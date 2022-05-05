Supertrend indicator uses a combination of a moving average and average true range to detect the trend of a trading instrument.





Supertrend indicator for MetaTrader 5 easily shows the trend as a line following the price.



Triple SuperTrend Histo indicator calculate three supertrends to show the trend as a histogram. Changing the color from red to green means you can BUY, from green to red means you can SELL.

Description of the method of drawing a histogram. The price is above the EMA 200, I check the values of the supertrend. Each price of the supertrend lines above is one point. Three points is a strong BUY trend, color GREEN.

The price is below the EMA 200, I check the values of the supertrend. Each price below the supertrend line is one point. Three points is a strong SELL trend, color RED.

You can use the second my indicator: You will see 3 supertrends and EMA 200 lines on the screen.

Working with my product :

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/80692







USAGE THIS INDICATOR

If the closing prices are above Supertrend Line, there is a Bullish sentiment at that moment. The opposite is a Bearish sentiment.

Three green lines - Strong Bullish sentiment.

Three red lines - Bearish sentiment.





For BUY : - Three green lines and price above EMA (200) - Stop Loss below last supertrend red line. For SELL: - Three red lines and price bellow EMA (200) - Stop Loss above last supertrend green line.



Some traders use the Supertrend Line as a Stop Loss boundary.



