NasdaQ Blueprint

  • Experts
  • Youssef Esseghaiar
    Youssef Esseghaiar

    Youssef Esseghaiar

    Nexus Systems Developer
    I am a professional algorithmic trader and MQL5 developer specialized in building institutional-grade Expert Advisors and indicators for Forex, Crypto, Indices, and Commodities.
  • Version: 9.51
  • Activations: 5

🚀 NASDAQ BLUEPRINT — Institutional-Grade Precision for NASDAQ Trading

Step into the future of algorithmic trading with NasdaQ Blueprint, a next-generation Expert Advisor engineered exclusively for NAS100 (US100 / NQ / Nasdaq 100). Built with a proprietary multi-layer trading engine, this EA delivers high-precision entries, intelligent risk control, and adaptive market execution across all conditions.

⚡ WHY EDGE CURVE ELITE?

EdgeCurve Elite is not just another EA — it’s a complete trading ecosystem designed to emulate institutional logic while remaining fully automated.

✔️ AI-Driven Entry Engine
Advanced pattern recognition combined with market structure analysis for sniper-level precision.

✔️ Adaptive Market Intelligence
Automatically detects market regimes (Trend / Range / Volatility) and adjusts strategies in real time.

✔️ Smart Risk Management System
Built-in protection layers including:

  • Dynamic lot sizing

  • Daily drawdown limits

  • Equity protection

  • Loss streak control

✔️ Multi-Strategy Execution
Combines multiple high-performance strategies into one unified system, ensuring consistent opportunities across sessions.

📊 PERFORMANCE-FOCUSED DESIGN

EdgeCurve Elite is optimized for traders who demand consistency, stability, and growth:

  • 📈 High Win Rate Optimization

  • ⚖️ Balanced Risk/Reward Ratios

  • 📉 Controlled Drawdown Logic

  • 🔄 Continuous Strategy Adaptation

Designed to perform under real market conditions — not just backtests.

🧠 SMART FEATURES

🔹 Institutional Order Flow Logic
🔹 Volatility & Liquidity Filters
🔹 Time & Session Optimization
🔹 News Avoidance System
🔹 Precision Entry Confirmation
🔹 Smart Grid (Controlled & Adaptive)

🛡️ BUILT FOR CAPITAL PROTECTION

Your capital is protected through a multi-layer defense system:

  • Max Daily Loss Control

  • Equity Stop Protection

  • Spread & Slippage Filters

  • Trade Cooldown System

⚙️ OPTIMIZED FOR NAS100

EdgeCurve Elite is specifically tuned for NASDAQ volatility, ensuring:

  • Faster execution

  • Better entries

  • Maximum efficiency during high-impact moves

💼 WHO IS THIS FOR?

✔️ Prop Firm Traders
✔️ Automated Trading Enthusiasts
✔️ Scalpers & Intraday Traders
✔️ Traders seeking consistency without emotional decisions

🔥 EDGE CURVE ELITE ADVANTAGE

Unlike generic EAs, EdgeCurve Elite focuses on:
👉 Precision over frequency
👉 Quality setups over random trades
👉 Long-term performance over short-term hype

🚀 FINAL WORD

NasdaQ Blueprint is your gateway to professional-grade NAS100 trading automation — combining power, intelligence, and protection into one elite system.

💡 Trade smarter. Trade sharper. Trade like institutions.

Start your journey with EdgeCurve Elite today.

⚙️ RECOMMENDED ACCOUNT TYPE & BROKER CONDITIONS

To achieve optimal performance with NASDAQ BLUEPRINT, it is highly recommended to use the following account setup:

🔹 Account Type:
ECN / RAW Spread Account (Low Spread Environment)

🔹 Leverage:
1:100 – 1:500 (Recommended: 1:200 or higher for flexibility)

🔹 Minimum Deposit:
$300 (Recommended: $500+ for optimal risk distribution)

🔹 Spread Conditions:
Ultra-low spreads on NAS100 (preferably under 20–40 points)

🔹 Execution Type:
Fast execution with minimal slippage (Low latency broker)

🔹 Trading Platform:
MetaTrader 5 (MT5) — Fully compatible

💡 For best results, choose a broker with stable NASDAQ pricing, fast execution speed, and low commission structure.

📩 CONTACT & SUPPORT (MQL5 ONLY)

For all inquiries, support, or setup assistance, please contact directly via the MQL5 platform:

🔹 MQL5 Profile Messaging
Use the built-in messaging system on MQL5 to reach out directly.

🔹 Product Comments Section
You can ask questions or request support under the product page comments.

🔹 Private Support (After Purchase)
Buyers will receive priority support through MQL5 private messages.

⚠️ Support is provided exclusively through MQL5 to ensure security, authenticity, and fast response.

💡 We do not provide support via Telegram, WhatsApp, or external platforms to protect users from impersonation or scams.


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Neural Sentinel xauusd ea mt5
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Neural Sentinel XAUUSD MT5 – High-Frequency Algorithmic AI System for Gold Neural Sentinel XAUUSD MT5 is a high-performance algorithmic trading system engineered exclusively for the Gold (XAUUSD) market. This Expert Advisor utilizes an advanced multi-timeframe analytical engine, combining trend-following momentum with precise volatility and anti-reversal filters to capture rapid intra-day market inefficiencies. Try our other EAs:  GET ONE FOR FREE!!!                       SELLER PAGE HERE -BROK
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Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) H1-M15 (any) Support for single-position trading YES Minimum deposit 500 USD  (or the equivalent in another currency) Compatible with any broker YES (supports 2 or 3-digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Runs without pre-configuration YES If you are interested in the topic of machine learning, subscribe to the channel:  Subscribe! Key Facts about the Mad Turtle Project: Real Machine Learning This Expert Advisor does not conn
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Golden Tree is an aggressive multi-cycle scalper designed for Gold (XAUUSD) M1 . Each cycle is independent . It uses a sequence of orders and has its own TP and SL . It uses a martingale system. This EA uses strong recurrences of the past to take positions and achieve a high success rate . It is very important to read the blog post before you start. The minimum deposit is $100 for a 1:500 leverage. An autolot system is included . I recommend a 1:500 ECN account with a low spread and a fast VPS
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