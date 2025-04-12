THOR Forex Hammer usdjpy mt5 ict power of three

3.08

EXPERT for YOUR OWN ACCOUNT - This Expert Advisor has been designed, developed and optimized especially for your own use.


This is a powerful Expert Advisor (EA) for taking advantage of the best and biggest opportunities in the USDJPY symbol, in all phases of the trend, from start to finish, on the H1 timeframe and on the MT5 platform.

Impressive accuracy, performance and consistency in backtests over the last 3 years.

The EA works like a hunter, a sniper, analyzing the price movement, its strength and trend, patiently waiting for the best opportunities to do its job with extreme precision.

The EA is based on the ICT POWER OF THREE (PO3) strategies and uses many native and proprietary indicators as well.


LIVE SIGNAL - STRATEGY No.1 - https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2336247

LIVE SIGNAL - STRATEGY No.2 - https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2336242


Key features:

This EA continuously analyzes the price movement and when it identifies the best opportunities, it sends a single limited order, thus opening a position.

Every position has a fixed Take Profit (TP) and a fixed Stop Loss (SL) set from the beginning.

The lot is also calculated and determined automatically from the inputs.

Security Always: This EA is very SAFE, it does NOT use Grid, Martingale or Hedge strategies. All trades have only one entry per trade and are protected by a hard stop loss.

This EA is its very strong RESILIENT to high-impact NEWS (FOMC, FED, Payroll, ECB, BOE, SNB, BOC, BOJ, RBA or RBNZ) or any other abrupt price movements. You don't need to do anything, the EA protects itself.


Three Operation Modes:

Fixed Lot: You can enter the fixed lot you want in the inputs.

Fixed Profit: You can enter the profit amount in USD you want in the inputs. This amount will be fixed and the lot will be calculated automatically.

AutoLot: You can enter the percentage of the balance that will be used as Target Profit in the inputs.


How to install:

  1. Download this EA,
  2. Make sure that all pairs (USDJPY) are in the Market Watch (Ctrl+M),
  3. Have the (USDJPY) chart on the H1 timeframe,
  4. Place this EA on the (USDJPY) chart,
  5. Check and adjust the parameters as shown below,
  6. Click OK to activate,
  7. Done!


INPUTS for YOUR OWN ACCOUNT - If you want to customize, there are these parameters:

  • [#01] Magic Number,
  • [#02] Operation Mode (Fixed Lot or Fixed Profit or AutoLot),
  •   ---   If [#02] is Fixed Lot,
  •   ---   If [#02] is Fixed Profit (USD),
  •   ---   If [#02] is AutoLot,
  • [#06] Comment,
  • [#07] Suffix.


I am committed to continuously optimize and improve all my EAs to give you and me the best possible trading experience. You will receive all UPDATES for FREE and I will also add new features to the EA based on customer suggestions.


The main strategy of this expert is - ICT POWER OF THREE (PO3) - by Michael J. Huddleston


The ICT Power of 3 is a strategic trading method that helps traders identify behaviour of ‘smart money.’ It dissects market movements into three distinct phases: accumulation, manipulation, and distribution. This article explores the intricacies of the Power of 3 strategy and its practical application in trading.

The ICT Power of 3 (PO3), or the AMD setup,  is a strategic trading framework developed by Michael J. Huddleston, better known as the Inner Circle Trader. This approach revolves around three critical phases: accumulation, manipulation, and distribution, which collectively help traders understand and anticipate market movements.


ACCUMULATION PHASE

The accumulation phase is a crucial initial stage within the Power of 3 trading strategy. It represents a period where institutional investors, often referred to as smart money, quietly build their positions in a particular asset. This phase is characterised by relatively low volatility and sideways price movement, typically near key support or resistance levels.

During accumulation, the market tends to range within a narrow band as large players gradually buy into the asset without significantly driving up its price. This steady acquisition reflects their confidence in the asset's future appreciation. Recognising the accumulation phase involves monitoring for signs such as low-volatile, ranging price action and potential increases in trading volume without major price changes.

Specifically, this range is also intended to trap retail traders on both sides of the market. In a bullish accumulation, for example, where the price will eventually break upwards, the range will trap bullish traders buying from the support level inside of the range. Given that these traders will most likely set their stop losses below the range, this paves the way for the next stage: manipulation of liquidity.

However, some traders will also take a short position in this range, anticipating that price will continue to break lower. These traders add fuel to the distribution leg discussed later.


