Secura Gold Wave

Secura Gold Wave EA v1.0
Institutional-Grade Pullback Trading System for Higher Timeframes

Trade with the rhythm of the market using Secura Gold Wave EA, a professional expert advisor built for patient, higher-timeframe traders. It systematically identifies high-probability pullback entries within a confirmed trend, using a multi-moving-average framework for precision.

Core Strategy:

  • Identifies price retracements to a dynamic moving average, waiting for a strong confirmation candle to signal entry.

  • Employs a three-tier moving average filter (5, 20, 50) to assess entry, stop placement, and overarching trend alignment.

  • Designed for H1, H4, and Daily charts to capture sustainable moves and avoid market noise.

Advanced Risk & Trade Management:

  • Position size is calculated based on a fixed percentage of account equity.

  • Features break-even triggers, trailing stops, and optional partial profit closing to maximize winning trades and protect capital.

  • Comprehensive daily, concurrent trade, and spread filters ensure disciplined execution.

Key Features:

  • Fully automated entry, risk calculation, and exit management.

  • Customizable filters for momentum, choppy markets, ATR-based volatility, and trading hours.

  • Integrated visual dashboard showing real-time performance, statistics, and trade status.

  • Supports alerts (sound, email, push notifications) for trade signals and important events.

Ideal For:
Traders seeking a systematic, rule-based approach to trend pullbacks who prefer higher timeframes for reduced stress and improved reward-to-risk ratios.


