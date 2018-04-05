Derivonit EA

Derivonit EA is fully automated Expert Advisor for trading Boom 1000 Index offered by Deriv formerly known as Binary Dotcom. The EA uses more than seven strategies to open trades and close. It is based on CCI, STOCHASTICH, BANDS, ALLIGATOR and ENVELOPES for opening trades and then uses ATR, ADX, Accelerator Oscillator and RSI for closing trades. The EA will automatically open trades and close on Take Profit. Lot size and number of trades can be also changed depending on account balance you have. This is not just a bot which miss trade opportunity, it make sure all trades are analysed well. 

EA Indicator Handlers Parameters

Commodity Channel Index (Typical, 27), Level: -54

Average True Range (27)

Stochastic Signal (4, 2, 1)

ADX (44), Level: 21.0

Bollinger Bands (Close, 31, 2.47)

Commodity Channel Index (Typical, 14), Level: 166

Envelopes (Close, Simple, 15, 0.60)

Alligator (Smoothed, Median, 27, 25, 25, 9, 9, 1)

Stochastic (20, 6, 11), Level: 20

RSI (Close, 8)

ADX (34)

ADX (5), Level: 33.0

Features

  • NO DLL
  • VPS RECOMMENDED
  • Support MQL5 VPS
  • Take Profit automatically
  • Adjustable Lot size
  • More than 50 Activations

Pairs Recommended: BOOM 1000 INDEX Only

Timeframe: H1


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LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set File JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strate
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Experts
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Experts
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Lungile Mpofu
Experts
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