MANIPULATION PHASE

The manipulation phase is a pivotal part of the ICT PO3 trading strategy. This stage is marked by deliberate actions from institutional investors to create market conditions that mislead and trap retail traders. It follows the accumulation phase, where positions are built, and precedes the distribution phase, where these positions are realised.

For example, in a bullish market, after a period of accumulation where prices have stabilised within a range, a sudden drop might occur. This drop triggers stop-loss orders and panics retail traders into selling. It also encourages some to trade what appears to be a bearish breakout. Smart money then buys these positions at lower prices, preparing for the distribution phase where they push the prices up sharply.


DISTRIBUITION PHASE

The distribution phase is the final stage in the Power of 3 trading strategy, where smart money begins to offload their positions built during the accumulation phase. This phase follows the manipulation phase, and it is characterised by strong price movements in the direction opposite to the manipulation.

For example, in a bullish market, smart money begins to buy aggressively after the price has been manipulated downwards to create liquidity. This buying pressure pushes the price up sharply, signalling the start of the distribution phase. Traders can look for increased volume and price action breaking above previous resistance levels as confirmation.


This expert also uses a basket of indicators as a basis, the main one being a unique and exclusive indicator, created and optimized by the developer.

Reviews 13
Adul Tanthuvanit
532
Adul Tanthuvanit 2025.08.28 01:56 
 

Compared with other EAs in the market, this EA can be considered genuine, as it is developed based on a strategy that has been proven to generate real profits, and it is not a strategy that risks wiping out the entire account. (I run at 1.5% profit which mean risk 6-7% per trade)

.

When I purchased this EA, the developer’s Live Signal had already been running for 5 months and was showing good profits. Although the system later encountered periods of alternating gains and losses, overall, it demonstrated strong recovery capability. The EA manages risk effectively, provides a reasonable RR (Risk-Reward ratio), and when set with proper risk parameters, it keeps drawdown at a controllable level.

.

The ICT PO3 strategy is a proven approach that can consistently generate profits. It follows the Smart Money Concept, often referred to as ‘trading like the banks.’ Of course, like any SMC strategy, there will be both profitable and losing trades. Running this EA is therefore more about expecting long-term profitability rather than judging it by only a few weeks of results.

.

Throughout my usage, I have experienced alternating profits and losses, which I believe is natural for an SMC-based strategy. Once market conditions become favorable again, I expect the EA to return to profitability.

Pablo Sanz Moniche
156
Pablo Sanz Moniche 2025.07.23 18:37 
 

Hello Damiem. Hope you are well. I bought this robot last week and have it in a Demo account with FP Markets. So far so good, only one trade but matching with the backtest. I know it is not a high frequency EA, which I like for emotional control but just looking forward to get more trades and compare with the backtest during some weeks. I understand that the logic for this EA is the same as per the other EA for the different currencies you offer. I´d like setting up a diversified EA portfolio on uncorrelated currency pairs. Thank you :)

Zachary Peach
2385
Zachary Peach 2025.07.16 16:15 
 

Great EA!

Jayadevan Kunnath Puthenpura
210
Jayadevan Kunnath Puthenpura 2025.09.16 18:49 
 

The EA looked good in backtests, but in real trading it was very disappointing. In the last couple of weeks, it gave many losses and I had to remove it from my chart after losing a lot of money. The risk–reward is comparatively okay, that's why I took the bot, but the win rate is too low, so the overall result is negative. It doesn’t seem to recover at all. The live signal had been removed after hitting a lot of stop losses.

liganss
498
liganss 2025.09.02 03:57 
 

At the moment, this strategy does not seem suitable for the current market conditions and is consistently losing money.

uchimi
1765
uchimi 2025.08.27 22:03 
 

It's such a shame. It's so sad...

Alex Quino
373
Alex Quino 2025.08.21 10:20 
 

Too many losses is unbearable. Had to remove the EA as it has slowly draining my capital. Poor R:R that's the problem. And you can't adjust the SL as there's no option to do it.