Recommended products
VIX 75 Momentum EA Pro
Joshua Adeyemo
Experts
VIX Momentum Pro EA - Product Description Overview VIX Momentum Pro is a sophisticated algorithmic trading system exclusively designed for VIX75 Synthetic Indices. The algorithm employs advanced multi-timeframe analysis combined with proprietary momentum detection techniques to identify high-probability trading opportunities in the synthetic volatility market. Trading Strategy The Expert Advisor operates on a comprehensive momentum-based approach that analyzes price movements across multipl
Synthesis X Neural EA
Thanaporn Sungthong
Experts
Forget Everything You Know About Trading Robots. Introducing Synthesis X Neural EA , the world's first Hybrid Intelligence Trading System . We have moved beyond the limitations of simple, indicator-based EAs to create a sophisticated, two-part artificial intelligence designed for one purpose: to generate stable, consistent portfolio growth with unparalleled risk management. Synthesis X is not merely an algorithm; it is a complete trading architecture. It combines the immense analytical power of
PEA Farm Lots
Paitoon Rienpreecha
Experts
Functionalities - Open buy and sell  - Customizable break-even AND TP SL - Implements Martingale Features Recommendations - Currency pairs: Major currency pairs - Currency pairs recommend : EURUSD - Not recommended : XAUUSD - Timeframe : 1H - Minimum deposit: $2000 per currency pair *Recommend $10000 - Leverage: Minimum 1:100, recommended 1:500 - Account type: ECN, Raw, or Razor with very low spreads. - Use a VPS for the EA to operate 24/7 (strongly recommended) Warning - Withdraw profits ev
Steady Runner NP EA
Theo Robert Gottwald
2.5 (2)
Experts
Introducing Steady Runner NP EA (Free Version): Precision Trading for GBPUSD M5 What is Steady Runner NP EA? Steady Runner NP EA is a   mathematically designed Expert Advisor (EA)   exclusively crafted for the   GBPUSD M5 timeframe . Built with advanced algorithms and statistical models, this EA automates your trading strategy to deliver   precision, consistency, and discipline   in every trade. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting out, Steady Runner NP EA is your reliable par
FREE
Horse Rider
Nikolas Berta
Experts
Horse Rider — A Simple Trend-Following EA for Swing Trading  No martingale. No arbitrage. No grid. No high-frequency trading. This expert advisor offers a clean, focused approach to trend-following without unnecessary complexity. Horse Rider is designed for swing trading, emphasizing large wins and controlled losses. Its foundation is built for adaptability and consistency across varying market conditions. While originally developed with prop firm environments in mind, Horse Rider suits a wid
Smart Exit Manager PRO
Orwa Kerdiea
Experts
Smart Exit Manager PRO Professional Version - Unlimited live trading on all pairs and timeframes. Try the FREE Version on demo accounts before upgrading to PRO. Overview Smart Exit Manager PRO automatically calculates the exact price level where closing all your positions will achieve your target profit. The target line updates in real-time as you open or close trades, accounting for broker commissions and providing a precise exit point visible on your chart. Perfect for traders managing mul
Nexus Arbitrage Pro
Mallawa Arachchige Shanaka Sandaruwan
Experts
Nexus Arbitrage Pro: High-Frequency Triangular Arbitrage Nexus Arbitrage Pro is a fully automated Expert Advisor that capitalizes on price inefficiencies in the forex market through a triangular arbitrage strategy. It’s a high-frequency trading tool that simultaneously monitors three currency pairs to find and exploit profit opportunities. This EA focuses on one of the most liquid currency triangles: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, and EUR/JPY . The Strategy Explained Simply The EA's logic is based o
Multi Instruments TrendSystem 3 BS
Shao Shu Yi
Experts
The strategy which is applied in finance market all around the world is known as CTA strategy. A successful CTA always includes multi-strategies, multi-instruments and multi-timeframe. The series of Multi Instruments TrendSystem (MITS) provide a profitable strategy which can be used in different instruments with different timeframe. Multi Instruments TrendSystem 3 BS  MT5 (Blood Sword)  is a fully automated multi-instrument Expert Advisor. This EA is one of our trend strategies EA, it can be us
Carbon 2 EA
Abbas Ahmed Jasim Abdulredha
Experts
Free for limited time Starting of Jan 2026 price return to 7777$ Carbon 2 EA – Grid-Based Recovery Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Carbon 2 EA is an automated Expert Advisor developed for MetaTrader 5 , designed to manage trades using a controlled grid recovery approach with user-defined parameters and transparent behavior. This product is intended for experienced traders who understand grid-based strategies and associated risks. Platform & Compatibility Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5 only) Account
FREE
Callidus Simple
Mate Patrik Toth
5 (1)
Experts
