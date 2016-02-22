MACD Divergence MT5
- Indicators
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Sergey DeevI'm implementing your ideas in MQL4: https://www.mql5.com/ru/job/new?prefered=work2it
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 14 June 2019
- Activations: 5
The indicator detects divergence signals - the divergences between the price peaks and the MACD oscillator values. The signals are displayed as arrows in the additional window and are maintained by the messages in a pop-up window, e-mails and push-notifications. The conditions which formed the signal are displayed by lines on the chart and in the indicator window.
The indicator parameters
- MacdFast - fast MACD line period
- MacdSlow - slow MACD line period
- MacdSignal - MACD signal line period
- MacdPrice - MACD indicator price
- PeakPoints - amount of bars for the MACD peak detection
- PeakDistance - the minimum distance between the MACD peaks
- lineColor - line color to display conditions on the chart
- UseAlert - enable pop-up window
- UseNotification - enable PUSH message
- UseMail - enable Email
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