Damiem Marchand De Campos
2209
Reply from developer Damiem Marchand De Campos 2025.08.22 13:55
Your feedback is very important. I understand your comment, and I am always looking for ways to improve.
Qing Dui Meng
613
Qing Dui Meng 2025.08.21 05:30 
 

A bad review can cause huge losses. Not even a star is worth it

Damiem Marchand De Campos
2209
Reply from developer Damiem Marchand De Campos 2025.08.22 13:53
Thank you for your review. I disagree with your harsh words, because with all your market experience, you are fully aware that experts go through bad times, which is normal.
smp1990
449
smp1990 2025.08.13 14:51 
 

I'm really sorry having to write a bad review. Purchased this because the backtest looked promising, however I don't discard it is manipulated. I'm astonished on the precision how this EA has opened trades in the last 3-4 weeks. All of these trades were entered just before the market changed direction, making all trades a lost. I made just a couple of small win but these were solely because I closed them manually, otherwise, and time proved me right, these would have gone straight to the SL. Was maybe a bad streak? Come on... USDJPY was at 149, went all the way down to 145 and then the EA decides this is the moment to enter a trade, in the lowest point, just the moment it turns up and it goes up to 150 again. Seriously... maybe you should open the trades in the opposite direction the EA is calculating and put a trailing SL to protect profits... I don't like trasking EA's, so I will keep an eye in a demo account and update this comment

Damiem Marchand De Campos
2209
Reply from developer Damiem Marchand De Campos 2025.08.13 22:17
Thank you very much for the review.
I see your criticism as constructive and will take it into account in the next update, which I am currently working on. But it is also important to note that you are referring to the latest trades, where we had 3 losses and 8 gains in the last 11. You can see the signal, with real trades, 75 in total, 69 gains and 6 losses. These trades are unquestionable. So the expert is not doing very well at the moment, and I am working on the update, but without disregarding its performance in previous moments.
prduha
286
prduha 2025.08.12 17:45 
 

I'm upset with the results, lost money after long time without trading

Damiem Marchand De Campos
2209
Reply from developer Damiem Marchand De Campos 2025.08.13 22:05
Thank you very much for the review.
I understand that you are upset, but this is normal in business; all experts go through good times and bad times. In bad times, experts prove their resilience and ability to recover, something that I consider very important.
Thorsten Kaufmann
160
Thorsten Kaufmann 2025.08.07 05:01 
 

Hallo Damiem, der EA hat nun die ersten Trades gestartet. Was mir aufgefallen ist, dass ein recht großes SL-Verhältnis zum TP verwendet wird und kein Trailstop für die TP-Absicherung vorhanden ist. Wenn man mit geringem Risiko bei PropFirm Accounts damit Arbeitet, wird lediglich der TP vermindert und der SL nicht angepasst. Wenn ich ein Autolot Balance von 0,5% bei einem $100000 einstelle, habe ich einen SL von $1800. Wäre gut, wenn man den Drawdown und der Trailstop im EA ergänzen würde. Ich werde meine Bewertung erneut abgeben, wenn die ersten Erfahrungen gemacht wurden.

Damiem Marchand De Campos
2209
Reply from developer Damiem Marchand De Campos 2025.08.07 13:46
Thank you very much for your feedback, which is very important to me.
As for the RR, it is fixed at 1:4, and has always been so since the launch of the expert advisor, proving to be correct so far. As for trailing stops, I have done many tests and have not achieved better results in the long term, so I did not add them.
Based on my experience with prop firms, I suggest using the Fixed Lot or Fixed Profit modes to have more control over DD. I will send you a private message to suggest settings.
Damiem Marchand De Campos
2209
Reply from developer Damiem Marchand De Campos 2025.07.27 03:10
Thanks for review!
Damiem Marchand De Campos
2209
Reply from developer Damiem Marchand De Campos 2025.07.16 17:52
Thank you very much for your trust in my work and for your feedback, which is very important.
Gabriel Saletti Pinotti
338
Gabriel Saletti Pinotti 2025.06.26 18:30 
 

Damian is an excellent developer who provides fast and efficient support. He is always willing to help and answer all your questions. I have added his EAs to my portfolio and will be testing them on a live account over the coming months. So far, no issues at all. In backtests, the results are excellent with a relatively low drawdown.

Damiem Marchand De Campos
2209
Reply from developer Damiem Marchand De Campos 2025.07.15 15:46
Thank you very much for your trust in my work and for your feedback, which is very important.
cyberhiga
1098
cyberhiga 2025.05.02 04:59 
 

It has been in operation since April 16, 2025 and has performed very well. We have not had any losses yet. Looking at the trading history, it is safe to say that I enter at a good point and close in a relatively short time. I felt the author does a very good job.

Damiem Marchand De Campos
2209
Reply from developer Damiem Marchand De Campos 2025.05.09 13:36
Thanks for review!
Reply to review