I am Callidus Simple. I am Your Specialized Gold Trading Framework. Hello, Trader. I am a specialized, powerful version of the Callidus trading framework, engineered and optimized for one purpose: to master the unique and volatile personality of the Gold market (XAUUSD). I am not a crippled demo. I am a fully-featured Expert Advisor, containing the same sophisticated,   dual-engine adaptive core   as my Ultimate sibling. The only difference? My focus is singular—on Gold—and my decisions are bas
FREE
AlphaNet AI EUR Pro
Hideki Nakajima
Experts
AlphaNet AI EUR Pro - AI-Powered Trading for EURUSD H1 Specialized AI System for EURUSD H1 Trading AlphaNet AI EUR Pro is a specialized Expert Advisor built exclusively for EURUSD H1 trading. Combining advanced LSTM neural network technology with institutional-grade risk management, this AI EA has been developed and tested through 6 years of historical data (2020-2025). Important Disclaimer: Past performance is not indicative of future results. Trading involves substantial risk. Please read the
AO Trade
Ka Lok Louis Wong
Experts
The AO Trade system is specifically tailored for trend trading, leveraging auction or news times as reference points for comparison with other specific order times to anticipate market trends. **All time parameters utilized in the EA are based on your terminal time. Different brokers may operate on different GMT time zones, which can further vary due to Daylight Saving Time adjustments.** **Kindly ensure thorough verification of time settings aligned with your terminal before implementation.**
Intrade Sentinel Bos Assistant
Christian Alexander Foehl
Experts
Intrade Sentinel BOS Assistant – Smart Market Structure Execution Engine Precise market structure. Automated BOS logic. The Intrade Sentinel BOS Assistant is a powerful Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5. It is specifically designed for the S&P 500 (US500 / SPX500) , combining smart-money logic with controlled risk management and full manual control via the chart panel. The EA can be used in both fully automated and semi-automated modes. It automatically detects Break of Structure (BOS) and re
Range Lover
Sio Kei Wong
Experts
Range Lover Trading System System Overview The Range Lover Trading System is a powerful automated trading tool designed to capitalize on market volatility for profit. Users only need to set a price range (upper and lower limits), and the system operates 24/7 without manual intervention. Within the specified price range, the system uses intelligent algorithms to continuously calculate and accumulate profits—the greater the volatility, the higher the returns. Even if the price breaks out of the r
ELTRA Guardian EA
Aziz Maulidi Wimantara
Experts
Proven consistent performance — backtested from 2021 to 2025 with steady growth every week, month, and year. ELTRA Guardian EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor exclusively optimized for trading XAU/USD (Gold) . It combines precise level-based entries with EMA trend filtering to deliver consistent performance in volatile gold markets. Key Features: Gold-Only Strategy: Specifically designed and tuned for XAU/USD. Fixed Price Levels: Executes trades only when price touches 4-point interv
Nova DPO Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova DPO Trader is a structured automation of the Detrended Price Oscillator (DPO) — a tool designed to isolate short-term price cycles by filtering out long-term trends. This EA transforms the DPO’s cycle-focused signals into a disciplined trading system that acts only when momentum aligns with clear, repeatable patterns. Instead of chasing every swing, Nova DPO Trader waits for genuine cyclical signals. Trades are executed when the DPO indicates meaningful overbought or oversold conditions, re
ICT Quant Flow
Enrique Valeros Muriana
Experts
ICT Quant Flow is an automated trading system that blends modern ICT concepts with a clean quantitative execution model. Instead of relying on randomness or aggressive lot manipulation, the EA follows a structured process: understand where price is trying to go, wait for efficient retracements, and manage risk with discipline. The goal is consistency, not noise. The strategy focuses on three core areas: market structure, Fair Value Gaps and liquidity behaviour. ICT Quant Flow analyses recent swi
FREE
Geek Engine
VALU VENTURES LTD
Experts
Geek Engine EA is a professional-grade automated trading system that combines multiple proven technical analysis strategies with sophisticated risk management and performance tracking capabilities. Designed for both novice and experienced traders seeking consistent, rule-based trading execution. KEY FEATURES Multi-Strategy Trading System - MA Crossover Strategy with multi-timeframe confirmation - RSI Momentum Strategy with divergence detection - MACD Signal Strategy with histogram analysis -
Diamond PRO MT5
Fanur Galamov
5 (3)
Experts
Festive sale -40% is active! Enjoy :) Happy New Year and Marry Christmas! Diamond PRO MT5   is enhanced powerful automated trading system that contains all advantages of the mt5 platform. PRO MT5 version includes improved performance, optimized cores, new accurate entry point filters, new multistage profit closure algorithm and сontains number of external control parameter that allows build and fine tune own tradind decisions and algorithms. The system provides more accurate market entries, an
Urban Pulse
Fajar Dicky Firmansyah
4 (3)
Experts
