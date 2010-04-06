Zor AI

ZOR AI — The Vanguard of AI-Driven Gold Trading Mastery

ZOR AI represents the pinnacle of artificial intelligence in automated trading, engineered exclusively for the volatile world of XAUUSD (Gold). Harnessing a vast historical database spanning decades of market data, combined with advanced machine learning algorithms and multi-layered neural networks, ZOR AI doesn't just react to the market—it anticipates it. This powerhouse EA adapts in real-time, learning from patterns, volatility shifts, and global economic cues to deliver precision trades that outpace traditional strategies. Whether you're a seasoned trader or stepping into prop firm challenges, ZOR AI is your unbreakable ally on the path to consistent profitability.

It is very important! Please write me a private message after purchasing the expert. I will send you instructions with all the necessary recommendations and optimized SET files.

Core Technologies

* Massive Data Foundation — Built on an expansive database of historical Gold price action, economic indicators, and sentiment data, enabling deep pattern recognition and predictive modeling.

* Neural Network Core — Multi-layer neural architectures that process complex inputs like price momentum, volume spikes, and correlation factors to forecast micro-trends with unparalleled accuracy.

* Machine Learning Adaptation — Continuous self-optimization through reinforcement learning, where the system refines its parameters based on live performance, adapting to evolving market regimes without manual intervention.

* Risk-Aware Intelligence — Integrated dynamic filters that assess trade viability in real-time, ensuring every position aligns with strict risk protocols while maximizing reward potential.

* High-Speed Execution Engine — Optimized for ultra-low latency, compatible with ECN brokers for instantaneous order placement and minimal slippage.

What Makes ZOR AI Unique
Unlike conventional EAs that rely on rigid indicators or outdated rules, ZOR AI is a living intelligence, forged from cutting-edge AI to dominate Gold trading.
Core Focus             Hyper-specialized for XAUUSD, decoding both trending bull runs and reversal setups in precious metals markets.                 ArchitectureSophisticated neural network ensemble fused with machine learning, drawing from a colossal database for real-time decision-making and predictive analytics.    Strategy EngineAdaptive single-strategy powerhouse that evolves via ML, focusing on high-probability entries in volatility-driven environments.  Market ScopeExclusively tuned for Gold, handling everything from quiet accumulation phases to explosive breakouts with data-driven foresight.Risk ControlIronclad protection: Hard-coded stop-losses, intelligent lot sizing based on account equity, and no dangerous tactics like grids or martingale.Self-OptimizationOngoing ML cycles that analyze trade outcomes, refining neural weights to boost win rates and adapt to broker-specific conditions.Execution SpeedLightning-fast processing optimized for H1 charts, ensuring seamless performance on VPS or high-speed ECN setups.FlexibilityUser-friendly inputs for risk profiles—conservative for prop firms, balanced for steady growth, or aggressive for high-reward pursuits.Integration-ReadyScalable framework ready for future ML module updates, with transparent logging for every AI-driven decision.TransparencyReal-time insights into neural predictions and trade rationale, backed by verifiable backtests and forward-testing results.
ZOR AI is crafted for enduring success, powered by machine learning and neural networks that eliminate emotional trading pitfalls. Its robust design avoids high-risk methods, making it a dependable choice for automated Gold domination.

Info:

* Working trading pairs: XAUUSD (GOLD)

* Timeframe: M30

* Recommended deposit: $400 and above

* Minimal deposit: $100

* Min leverage: 1:400

* Works with any broker, though one with rapid execution and ECN low spreads is recommended for optimal performance

Features:

* Exclusive AI-driven strategy powered by neural networks and machine learning

* No grid trading

* No averaging or martingale

* Hard stop loss and take profit for every trade

* Stable results with high-quality historical data integration

* Low sensitivity to broker conditions, but thrives on fast execution

* Easy to install and configure

* FTMO and Prop firm ready

* Complies with FIFO rules

Important Notes Before Purchase:

* A Stop Loss is essential to the AI's risk management—it's a feature, not a flaw.

* Evaluate performance over full trading cycles (e.g., a month or more), not isolated days.

* Idle periods without trades are intentional; the neural network may pause during detected market anomalies or low-confidence setups.

* Ensure your broker supports rapid execution to fully leverage ZOR AI's speed-optimized engine.

Pricing Policy:
The number of copies for sale will be limited to preserve the AI's edge and exclusivity!

Risk Warning: Past performance does not guarantee future results. No trading system is immune to losses. Backtests and historical performance are for illustration only. Use proper risk management and test the EA on demo before live deployment.
