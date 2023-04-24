Harmonizer EA MT5

4.55

Harmonizer EA  is a powerful grid trading tool that uses an  advanced algorithm to calculate entry positions for each individual trade. It is not overfitted to historical data, instead using market volatility to optimize itself. By using market volatility, the algorithm is able to adjust to changes in the market quickly and efficiently. This means that it is able to take advantage of opportunities in the market, while also being able to minimize risk by staying within pre-defined parameters.

However, it is important to use this EA with caution and only risk an amount you are comfortable with. We encourage you to backtest the EA and experiment with the settings to find the ones that work best for you.

Live Performance

  • Recommended   symbols : AUDCAD, NZDCAD, (AUDNZD is optional)  
  • Recommended timeframe: M15  ( 15 minute chart)

MT4 Version

Features

  • Cheaper and better than similar EAs 
  • Works on multiple symbols
  • One chart setup
  • News Filter in live trading & backtesting
  • Live performance monitoring
  • Not overfitted to historical data
  • Not limited to certain symbols
  • Developer support

Requirements:

  • Hedging account
  • Not sensitive to spread, but an ECN  account is suggested 
  • Run continuously on VPS (to ensure uninterrupted trading)
  • Leverage of 1:200 or higher

Recommended setup:

Attach the EA to one 15-minute (M15) chart of AUDCAD and start with at least 500 USD. However, for lower risk, it is recommended to start with 1500 USD. No .set file is required. You can either use the default settings or conduct backtests with different settings to identify the optimal configuration that suits your trading style. Please make sure to update the Trade Symbols parameter if your broker uses a suffix (e.g., change AUDCAD to AUDCAD.m).

If you want to trade symbols other than the recommended ones, use the custom symbol mode.


    EA parameters:

    Money Management

      Lot Calculation Method: Select the lot calculation method according to the risk you want to take. Fixed Lots will use fixed lot size from the "Fixed lot" parameter, Deposit load will calculate lots based on deposit load, and 4 predefined risk will calculate Lot size automatically for you

      Deposit Load (%): Calculation of the initial lot size based on deposit load

      Fixed Lots: Calculation of initial lot size based on fixed lots

      Take Profit: The amount of profit for each set of trades in points

      Global Drawdown Check: Checks for maximum possible loss

      Max Global Drawdown (%): The percentage of drawdown to stop the EA. Only works when the Drawdown Check is set to Check Drawdown in Percent(%)

      Max Global Drawdown (points): The drawdown in points to stop the EA. Only works when the Drawdown Check is set to Check Drawdown in Points

      Max Global Drawdown (currency): The drawdown in amount of money to stop the EA . Only works when the Drawdown Check is set to Check Drawdown in Currency

      Daily Drawdown Check (Prob Firm Rule): Daily maximum loss checks are used in prop firm challenges to limit risk.

      Max Daily Drawdown (%): The percentage of Daily drawdown to stop the EA. Only works when the Daily Drawdown Check is set to Check Daily Drawdown in Percent(%)

      Max Daily Drawdown (currency): The Daily drawdown in amount of money to stop the EA . Only works when the Daily Drawdown Check is set to Check Daily Drawdown in Currency

      TSL Trigger Points: The Trailing Stop Loss is activated when a session of trade(s) reach the TSL Trigger Points in profit (if set to 0, disabled)

      TSL Points: The Trailing Stop will be trailed in this set distance 


        Strategy Settings

          Indicator TimeFrame: The timeframe used to optimize trades entry

          Trade Frequency (%): The amount of trades the EA enters. If it is set higher, the number of trades will be more


            Grid Settings

              Trade Distance: Min trade distance in points between trades

              Smart Distance: Adjusts the distance between trades based on market mood

              2nd Trade Multiplier :  Multiplier for the 2nd trade

              3rd-5th Trade Multiplier Multiplier for the 3rd-5th trades

              6th-Trade Multiplier: Multiplier for the 6th-& more trades

              Maximum Trades: Max number of trades in each set of trades


                News Filter

                News Filter: Activates or deactivate News Filter

                Wait To Open Initial Trade: No new trade around economic events if there is no other open position

                Wait To Open Secondary Trade: No new trade around economic events if already there is open position(s)

                Wait Minutes Before Event: Stop opening positions before economic event in minutes

                Wait Minutes After Event: Stop opening positions after economic event in minutes

                Consider Medium Impact News: Activates medium impact events

                Show News Panel: Activates or deactivate the graphical information on the chart for economic events


                    General

                      Trade Symbols: Determine which symbols it should operate (you should change it if your broker uses suffix (eg AUDCAD.m))

                      *You can add AUDNZD optionally

                      Max Symbols at a Time: Max symbols to be traded simultaneously

                      Custom Symbol: It trades only the symbol it is attached to (you can use this mode to trade on any symbol you want, change the magic number if you attach it to multiple charts).

                      Max Spread : Max spread the EA will be allowed to enter a trade

                      Randomize Entry: Makes a random delay of up to 10 seconds before opening a trade

                      GUI :  Activates or deactivate the graphical information on the chart

                      Magic: This number should be unique for every EA in your account


                      How to use News Filter while backtesting?

                      First, run the EA on the terminal with the news filter set to true to download the calendar. Then, you can backtest with the news data.


                      Please contact me after purchasing the EA.