No flashy tricks. No broken promises. Urban Pulse is designed for traders who care about one thing: consistency. Whether you’re scaling through a prop challenge or managing client capital, this EA stays within the limits — and delivers. Run it on a single chart: Attach to GBPUSD on timeframe H1 . That’s it. One chart. One weapon. Important: Price has been increased to $249. Only 4 copies are available at this price. Next price will be $349 Channel link =  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/mqltra
FF4 Scalper
Valerii Gabitov
Experts
Ea does not use martingale or grid and has a stop loss for every position.  Symbols: EURCHF, EURCAD, USDCHF and other. Time frame: M15 Best results on EURCAD M15. Live signals and other products here -  https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/leron34/seller#products The EA should run on a VPS continuously without interruption.  Multicurrency advisor. You can enter pairs in the EA settings for tests. I recommend the default settings. You can install an adviser on any pair on M15. The EA has a news filter
TIO Wall Street MT5
Ihar Tsitou
Experts
TIO Wall Street - Это советник профессионального уровня. Его используют трейдеры крупнейших фондов и трейдеры  крупнейших банков для автоматизации своих торговых систем. В советнике есть готовые настройки под некоторые ТС для пар: AUDCAD Таймфрейм: m15 Минимальный депозит 500 единиц валюты. Живой Сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2345083?source=Site+Profile+Seller Характеристики: Работает на нескольких парах. Функции множественного контроля входа (3888 типов входа) Торговые операции на
Gold Trend Swing
Luis Ruben Rivera Galvez
5 (1)
Experts
Send me a message so I can send you the setfile $498 for introduction,  It will increase by 100 per month until it reaches $1298 Automated Trading Bot for XAUUSD (GOLD)  . Connect this bot to your XAUUSD (GOLD) H1 charts and let it trade automatically with a proven strategy! Designed for traders seeking simple yet efficient automation, this bot executes trades based on a combination of technical indicators and price action, optimized for low to medium spreads. How Does the Bot Work? Recommended
Shooting Target MT5
Chui Yu Lui
Experts
/   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   / Big Sales for Easter! Price is reduced > 50 % already! Grasp the chance and Enjoy it!  /   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   / This is a powerful EA that support single order strategy, martingale strategy, multiple timeframes strategy, etc with lots of useful indicators and self defined
Zor AI
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
ZOR AI — The Vanguard of AI-Driven Gold Trading Mastery ZOR AI represents the pinnacle of artificial intelligence in automated trading, engineered exclusively for the volatile world of XAUUSD (Gold). Harnessing a vast historical database spanning decades of market data, combined with advanced machine learning algorithms and multi-layered neural networks, ZOR AI doesn't just react to the market—it anticipates it. This powerhouse EA adapts in real-time, learning from patterns, volatility shifts,
Range Brain Ai
Bosco Antonio Vega
Experts
Range Brain AI - Neural Network Range Trading Expert Advisor AI-powered range breakout Expert Advisor using volume-based neural networks to identify and trade pre-market consolidation ranges on US30. Trading Strategy Range Brain AI is a volume-based neural network Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading the Dow Jones 30 (US30) during optimal market conditions. The EA identifies consolidation ranges during specified time windows and executes breakout trades when price breaches these lev
Boom and Crash Ultimate Spikes
Israel Pelumi Abioye
Experts
Introducing Boom and Crash Ultimate Spikes Boom and Crash Ultimate Spikes EA is specifically designed for trading Boom and Crash markets, including Boom 1000 Index, Boom 900 Index, Boom 600 Index, Boom 500 Index, Boom 300 Index, Crash 1000 Index, Crash 900 Index, Crash 600 Index, Crash 500 Index, and Crash 300 Index. This EA is incredibly user-friendly, requiring only one input parameter to operate, unlike other EAs with complicated and frustrating configurations. All necessary settings have bee
ScalpFusion
Krzysztof Sitko
Experts
ScalpFusion - Elite High-Frequency Trading System Professional Edition Trading Bot ScalpFusion  is an advanced high-frequency trading system designed for professional traders seeking precise and rapid market operations. The system utilizes ultra-low latency and multi-strategy approach for market opportunities. Backtest Results Analysis Test Period : 2020-2025 (5 years) Initial Deposit : $5,000 Final Result : $651,397.32 Total Return : +13,027.95% History Quality : 99% Key Performance Metri
Cypher Cobra
Youssef Souih Hejjaji
Experts
Cypher Cobra is now available! Most bots cost thousands of dollars, boast perfect equity curves... and then fail. I’ve also bought bots that were marketed with flawless equity curves, supposedly infallible and almost loss-free—only to spend thousands and find out they don’t work. So, I built my own robots, have been using them for a while, and they really perform as expected. This robot is designed for USDJPY on the 1-hour timeframe, with a very good profit factor of 2.07. It does not use martin
Quantum Storm AI
Shamsan Yahya Muhammad Ali Masad
