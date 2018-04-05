PEA Farm Lots

Functionalities
- Open buy and sell 
- Customizable break-even AND TP SL
- Implements Martingale Features

Recommendations
- Currency pairs: Major currency pairs
- Currency pairs recommend : EURUSD
- Not recommended : XAUUSD
- Timeframe : 1H
- Minimum deposit: $2000 per currency pair *Recommend $10000
- Leverage: Minimum 1:100, recommended 1:500
- Account type: ECN, Raw, or Razor with very low spreads.
- Use a VPS for the EA to operate 24/7 (strongly recommended)


Warning
- Withdraw profits every day
- High risk*
- Retrospective testing before use*


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Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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