Uni Bot

2.75

Uni Bot is a trendy neural network trained bot. An expert system based on a neural network based on a new specially developed architecture (T-INN) Target-IntelNeuroNet.

For this variant of the Expert Advisor to work, there is no need to download the file of the trained neural network, since for the ease of use by the end user of the neural network forex bot, most users encoded a number of neural networks in the body of the bot. But in order for the bot to better adapt to the specific history of your bot, it will be better for you to teach neural networks for the history of your broker with all the features. This is user choice, you can use the bot as is out of the box, but also use your own neural network, an even more recommended use case.

UniBot is a tool for trading on the foreign exchange market. The bot is best suited for those who are interested in the opportunity and who are willing to work hard. Buying an EA with no intention of using it properly is reckless. All trading is ultimately entirely at your own risk. You are provided with a tool to work with any results - your personal responsibility!

Note. The bot uses global variables and a neural network file in its work, which will not allow the bot to work on virtual hosting from metaquotes. If you need a server, you need to use a full server and a full terminal.

The minimum recommendation is 1000$. And this is the minimum. While the recommended minimum deposit is between $1,000 and $10,000 for one currency pair. Serious traders are advised to use within $10,000 for one currency pair. Get serious about choosing a trading portfolio. Choose a set of pairs that you think are better for you and work with a given set. At the same time, do not forget to set the correct money management.

Also, do not forget that for each currency pair you need to select stop-losses, take-profits, trailing-start, trailing-stop and, if desired, the break-even level. I will also remind you of the recommendation to use the ActiveProtectionOrders field at level 6-10, 8 orders are recommended. This field activates the automatic correction of the trailing start and trailing stop when the specified number of orders is reached.

How does a neural network robot work?

A neural network Forex trading system must accurately classify events based on incoming data. Conventional Expert Advisors leave the criteria for this approach unchanged. As a result, when the trend changes, he continues to trade according to the old rules and successfully drains your entire Forex account. A robot based on a neural network should automatically recognize the rate update and change the trading rules without the participation of a trader. The neural network of the Uni Bot expert is based on a specially developed architecture (T-INN) Target-IntelNeuroNet. This architecture has advanced learning capabilities on large data sets. The T-INN architecture is distinguished by the fact that it can efficiently train on an unlimited data set while retaining the extrapolation properties of the data. I encourage you to read the links below for more details.

Settings


Reviews 40
Severin Kloter
203
Severin Kloter 2023.01.10 14:57 
 

I have been using the EA since October and have already scored good results. As with any EA, of course, your own money and risk management is a major role. However, the parameters that are available in the EA can be well tuned and adjusted to each other. But it is important to say that everyone should make the proper backtest to be able to better set up his strategy. I would also like to say that I have already tried many EA and so far none could really impress me, due to lack of description, minimalist parameterization and so on. But the Unibot has satisfied me and is a really great solution. I would also like to thank the developer very much for the open-minded approach to help and support. Great job, go on

mushex8
19
mushex8 2022.12.08 07:54 
 

Некоторое время назад приобрел советник, тесты выглядят неплохо. Андрей корректен и отзывчив, помогает с настройками.

Patricio0793
44
Patricio0793 2022.12.06 13:40 
 

After backtesting and feeling confident, i purchased the EA. As I am new to Meta5, I have had to ask the developer quite a few questions, but he has been fantastic to respond so quickly. The first weeks trade has been good and the EA is working great.. I cant wait to start seeing long term results