Experts
️   QUANTUM STORM AI  . Advanced Hedging System Professional Forex EA with Smart Risk Management   Quantum Storm AI is a sophisticated algorithmic trading system designed for EURUSD that combines intelligent hedging, grid trading, and level-based strategies to deliver consistent profits while protecting your capital.   KEY FEATURES   Advanced Hedging Protection Smart Hedging System : Automatically opens protective positions when market moves against you Risk Control : Built-in recover
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (387)
Experts
Hello, traders! I am Quantum Queen , the crown jewel of the entire Quantum ecosystem and the highest-rated, best-selling Expert Advisor in the history of MQL5. With a proven track record of over 20 months of live trading, I’ve earned my place as the undisputed Queen of XAUUSD. My specialty? GOLD. My mission? Deliver consistent, precise, intelligent trading results — over and over again. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the set
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
4.84 (25)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  Default Set File (More than 10 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (More than 7 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $599! After that, the price will be raised to $699. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure t
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
4.17 (12)
Experts
Important Note : To ensure full transparency, I am providing access to the real investor account linked to this EA, allowing you to monitor its performance live with no manipulation. Within just 5 days, the entire initial capital was fully withdrawn, and since then, the EA has been trading exclusively with profit funds only, without any exposure to the original balance. The current price of $199 is a limited launch offer, and it will be increased after 10 copies are sold or when the next update
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.7 (43)
Experts
AOT MT5 - Next-Generation AI Multi-Currency System Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account]  | [Satellite Signal] | AOT Official Channel   IMPORTANT! After purchase, send me a private message to receive the installation manual and setup instructions: Resource Description Understanding AOT's Trading Frequency Why the bot doesn't trade every day How to Set Up AOT Bot Step-by-step installation guide Set files AOT MT5 is an advanced Expert Advisor powered by AI sentiment analysis and Adapt
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (94)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
4.61 (18)
Experts
Hybrid Trading Strategy for XAUUSD – Combination of News Sentiment & Order Book Imbalance This strategy combines two rarely used but highly effective trading approaches into a hybrid system developed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute chart . While conventional Expert Advisors often rely on predefined indicators or basic chart patterns, this system is based on an intelligent market access model that integrates real-time data and context-based analysis into its decision-makin
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (12)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $699! After that, the price will be raised to $799. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure the rights of all customers who have purchased. AI Gold Trading leverages the advanced GPT-4o model to execute sophisticat
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (10)
Experts
Overview Golden Hen EA is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD . It operates by combining eight independent trading strategies, each triggered by different market conditions and timeframes (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12). The EA is designed to manage its entries and filters automatically. The core logic of the EA focuses on identifying specific signals. Golden Hen EA does not use grid, martingale, or averaging techniques . All trades opened by the EA use a predefined Stop Loss and Take
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.63 (19)
Experts
Each time the live signal grows with 10%, the price will be raised to keep Zenox exclusive and protect the strategy. Final price: $2999. Live Signal IC Markets Account, see the live performance for yourself as proof! Download user manual (English) Zenox is a state-of-the-art AI multi-pair swing trading robot that follows trends and diversifies risk across sixteen currency pairs. Years of dedicated development have resulted in a powerful trading algorithm. I used a high-quality dataset starting
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
5 (21)
Experts
X Fusion AI — Neural-Adaptive Hybrid Trading System Limited-time discount. Only 7 left out of 20 — almost sold out. The major update has been completed . The price will soon increase to USD 399, and the final price will be USD 999. Running demonstration Live Performance After purchasing, please remember to send us a private message to receive the recommended parameters, instructions, precautions, and usage tips . Thank you very much for your support. Author profile (for MQL5 messaging): https:
