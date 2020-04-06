DUO Gold GbpUsd harmonic patterns

EXPERT for YOUR OWN ACCOUNT - This Expert Advisor has been designed, developed and optimized especially for your own use.





This is a powerful Expert Advisor (EA) for taking advantage of the best and biggest opportunities in the GOLD or GBPUSD symbol, in all phases of the trend, from start to finish, on the H1 timeframe and on the MT5 platform.

Impressive accuracy, performance and consistency in backtests over the last 3 years.

The EA works like a hunter, a sniper, analyzing the price movement, its strength and trend, patiently waiting for the best opportunities to do its job with extreme precision.

The EA is based on the HARMONIC PATTERNS strategies and uses many native and proprietary indicators as well.





Key features:

This EA continuously analyzes the price movement and when it identifies the best opportunities, it sends a single limited order, thus opening a position.

Every position has a fixed Take Profit (TP) and a fixed Stop Loss (SL) set from the beginning.

The lot is also calculated and determined automatically from the inputs.

Security Always: This EA is very SAFE, it does NOT use Grid, Martingale or Hedge strategies. All trades have only one entry per trade and are protected by a hard stop loss.

This EA is its very strong RESILIENT to high-impact NEWS (FOMC, FED, Payroll, ECB, BOE, SNB, BOC, BOJ, RBA or RBNZ) or any other abrupt price movements. You don't need to do anything, the EA protects itself.





Three Operation Modes:



Fixed Lot: You can enter the fixed lot you want in the inputs.

Fixed Profit: You can enter the profit amount in USD you want in the inputs. This amount will be fixed and the lot will be calculated automatically.

AutoLot: You can enter the percentage of the balance that will be used as Target Profit in the inputs.





How to install:

Download this EA, Make sure that all pairs (GOLD or GBPUSD) are in the Market Watch (Ctrl+M), Have the (GOLD or GBPUSD) chart on the H1 timeframe, Place this EA on the (GOLD or GBPUSD) chart, Check and adjust the parameters as shown below, Click OK to activate, Done!





INPUTS for YOUR OWN ACCOUNT - If you want to customize, there are these parameters:

[#01] Magic Number,

[#02] Operation Mode (Fixed Lot or Fixed Profit or AutoLot),

--- If [#02] is Fixed Lot,

--- If [#02] is Fixed Profit (USD),

--- If [#02] is AutoLot,

[#06] Comment,

[#07] Suffix,





I am committed to continuously optimize and improve all my EAs to give you and me the best possible trading experience. You will receive all UPDATES for FREE and I will also add new features to the EA based on customer suggestions.





The main strategy of this expert is - HARMONIC PATTERNS -





Harmonic patterns are trend reversal patterns that use Fibonacci extensions, retracement levels, and geometric structures to reverse a trend. These patterns identify to the possible reversal zone, allowing them to enter reversal trades when the market is nearing exhaustion.

In general, all harmonic patterns are built on five price turning points. Each harmonic pattern, however, has a unique geometrical form and Fibonacci ratio. These are the points X, A, B, C, and D. Each harmonic pattern has its own set of principles, which we will go over in more depth later in the essay.

The primary function of harmonic patterns is to forecast price fluctuations. Harmonic patterns are essential for detecting reversals. They are a very accurate device that characterizes extremely particular price changes.





BUTTERFLY PATTERN

The butterfly pattern is a kind of reversal pattern that appears towards the conclusion of a trend move. Consists of five points: X, A, B, C, and D. AB may retrace up to 78.6% of the XA leg. BC can retrace between 38.2% and 88.6% of AB. CD can be an extension of 1.618% - 2.618% of AB. The Potential Reversal Zone is denoted by point D.





GARTLEY PATTERN



The Gartley pattern is a basic harmonic pattern that is preceded by a number that is either extremely low or very high. The AB leg should retrace about 61.8% of the leg XA. BC is expected to retrace 38.2% - 88.6% XA. Leg XA is at least 78.6% retraced in CD.





BAT PATTERN

The Bat pattern, like the Gartley pattern, is a retracement and continuation pattern. It occurs when a trend reverses direction momentarily but then returns to its previous route. The AB leg may retrace between 38.2% and 50% of the XA leg. The BC leg may retrace 38.2% to 88.6% of the AB leg. The CD leg may retrace up to 88.6% of the XA leg's length. CD leg may also be a 1.618% - 2.618% extension of the AB leg.





This expert also uses a basket of indicators as a basis, the main one being a unique and exclusive indicator, created and optimized by the developer.





