ReboltP

Rebalance Overlay Technology (Rebolt) enables the trader to visualize the flow of money from one chart to another chart.

Rebolt Probability indicates the probability that money has flowed from one chart to another chart for a specified length of time over a number of intervals specified by the user.

When Rebolt reads Cyan or Blue these are buying signs good for the length of time specified by the user or until a conflicting signal arises.

When Rebolt reads Violet or Red there are selling signs good for the length of time specified by the user or until a conflicting signal arises.

Rebolt is also published as an estimate of price change (Rebolt Delta), an estimated dollar value per expected price change(Rebolt Delta$) and as an overlay where the expected change is added or subtracted to the chart to express the future expected price (Rebolt Overlay).
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David Theodore Caro-greene
Indicators
Rebalance Overlay Technology (Rebolt) enables the trader to visualize the flow of money from one chart to another chart. Rebolt Delta (ReboltDelta) indicates the probable price change that will occur in the target chart based on changes in the source chart. ReboltDelta is designed for use in cooperation with Rebolt Probability. La tecnología de superposición de reequilibrio (Rebolt) permite al operador visualizar el flujo de dinero de un gráfico a otro gráfico. Rebolt Delta (ReboltDelta) indica
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