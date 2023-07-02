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Trend Direction ADX indicator for MT4 Trend Direction ADX is part of a series of indicators used to characterize market conditions.Almost any strategy only work under certain market conditions.Therefore it is important to be able to characterize market conditions at any time: trend direction, trend strength, volatility, etc..

Trend Direction ADX is based on ADX standard indicator.

Trend Direction ADX displays easy to read information about trend direction with color dots.

Indicator has no input parameters. It is ready to be used directly in you chart without any optimization.

Trend Direction ADX can be used with any time frame.

Trend Direction ADX can be used with any class of assets: Forex, Stocks, Indices, Futures, Commodities and Cryptos.

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We developed more than 60 indicators and utilities for Metatrader 4 and Metatrader 5.