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (7)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — Quantum-Infused Autonomous Trading System REAL SIGNAL :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 While many traders manipulate results by running Expert Advisors on cent accounts or very small balances — effectively demonstrating that they do not trust their own systems — this signal operates on a $20,000 real live account . It reflects genuine capital commitment and provides transparent performance without artificial amplification or low-risk distortions typical of cent accounts.
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.57 (76)
Experts
Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) H1-M15 (any) Support for single-position trading YES Minimum deposit 500 USD  (or the equivalent in another currency) Compatible with any broker YES (supports 2 or 3-digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Runs without pre-configuration YES If you are interested in the topic of machine learning, subscribe to the channel:  Subscribe! Key Facts about the Mad Turtle Project: Real Machine Learning This Expert Advisor does not conne
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.85 (87)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — The Apex of Neural Networks trading, and path to financial freedom. Aura Ultimate is the next evolutionary step in the Aura family — a synthesis of cutting-edge AI architecture, market-adaptive intelligence, and risk-controlled precision. Built on the proven DNA of Aura Black Edition and Aura Neuron, it goes further, fusing their strengths into one unified multi-strategy ecosystem, while introducing a completely new layer of predictive logic. It is very important!, please write
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.13 (30)
Experts
S pecial price of  $109  (regular price: $365) . Setup & Usage Guide :  ABS Channel . Real-Time Monitoring:   ABS Signal .  Setup file from live signal Basic setup file What is ABS EA? ABS EA is a professional trading robot developed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe. It is based on a Martingale system with built-in risk controls . Designed for both new and experienced traders, ABS EA is easy to set up, fully automated, and customizable to fit different trading styles. Ke
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (3)
Experts
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ultimatepulse Ultimate Pulse ****9 copies remaining at this price**** Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies t
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.62 (21)
Experts
Long-Term Growth. Consistency. Resilience. Pivot Killer EA is not a quick-profit system — it is a professional-grade trading algorithm built to grow your account sustainably over the long term . Engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (GOLD) , Pivot Killer is the culmination of years of research, testing, and disciplined development. It embodies a simple philosophy: consistency beats luck . This system has been stress-tested across market cycles, volatility shifts, and liquidity regimes — built not to
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
5 (6)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL (Real Trading Account) LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082?source=Site+Signals+My    This EA uses the same logic and execution rules as the verified live signal shown on MQL5 . When used with the recommended and optimized settings , and on a reputable ECN / RAW spread broker , live trading behavior should closely reflect the performance and trade structure of the live signal. Please note that differences in broker conditions, spreads, execution, and VPS e
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.45 (65)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence
Gold Atlas
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
5 (3)
Experts
Read This First (Very Important) Not designed for short-term account flipping or fast profits No Martingale / No Grid / No AI Designed for traders focused on long-term consistency Live Results: Live Signal | Main Portfolio | FTMO Results LAUNCH OFFER! The current price is only available for a limited number of copies. Once they are sold, the price will increase. What is Gold Atlas ? Gold Atlas is a professional automated trading system for Gold (XAUUSD). It uses a multi-entry breakout approach
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (89)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile. The
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.37 (51)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.79 (53)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
XAU Master EA
Branislav Bridzik
5 (3)
Experts
XAUUSD Master is a multi-system Expert Advisor designed specifically for gold (XAUUSD) trading. It combines 10 independent trading systems running simultaneously, each with different parameters to capture different market conditions. The EA includes advanced risk management features, prop firm spoofing features, and a simple information panel for real-time monitoring. After the purchase send me private message to recieve manual with instructions! Trading Approach & Strategies The EA employs a
Neptune EA MT5
Kalinskie Gilliam
Experts
