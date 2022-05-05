Triple SuperTrend Histo

Supertrend indicator uses a combination of a moving average and average true range to detect the trend of a trading instrument.

Supertrend indicator for MetaTrader 5 easily shows the trend as a line following the price.


Triple SuperTrend Histo

indicator calculate three supertrends to show the trend as a histogram.

Changing the color from red to green means you can BUY, from green to red means you can SELL.


Description of the method of drawing a histogram.

The price is above the EMA 200, I check the values of the supertrend.

Each price of the supertrend lines above is one point.

Three points is a strong BUY trend, color GREEN.


The price is below the EMA 200, I check the values of the supertrend.

Each price below the supertrend line is one point.

Three points is a strong SELL trend,  color RED.


You can use the second my indicator:

You will see 3 supertrends and EMA 200 lines on the screen.


Working with my product :
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/80692


USAGE THIS INDICATOR

If the closing prices are above Supertrend Line, there is a Bullish sentiment at that moment. The opposite is a Bearish sentiment.
Three green lines - Strong Bullish sentiment.
Three red lines - Bearish sentiment.

For BUY :

- Three green lines and price above EMA (200)

- Stop Loss below last supertrend red line.

For SELL:

- Three red lines and price bellow EMA (200)

- Stop Loss above last supertrend green line.


Some traders use the Supertrend Line as a Stop Loss boundary.


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RelicusRoad Pro: Quantitative Market Operating System 70% OFF LIFETIME ACCESS (LIMITED TIME) - JOIN 2,000+ TRADERS Why do most traders fail even with "perfect" indicators? Because they trade Single Concepts in a vacuum. A signal without context is a gamble. To win consistently, you need CONFLUENCE . RelicusRoad Pro is not a simple arrow indicator. It is a complete Quantitative Market Ecosystem . It maps the "Fair Value Road" price travels on, distinguishing between random noise and true structur
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Muhammad Elbermawi
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Indicators
The Berma Bands (BBs) indicator is a valuable tool for traders seeking to identify and capitalize on market trends. By analyzing the relationship between the price and the BBs, traders can discern whether a market is in a trending or ranging phase. Visit the [ Berma Home Blog ] to know more. Berma Bands are composed of three distinct lines: the Upper Berma Band, the Middle Berma Band, and the Lower Berma Band. These lines are plotted around the price, creating a visual representation of the pric
Volume flow Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT4  HERE Here our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis  Master Edition is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to visualize market structure through the lens of volume and money flow. Unlike standard volume indicators, this tool displays a Daily Volume Profile
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Application with Close Button. Program include parameters to change settings: Robot work with Symbols: - All Symbols - Current Chart Symbol Transaction close (Profit/Loss): - All - Close Profit Only - Close Losing Only Retries - max retries to close all transaction Sleep - time in ms between next Retries Robot is free. Robot designed for learn publish robots in Market.
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Supertrend indicator uses a combination of a moving average and average true range to detect the trend of a trading instrument. Supertrend indicator for MetaTrader 5 easily shows the trend as a line following the price. USAGE THIS INDICATOR If the closing prices are above Supertrend Line, there is a Bullish sentiment at that moment. The opposite is a Bearish sentiment. Three green lines - Strong Bullish sentiment. Three red lines - Bearish sentiment. For BUY : -   Three green lines and price
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Supertrend indicator uses a combination of a moving average and average true range to detect the trend of a trading instrument. Supertrend indicator for MetaTrader 5 easily shows the trend as a line following the price. USAGE THIS INDICATOR If the closing prices are above Supertrend Line, there is a Bullish sentiment at that moment. The opposite is a Bearish sentiment. Three green lines - Strong Bullish sentiment. Three red lines - Bearish sentiment. For BUY : - Three green lines and price a
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Supertrend   indicator uses a combination of a moving average and average true range to detect the trend of a trading instrument. Supertrend indicator for MetaTrader 5 easily shows the trend as a line following the price. You can use the second my indicator: You will see 3 supertrends and EMA 200 lines on the screen. Working with my product : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/80692
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Robot usage: RSI, EMA, MFI to open trade.  RSI — Relative Strength Index — is an indicator created by Welles Wilder. The main objective for this indicator is to measure the strength of an instrument now against its history. To do it, the indicator compares price changes of up days to down days. The RSI indicator is a momentum as it shows the velocity of the upward or downward market movement, is an oscillator as it is bounded and oscillates between 0 and 100 level, and is a leading indicator as
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London Open Session Breakout Expert Advisor Overview Grok EA is a sophisticated Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader, optimized for trading breakouts during the London session. It identifies high-probability trading opportunities by analyzing price ranges at the session's start and executes trades with precise risk management. The EA offers customizable settings, visual charting tools, and advanced features like break-even and partial close options, making it suitable for both novice and
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