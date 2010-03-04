Mavro Extra is a reliable tool designed to help you trade more efficiently in financial markets. This advisor automatically implements swing trading strategies based on proven indicators such as Moving Average (MA) and Average True Range (ATR). By relying on these indicators, it identifies optimal entry and exit points, allowing you to follow current market dynamics and trade in the direction of the trend.

The advisor uses a fixed trade volume, yet provides flexible risk management settings. You can adjust stop-loss and take-profit levels to suit your individual strategy, thus optimizing risk management.

While the Mavro Extra does not guarantee profits, it aims to enhance trading discipline and streamline the overall process through automation. Its reliance on fundamental indicators helps maintain positions even in uncertain market conditions, minimizing the impact of human emotions on decision-making.

Key Advantages:

Utilizes reliable indicators to determine precise entry and exit points.

Offers simple configuration of essential parameters, including lot size, stop-loss, and take-profit.

Automates trade execution and management, reducing emotional pressure and promoting adherence to your intended strategy.

The Mavro Extra is suitable for both novice traders seeking to simplify decision-making through automation and experienced market participants who wish to enhance their strategies with tools grounded in classic market indicators.