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Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
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5 (5)
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Andriy Sydoruk
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The Doonchian channel consists of two channel displays. Channel lines are determined by a simple and reliable algorithm. The channel is preferably used for trading inside the channel. The indicator does not redraw and does not lag; simple algorithms are the basis of the work. It works on all currency pairs and on all timeframes. As always a warning, we must not forget that the approach must be comprehensive, the indicator signals require additional information to enter the market.
VictoryCPM
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
The VictoryCPM (Currency Power Meter) indicator will show the strength of currency pairs. The indicator is created for those traders who prefer to trade several currency pairs at once. This tool is able to display on the trading chart data on the current strength of various currencies. The foreign exchange market has a dynamic structure, which is why different currencies affect each other. For this reason, in order to identify the optimal point for creating an order, it is necessary to familiari
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Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
The  Progressive  Expert System works using sharp tick movements. Works with a deposit of $ 100! The classic method of trading scalping. It is also worth noting that with the allowable spread level, the bot goes through any historical period on any currency pair. There is no point in testing at opening prices, either checkpoints or all tics. It is possible to work on accounts with a floating spread, entry into the market will occur only when the spread is lower than the level specified in the se
Element33
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
Экспертная система Element33 работает, на любых типах счетов. Работает как в 4-х так и с 5-значными котировками. Спрэд и реквоты не критичны, подойдет любой брокер. Экспертная система разбивает историю на 4 квартала, для оптимизации рекомендовано три года на периоде H1 или H4. Оптимизацию можно проводить по ценах открытия, результаты мало отличаются от тестирования по реальным тикам, поскольку бот работает по ценам открытия. Оптимизировать достаточно один раз в месяц! Для получения более хороших
FiboPoint
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
A trend indicator that shows the direction of pivot points. It can be used with an optimal risk to reward ratio. The probability of a success trend is very high. The indicator uses arrows to show favorable time to enter the market and market entry directions. Uses only one adjustable parameter (a value from 1 to 3). Take profit is much larger than stop loss! The indicator works on all currency pairs and time frames.
WiseBW
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
The  WiseBW  indicator simplifies decision making by recognizing turns using the built-in algorithm, and then confirms signals at support / resistance levels. Thus, the indicator tracks the market trend with unsurpassed reliability, ignoring sharp market fluctuations and noise around the average price. The indicator can be used both for pipsing at small periods, and for long-term trading. Options: updown  - offset pips for indentation of icons; back  - how many bars to take into account; CountBa
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Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
The indicator bounds the price according to a cyclic wave dependency using moving averages. Thus, all the crossing points, in which the movement is changed considering the indicator period, are the optimal ones. The crossing points can be used as the potential market reversal points. However, do not forget about the complex approach: the indicator signals require additional data to enter the market.
ComplexPulse
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
ComplexPulse - pulse indicator or signal. Sensitive and responsive to price movements. The indicator shows the interdependence of various currency pairs, namely: USD, EUR, GBP, CHF, JPY. Currencies are measured in relative units, so in each unit of time the sum of all currencies will be equal to zero. Hence, one of the main elements of cluster indicators is the zero line, or the balance line (zero line). If a currency is below the balance line, then it is said that the currency is oversold rela
RegressionXP
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
Индикатор RegressionXP рассчитывает два типа регрессии и вычисляет среднеквадратичную девиацию цены на данном диапазоне. Важна прямая золотая линия (регрессия первой степени), показывающая направление и состояние текущего тренда на выбранном таймфрейме. Чем больше угол с горизонталью, тем сильнее тренд. Таким образом, мы имеем возможность делать выводы относительно состояния валютной пары по текущему расположению цены относительно линии регрессии. На расстоянии от золотой линии проходят параллел
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Bakhtiyor Pulatov
315
Bakhtiyor Pulatov 2023.09.14 17:38 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Dionisie Florea
239
Dionisie Florea 2023.02.24 21:25 
 

Very bad EA !!! Just spend money ,very expensive and spend the time. All results is simulate ! If your order go with trend you will be happy but for a few months just a joke. I realy dont recomande it ! I was buy it for 1400 and now is 836 :) very bad for this price and zero support....

Andriy Sydoruk
25743
Reply from developer Andriy Sydoruk 2023.03.03 14:54
Good day. You can get full support from me in private messages. And also read the most detailed instructions in the discussion section.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/86905?source=Site+Market+Product+Page#!tab=comments&page=7
Thank you for your feedback.
Severin Kloter
203
Severin Kloter 2023.01.10 14:57 
 

I have been using the EA since October and have already scored good results. As with any EA, of course, your own money and risk management is a major role. However, the parameters that are available in the EA can be well tuned and adjusted to each other. But it is important to say that everyone should make the proper backtest to be able to better set up his strategy. I would also like to say that I have already tried many EA and so far none could really impress me, due to lack of description, minimalist parameterization and so on. But the Unibot has satisfied me and is a really great solution. I would also like to thank the developer very much for the open-minded approach to help and support. Great job, go on

Andriy Sydoruk
25743
Reply from developer Andriy Sydoruk 2023.01.10 18:00
Thanks for the feedback.
samhameed1
15
samhameed1 2023.01.08 12:42 
 

NOT UPDATING ANYMORE, CAN'T INSTALL ON NEW DEVICE EITHER.

