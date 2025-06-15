ZYRO Forex Spear cadjpy ict ob order blocks

EXPERT for YOUR OWN ACCOUNT - This Expert Advisor has been designed, developed and optimized especially for your own use.





This is a powerful Expert Advisor (EA) for taking advantage of the best and biggest opportunities in the CADJPY symbol, in all phases of the trend, from start to finish, on the H1 timeframe and on the MT5 platform.

Impressive accuracy, performance and consistency in backtests over the last 3 years.

The EA works like a hunter, a sniper, analyzing the price movement, its strength and trend, patiently waiting for the best opportunities to do its job with extreme precision.

The EA is based on the ICT OB ORDER BLOCKS strategies and uses many native and proprietary indicators as well.





Key features:

This EA continuously analyzes the price movement and when it identifies the best opportunities, it sends a single limited order, thus opening a position.

Every position has a fixed Target and a fixed Stop Loss set from the beginning.

The lot is also calculated and determined automatically from the inputs.

Security Always: This EA is very SAFE, it does NOT use Grid, Martingale or Hedge strategies. All trades have only one entry per trade and are protected by a hard stop loss.

This EA is its very strong RESILIENT to high-impact NEWS (FOMC, FED, Payroll, ECB, BOE, SNB, BOC, BOJ, RBA or RBNZ) or any other abrupt price movements. You don't need to do anything, the EA protects itself.





Three Operation Modes:



Fixed Lot: You can enter the fixed lot you want in the inputs.

Fixed Profit: You can enter the profit amount in USD you want in the inputs. This amount will be fixed and the lot will be calculated automatically.

AutoLot: You can enter the percentage of the balance that will be used as Target Profit in the inputs.





How to install:

Download this EA, Make sure that all pairs (CADJPY) are in the Market Watch (Ctrl+M), Have the (CADJPY) chart on the H1 timeframe, Place this EA on the (CADJPY) chart, Check and adjust the parameters as shown below, Click OK to activate, Done!





INPUTS for YOUR OWN ACCOUNT - If you want to customize, there are these parameters:

[#01] Magic Number,

[#02] Operation Mode (Fixed Lot or Fixed Profit or AutoLot),

--- If [#02] is Fixed Lot,

--- If [#02] is Fixed Profit (USD),

--- If [#02] is AutoLot,

[#06] Comment,

[#07] Suffix,

[#08] Max Positions Qty (1 or 2),

[#09] Strategy No.1 (On or Off),

[#10] Strategy No.2 (On or Off).





I am committed to continuously optimize and improve all my EAs to give you and me the best possible trading experience. You will receive all UPDATES for FREE and I will also add new features to the EA based on customer suggestions.





The main strategy of this expert is - ICT OB ORDER BLOCKS - by Michael J. Huddleston





The Order Block (OB) technique, developed by Inner Circle Trading (ICT), identifies areas where major market participants (such as banks and institutions) have accumulated or distributed orders, creating liquidity blocks that influence future price movements. These zones are crucial for anticipating trend reversals or continuations and are widely used in smart money strategies.





IDENTIFYING ORDERS BLOCK



Order Blocks form on significant bullish or bearish candlesticks, typically before a major price move. A bullish OB appears as a strong bullish candle before an upward rally, while a bearish OB forms as a strong bearish candle before a downward drop. Confirmation occurs when price retests these areas as support or resistance.





MARKET CONTEXT

The effectiveness of an OB depends on market context. It should align with the trend structure (uptrend or downtrend) and key levels such as Fibonacci retracements, liquidity pools (swing highs/lows), or supply/demand zones. Price action near an OB at a significant level increases the likelihood of a strong reaction.





PRACTICAL APPLICATION AND RISK MANAGEMENT

When trading OBs, it’s essential to wait for confirmation, such as breaks in market structure or reversal patterns (e.g., engulfing candles). Stop-loss orders are placed beyond the OB to avoid false signals, while profit targets can be set at nearby liquidity zones. The technique is often combined with other ICT concepts like the Silver Bullet or Market Maker Move.





This expert also uses a basket of indicators as a basis, the main one being a unique and exclusive indicator, created and optimized by the developer.



