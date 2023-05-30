Maya MT5

4.5

MAYA is a smart trading system that uses a grid strategy and has been working well on real accounts for many years. Unlike other systems that are made to fit past data, Maya was built to take advantage of real, ongoing patterns in the market. So, it’s not just guessing and hoping to win. It actually understands how the market works and uses that to make money. It just needs a onetime setup and then you can relax and see its working.  

LIVE ACCOUNT WITH 2.5 YEARS OLD STATS CAN BE CHECKED ON MYFXBOOK RUNNING SINCE JAN 2024 - TILL DATE

LIVE PERFORMANCE NEW ACCOUNT - https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2371176?source=Site+Signals+My


Maya MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/99143


Supported currency pairs: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD, EURUSD, EURCHF, AUDCHF, USDCHF 

Recommended timeframe: Can be run on any timeframe but we recommend H1. 


Key Features
  • Easy Setup: You just need to drag the EA on chart and forgot, it doesn't need regular checks or input changes.
  • It can trade multiple currencies together.
  • 3 Strategy types available
  • 2 Profit modes
  • Easy to use
  • Much cheaper than similar products available on market place
  • Weekdays Filters

    Requirements
    • You may use any broker having spread lesser than 1.5,  ECN Broker Preferred.
    • Continuous VPS connection required.
    • EA was tested on high loads on account minimum as $400 1:500, But we recommend minimum $1000 with leverage 1:500 on default settings.
    • Setfiles are provided to each buyer, lifetime support and buyers will be welcomed to premium channel for updates.


    Risk Controls

    • You need not to change any setting until you change time frame. 
    • Agressive mode (Strategy 1) is default mode, in this all pairs works as per their own behaviour.
    • Intermediate mode  (Strategy 2) is drawdown will be lower than Agreesive and each pair behaves according to its counter parts.
    • Conservative mode  (Strategy 3) is the safest mode and you can trade with an account as low as $200, but profit is also very low on this mode. In this mode grid is off.


    Instruments Controls

    • Market Instruments need to be separated by comma and add suffix your broker using if any (Like "#", "_",","). 
    • Pair 1, Pair 2 and Pair 3 fields are left blank due to validation purpose on mql5. But you need to add those fields before use including suffix if your broker use.
    • Pair_1 - AUDCAD 
    • Pair_2 - AUDNZD
    • Pair_3 - NZDCAD
    • Do not change the sequence of the symbols


    Running Controls

    • Time Filter to adjust the start and stop time of EA during the day.
    • Weekdays Filter to control the working of EA on particular days of week.
    • Dashboard To show/hide the stats on chart.
    • Magic - Will happen after you start using this EA :)
    Reviews 2
    Nishant Piyushbhai Patel
    227
    Nishant Piyushbhai Patel 2025.11.27 19:24 
     

    I have been a 2 year long user of the EA and the market has been through Trump Tariff Tantrums, Wars, Japanese Yen drama and the EA has survived with manageable max 40% drawdown (one time exception) but usual dd about 5% and monthly returns of 3-5% i'm super happy with this. Meanwhile, the developer, forexbob, has always been supportive via Telegram and has provided his inputs and updates from time to time.

    Lance Jones
    80
    Lance Jones 2024.05.12 23:02 
     

    I made the purchase and can say that I am not impressed It’s a slow moving EA that took four trades in the month of using it and when it did It went into losing trades. I don’t even use it any more as it’s a waste of time 2\10 in my opinion

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    Nishant Piyushbhai Patel
    227
    Nishant Piyushbhai Patel 2025.11.27 19:24 
     

    I have been a 2 year long user of the EA and the market has been through Trump Tariff Tantrums, Wars, Japanese Yen drama and the EA has survived with manageable max 40% drawdown (one time exception) but usual dd about 5% and monthly returns of 3-5% i'm super happy with this. Meanwhile, the developer, forexbob, has always been supportive via Telegram and has provided his inputs and updates from time to time.

    Manpreet Singh
    10720
    Reply from developer Manpreet Singh 2025.11.28 03:06
    Thank you for your valuable feedback, Your words really meant to us... we assure you to keep our support as it is in the future as well
    Lance Jones
    80
    Lance Jones 2024.05.12 23:02 
     

    I made the purchase and can say that I am not impressed It’s a slow moving EA that took four trades in the month of using it and when it did It went into losing trades. I don’t even use it any more as it’s a waste of time 2\10 in my opinion

    Manpreet Singh
    10720
    Reply from developer Manpreet Singh 2024.05.13 16:51
    Sadly after using our HFT PROP EA, users expecting similar results from our other bots also, which is not fair with those bots to expect results like HFT. Maya is very reliable bot for making real profits for long run, it could go into drawdown but close cycle of trades in profit always and is working fine from last 15 months on same settings provided to each buyer. Still we think how we can make it faster in future.
    Reply to review