Neptune: A Gold Trend-Following EA A professional trend-following system designed for XAUUSD on the M30 timeframe. Neptune identifies high-probability entries using multi-factor confirmation, then protects profits with adaptive exits. Built for traders who want real edge, not gimmicks. Launch pricing ends soon.   Price increases with each major update. Current buyers receive all future updates free. Single Trade. No Grid. No Martingale. One position per direction. One trade per day. Fixed stop l
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.22 (72)
Experts
SmartChoise EA – Neural Network–Powered Trading System for XAU/USD (Gold) on M1 Timeframe  The user manual is available via the link on my profile page — it has detailed explanations of all settings and options. On the Telegram channel, you can also find several accounts running SmartChoise with different balances, risk levels, and setups. This is a great way to see the EA’s real performance across multiple brokers and conditions. Price reduced for black friday This EA is built for long-term, co
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (28)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.5 (12)
Experts
ONLY 10 copies available at a Price of 399$ until December 11  ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 • AUTORITHM Bot Group   Discounted   price .     The price
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (9)
Experts
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — a professional expert advisor for trading any assets without martingale or grids from an author with 25+ years of experience. Most top advisors work with rising gold. They look brilliant in tests... as long as gold is rising. But what happens when the trend exhausts itself? Who will protect your deposit? HTTP EA does not believe in eternal growth — it adapts to the changing market and is designed to widely diversify your investment portfolio and protect your deposit.
Golden Zephyr
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
5 (1)
Experts
Golden Zephyr is an Expert Advisor that merges the reliability of classical support and resistance analysis with a revolutionary proprietary strategy known as Quantum Trend Dynamics . Designed to identify hidden market patterns and subtle shifts in momentum, this EA executes trades with precision, offering both consistency and adaptability across changing market conditions. 119 $, then the price will increase by 10$ for every purchase. Final Price: 699$ Key Features: Dynamic Support and Resista
More from author
Secura Tactical
KINGSLEY IFEANYI IWUFRED
5 (1)
Experts
Secura Tactical EA - Version 1.0 Smart Trend Following with Pullback Entries Secura Tactical is a professional trading system that identifies strong trends and enters on strategic pullbacks to moving averages. The EA waits for price to retrace to key levels before entering, maximizing your profit potential while managing risk. How It Works: Identifies trending markets using dual moving averages and ADX indicator Enters trades when price pulls back to the moving average and bounces Places stop lo
FREE
Secura Gold
KINGSLEY IFEANYI IWUFRED
Experts
Secura Gold: AI-Powered Adaptive Trading System The Evolution of Gold Trading is Here Secura Gold represents a quantum leap in automated trading technology. This isn't just another EA - it's   7 expert systems in one , powered by a self-learning neural network that continuously adapts to market conditions. Live Signal: <Click Here> What Makes Secura Gold 2.1 Revolutionary? Multi-Strategy AI Brain Unlike single-strategy EAs, Secura Gold employs   7 distinct trading methodologies   that work i
Secura Smart Scalper
KINGSLEY IFEANYI IWUFRED
Experts
Secura Smart Scalper - Advanced Dual Direction Trading EA Next-Generation Smart Trading Technology Secura Smart Scalper represents the evolution of automated trading systems, combining sophisticated progression algorithms with intelligent risk management to deliver consistent performance in various market conditions. This isn't just another grid or martingale EA - it's a carefully engineered system designed for sustainable growth. Live Signal: <Click Here> IMPORTANT! After the purchase plea
Secura Multi Dashboard
KINGSLEY IFEANYI IWUFRED
Utilities
# Secura Multi Dashboard - Advanced Trading Assistant ## **Professional Multi-Indicator Analysis Platform** Secura Multi Dashboard is a comprehensive trading assistant designed for traders who demand clarity, precision, and efficiency. This powerful EA integrates multiple technical analysis tools into a single, intuitive interface, helping you make informed trading decisions without overwhelming complexity. ### ** Key Features:** ** Multi-Indicator Consensus System** - Simultaneous anal
Secura Quantum
KINGSLEY IFEANYI IWUFRED
Experts
Secura Quantum - Professional Trading Assistant Limited promotional Offer!!! Trade smarter with Secura Quantum, a professional trading system designed to help you make more informed decisions. This EA combines classic trading strategies with intelligent filters to help improve your trading precision. Key Features: AI-Assisted Filtering   - Optional AI system helps validate trading signals Risk Management   - Built-in stop-loss, take-profit, and trailing stop protection Smart Filters   - Time-b
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review