Andriy Sydoruk
25743
Reply from developer Andriy Sydoruk 2023.01.08 14:15
You could ask this question in a private chat and I would give you the answer. You didn't contact me at all. I will now instruct you on this matter.
In order to install the bot on another computer. You must go to your terminal and enter your account login and password, after which a new activation will be available for you and you will be able to use the bot. The same procedure for updating, you need to enter the login and password for your account.
Andy Moises Medina Rosario
59
Andy Moises Medina Rosario 2022.12.29 23:57 
 

La verdad que muy mal, he comprado el producto y se ha configurado como se indicada en el manual pero las entradas casi siempre son perdedoras.... No recomiendo comprarlo, demasiado caro para algo que no funciona. NO COMPRARLO

Tu comentario es muy vacío, no tiene sentido vender un bot que no garantiza una rentabilidad, aunque sea pequeña pero debe garantizar una rentabilidad. Si quieres puedes ir a mi perfil y verás una de mis señales, es Trading algorítmico donde las operaciones son rentables. QUE NADIE COMPRE ESTE BOT, NO FUNCIONA!

https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/1807572?source=Site+Signals+My

Andriy Sydoruk
25743
Reply from developer Andriy Sydoruk 2022.12.30 06:57
Good day. I don't know if you have read the description and have familiarized yourself with the principles of the bot. But I will quote a paragraph from the product description: The bot does not guarantee you profit. The bot guarantees only the correct operation of its functionality! You buy a machine that performs its function! An automated system is for sale that performs the functionality presented in its settings and that's it. Also pay special attention to the bot using a neural network trained on history, but in recent months the work is produced by a pure neural network and differs from the period where the neural network was trained. The results are different depending on the instrument. You can not use an internal neural network at all, but create your own. Each user has the opportunity to independently teach the neural network using a free utility and work directly with it. A bot is a shell. This is a mechanism that executes commands and that's it. It does not guarantee you any profit or loss, and without settings and understanding of the processes, you better not buy this bot. After reading this description, you should understand that the bot uses neural networks and that they have certain principles of operation.
Youssef Mf Gerges
222
Youssef Mf Gerges 2022.12.23 01:14 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Andriy Sydoruk
25743
Reply from developer Andriy Sydoruk 2022.12.23 06:42
If you have specific questions about the operation of the bot and cannot resolve them. You can always write to me in private messages and I will be happy to help you.
I highly recommend you to try the settings that I sent you in private messages. For some people there is a problem with the settings. So please try.
Happy shopping and thanks for the feedback.
Hichem Fersi
145
Hichem Fersi 2022.12.17 18:13 
 

Could you please share a live Signal using the EA Cause i don't have the same result in live comparing backtest I will update my review in case of improving transparency Thanks

Andriy Sydoruk
25743
Reply from developer Andriy Sydoruk 2022.12.17 21:39
If you have specific questions about the operation of the bot and cannot resolve them. You can always write to me in private messages and I will be happy to help you. Happy shopping and thanks for the feedback.
Saiful Islam
56
Saiful Islam 2022.12.16 11:16 
 

Though it works nice in backtest, In live or demo, it totally sucks. Wasted a lot of money.

Andriy Sydoruk
25743
Reply from developer Andriy Sydoruk 2022.12.16 14:37
If you have specific questions about the operation of the bot and cannot resolve them. You can always write to me in private messages and I will be happy to help you. Happy shopping and thanks for the feedback.
Danny Krop
184
Danny Krop 2022.12.15 23:04 
 

at the moment having the UNI BOT a bit of bad luck. 3 month...

Andriy Sydoruk
25743
Reply from developer Andriy Sydoruk 2022.12.16 14:37
If you have specific questions about the operation of the bot and cannot resolve them. You can always write to me in private messages and I will be happy to help you. Happy shopping and thanks for the feedback.
Julien Gandossi
368
Julien Gandossi 2022.12.10 10:45 
 

J'ai acheté ce bote au début du mois de novembre. Il ouvrait 10 positions en même temps et il ne positionnait pas de stop loss. Au bout de quelques jours, le bot a été mis à jour par le support. Je l'avais loué pour un mois pour le tester, j'ai déjà perdu plus d'une semaine. Je l'ai alors mis sur compte payant mais les résultats attendus n'étaient pas au rendez-vous. Peut-être que je n'ai pas eu assez de temps pour le tester mais quand même au vu du prix, cela me paraît inadmissible!

Andriy Sydoruk
25743
Reply from developer Andriy Sydoruk 2022.12.16 14:37
If you have specific questions about the operation of the bot and cannot resolve them. You can always write to me in private messages and I will be happy to help you. Happy shopping and thanks for the feedback.
Basim Alzahrani
48
Basim Alzahrani 2022.12.08 20:22 
 

WARNING: Not even close to the backtest. save your money.