                      This will help me inform you about any updates to the EA, provide you with suitable support and add you to community group.


                      Reviews 14
                      Michal
                      81
                      Michal 2026.06.13 10:32 
                       

                      After more than a month of use, I rate the system as high quality. It closes trades nicely and makes money. Currency pairs NZDCAD,AUDCAD are well chosen for stability. I use the same risk as the author in Signal.

                      Dominic Minguy Jean
                      2631
                      Dominic Minguy Jean 2025.08.14 13:40 
                       

                      This is as good as it gets. Yes, it's a grid EA. Yes, another one on AUDCAD, NZDCAD and AUDNZD. No full blast profit making. But it has been running for months and keeps bringing back money. With defaults settings! What else could you ask for?

                      Ziad Bassil
                      113
                      Ziad Bassil 2024.01.03 09:57 
                       

                      After a month of testing, I quickly moved to LIVE trading. It is ON now for the past 3 months and I can only say I am very very satisfied with the results. Stable profits, Low DD, and the kind of "Peace of mind - Fire and Forget" type of EA. Great job and great support from the Author. You only know a good EA when you see the Author has so much passion for his work. 5 stars and well deserved.

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                      Filter:
                      Michal
                      81
                      Michal 2026.06.13 10:32 
                       

                      After more than a month of use, I rate the system as high quality. It closes trades nicely and makes money. Currency pairs NZDCAD,AUDCAD are well chosen for stability. I use the same risk as the author in Signal.

                      Amir Hossein Moharreri
                      11221
                      Reply from developer Amir Hossein Moharreri 2026.06.13 14:24
                      Appreciate your kind review🌹. We have a telegram group, please send me a dm so I can send you the group link.
                      Dominic Minguy Jean
                      2631
                      Dominic Minguy Jean 2025.08.14 13:40 
                       

                      This is as good as it gets. Yes, it's a grid EA. Yes, another one on AUDCAD, NZDCAD and AUDNZD. No full blast profit making. But it has been running for months and keeps bringing back money. With defaults settings! What else could you ask for?

                      Ziad Bassil
                      113
                      Ziad Bassil 2024.01.03 09:57 
                       

                      After a month of testing, I quickly moved to LIVE trading. It is ON now for the past 3 months and I can only say I am very very satisfied with the results. Stable profits, Low DD, and the kind of "Peace of mind - Fire and Forget" type of EA. Great job and great support from the Author. You only know a good EA when you see the Author has so much passion for his work. 5 stars and well deserved.

                      Rom
                      483
                      Rom 2023.11.29 19:08 
                       

                      I trade with this EA live since month. Settings with low risk. Very comfortable trading - stady profits with low drow down. EA is very stabale. Autor ongoing updating EA. Good job. With pleasure will by also MT4 version of this EA and another EAs from this autor. Thank you for your great job.

                      Moses Thuo Macharia
                      156
                      Moses Thuo Macharia 2023.11.27 16:20 
                       

                      The EA is effective makes profit with minimal drawdown

                      Sam Mirzagharcheh
                      386
                      Sam Mirzagharcheh 2023.10.23 17:56 
                       

                      User didn't leave any comment to the rating

                      Mounaim Benali Yjjou
                      198
                      Mounaim Benali Yjjou 2023.10.21 08:41 
                       

                      Nulle j'ai essayé 2 jour pas de orderes

                      Amir Hossein Moharreri
                      11221
                      Reply from developer Amir Hossein Moharreri 2023.11.30 17:03
                      Dear Mounaim, You rented this EA and after one day you sent a message to me that it is not working. I examined your setup and understood that your "Algo Trading" button is deactivated. After just eight hours, you sent another message to me saying that it is not working again. This EA usually has 9 - 10 trades a week, and you cannot expect it to trade continuously (in an eight-hour span). It is not a safe strategy. That is why I think your review is unfair :). However, if you need any help, just ask me. I will try my best to help you🌹.
                      Felix Yuwono
                      847
                      Felix Yuwono 2023.09.20 03:28 
                       

                      Positive Review !!

                      A
                      363
                      A 2023.09.18 08:05 
                       

                      Author really does their best to help you out. Will update on profits. Highly recommend.

                      - Md Rashidul Hasan
                      4472
                      - Md Rashidul Hasan 2023.08.29 18:52 
                       

                      1. Author is super supportive. Will go extra mile for you. 100% recommended as a Developer who stays night and day behind his EA. 2. This EA itself has proven track record. Check the signal. I am excited to join this journey. There are EAs which are super expensive and do half of the job, but not this EA. You will get what you see. Low DD is an added bonus. I feel happy for being a part of it.

                      FarzanTabrizi
                      187
                      FarzanTabrizi 2023.08.22 17:30 
                       

                      User didn't leave any comment to the rating

                      Byunghak Kim
                      499
                      Byunghak Kim 2023.05.20 12:07 
                       

                      All trades on a live account match exactly the signal and the backtest. honest and profitable EA.

                      [Deleted] 2023.05.14 17:43 
                       

                      User didn't leave any comment to the rating

                      Marco Monceri
                      418
                      Marco Monceri 2023.04.27 22:05 
                       

                      still too early to give a judgment on profitability, very promising backtests and mirror those published by the author, fast and complete support. I activated it directly on a live account with the risk set to minimum, I will publish the link for myfxbook soon

                      Reply to review