Experts

EA Maestro is a fully automated expert advisor designed for active trading in two directions. The EA contains an advanced entry filter based on the analysis of the price chart model and technical indicators, includes a two-step trailing stop, an analyzer of round price levels and an time trading filter. The EA allows you to work with both a fixed trading lot and an automatic lot calculated by the built-in money management module. The EA is ready to use, just set it on the price chart and let it