Andriy Sydoruk
25743
Reply from developer Andriy Sydoruk 2022.12.25 18:32
If you have specific questions about the operation of the bot and cannot resolve them. You can always write to me in private messages and I will be happy to help you. Happy shopping and thanks for the feedback.
yoshiyuki shoji
594
yoshiyuki shoji 2022.12.08 08:34 
 

I'm happy with the results, and the support! But a neural network is not a magic wand.

Andriy Sydoruk
25743
Reply from developer Andriy Sydoruk 2022.12.08 08:43
Thanks for the feedback.
CoGaAx
43
CoGaAx 2022.12.08 08:16 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Andriy Sydoruk
25743
Reply from developer Andriy Sydoruk 2022.12.08 08:32
You haven't sent me a single message in private chat. No question was asked. Neither about the operation of the bot nor about the settings. A bot is not a magic wand - it's a tool you need to work with. I help everyone who applies. But if there is no appeal, I cannot help telepathically.
If you have specific questions about the operation of the bot and cannot resolve them. You can always write to me in private messages and I will be happy to help you. Happy shopping and thanks for the feedback.
mushex8
19
mushex8 2022.12.08 07:54 
 

Некоторое время назад приобрел советник, тесты выглядят неплохо. Андрей корректен и отзывчив, помогает с настройками.

Andriy Sydoruk
25743
Reply from developer Andriy Sydoruk 2022.12.08 07:55
Thanks for the feedback.
Thomas Verkest
461
Thomas Verkest 2022.12.07 19:11 
 

I'm starting to really doubt the performance of this EA. unlike backtesting, the live results are very different and really not that great. I use the settings for each pair that Andriy transmitted, I update each time, I have more losing positions than winning ones. I installed the robot on several accounts and the positions are completely different while the parameters are identical (even the broker and the balance). I bought the robot 3 weeks ago, I still hope it will work properly, but currently it is very disappointing. I count on Andriy to help me. For the moment I really can't put a correct note, I hope to be able to raise it quickly.

Andriy Sydoruk
25743
Reply from developer Andriy Sydoruk 2022.12.07 20:10
If you have specific questions about the operation of the bot and cannot resolve them. You can always write to me in private messages and I will be happy to help you. Happy shopping and thanks for the feedback.
WDYLYHS
87
WDYLYHS 2022.12.06 21:47 
 

Don't believe these comments. Since I bought and used this EA, it has been losing money steadily, and communication with the author is not smooth and irresponsible. I simply ignore the questions I have asked. Please stay away from it.

Andriy Sydoruk
25743
Reply from developer Andriy Sydoruk 2022.12.07 20:10
If you have specific questions about the operation of the bot and cannot resolve them. You can always write to me in private messages and I will be happy to help you. Happy shopping and thanks for the feedback.
Patricio0793
44
Patricio0793 2022.12.06 13:40 
 

After backtesting and feeling confident, i purchased the EA. As I am new to Meta5, I have had to ask the developer quite a few questions, but he has been fantastic to respond so quickly. The first weeks trade has been good and the EA is working great.. I cant wait to start seeing long term results

Andriy Sydoruk
25743
Reply from developer Andriy Sydoruk 2022.12.06 13:53
Thanks for the feedback.
Marcello Catalini
75
Marcello Catalini 2022.12.03 16:25 
 

Update rating.

Andriy Sydoruk
25743
Reply from developer Andriy Sydoruk 2022.12.25 18:33
If you have specific questions about the operation of the bot and cannot resolve them. You can always write to me in private messages and I will be happy to help you. Happy shopping and thanks for the feedback.
Peng Jian
28
Peng Jian 2022.12.03 14:19 
 

What is neural network robot training and how to operate is learning training？？

Andriy Sydoruk
25743
Reply from developer Andriy Sydoruk 2022.12.03 14:30
Good day. Please write in private messages and I will be able to answer your questions.
Lorenzo Ballanti Moran
323
Lorenzo Ballanti Moran 2022.12.02 13:39 
 

After testing the UNI BOT for a while with the configuration provided by the author, I can confirm that the BOT works very well, that it gives a very good result and very little drawdown. Very grateful to the author who has assisted me very correctly and quickly. Thank you very much.

Andriy Sydoruk
25743
Reply from developer Andriy Sydoruk 2022.12.02 13:53
Thanks for the feedback.
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