Derivonit EA
- Experts
-
- Version: 3.4
- Activations: 20
Derivonit EA is fully automated Expert Advisor for trading Boom 1000 Index offered by Deriv formerly known as Binary Dotcom. The EA uses more than seven strategies to open trades and close. It is based on CCI, STOCHASTICH, BANDS, ALLIGATOR and ENVELOPES for opening trades and then uses ATR, ADX, Accelerator Oscillator and RSI for closing trades. The EA will automatically open trades and close on Take Profit. Lot size and number of trades can be also changed depending on account balance you have. This is not just a bot which miss trade opportunity, it make sure all trades are analysed well.
EA Indicator Handlers Parameters
Commodity Channel Index (Typical, 27), Level: -54
Average True Range (27)
Stochastic Signal (4, 2, 1)
ADX (44), Level: 21.0
Bollinger Bands (Close, 31, 2.47)
Commodity Channel Index (Typical, 14), Level: 166
Envelopes (Close, Simple, 15, 0.60)
Alligator (Smoothed, Median, 27, 25, 25, 9, 9, 1)
Stochastic (20, 6, 11), Level: 20
RSI (Close, 8)
ADX (34)
ADX (5), Level: 33.0
Features
- NO DLL
- VPS RECOMMENDED
- Support MQL5 VPS
- Take Profit automatically
- Adjustable Lot size
- More than 50 Activations
Pairs Recommended: BOOM 1000 INDEX Only
Timeframe: H1