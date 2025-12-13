TAKI Forex Blade audusd smc choch

EXPERT for YOUR OWN ACCOUNT - This Expert Advisor has been designed, developed and optimized especially for your own use.


This is a powerful Expert Advisor (EA) for taking advantage of the best and biggest opportunities in the AUDUSD symbol, in all phases of the trend, from start to finish, on the H1 timeframe and on the MT5 platform.

Impressive accuracy, performance and consistency in backtests over the last 3 years.

The EA works like a hunter, a sniper, analyzing the price movement, its strength and trend, patiently waiting for the best opportunities to do its job with extreme precision.

The EA is based on the SMC CHANGE OF CHARACTER (CHoCH) strategies and uses many native and proprietary indicators as well.


LIVE SIGNAL - STRATEGY No.1 - https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2336247

LIVE SIGNAL - STRATEGY No.2 - https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2336242


Key features:

This EA continuously analyzes the price movement and when it identifies the best opportunities, it sends a single limited order, thus opening a position.

Every position has a fixed Target and a fixed Stop Loss set from the beginning.

The lot is also calculated and determined automatically from the inputs.

Security Always: This EA is very SAFE, it does NOT use Grid, Martingale or Hedge strategies. All trades have only one entry per trade and are protected by a hard stop loss.

This EA is its very strong RESILIENT to high-impact NEWS (FOMC, FED, Payroll, ECB, BOE, SNB, BOC, BOJ, RBA or RBNZ) or any other abrupt price movements. You don't need to do anything, the EA protects itself.


Three Operation Modes:

Fixed Lot: You can enter the fixed lot you want in the inputs.

Fixed Profit: You can enter the profit amount in USD you want in the inputs. This amount will be fixed and the lot will be calculated automatically.

AutoLot: You can enter the percentage of the balance that will be used as Target Profit in the inputs.


How to install:

  1. Download this EA,
  2. Make sure that all pairs (AUDUSD) are in the Market Watch (Ctrl+M),
  3. Have the (AUDUSD) chart on the H1 timeframe,
  4. Place this EA on the (AUDUSD) chart,
  5. Check and adjust the parameters as shown below,
  6. Click OK to activate,
  7. Done!


INPUTS for YOUR OWN ACCOUNT - If you want to customize, there are these parameters:

  • [#01] Magic Number,
  • [#02] Operation Mode (Fixed Lot or Fixed Profit or AutoLot),
  •   ---   If [#02] is Fixed Lot,
  •   ---   If [#02] is Fixed Profit (USD),
  •   ---   If [#02] is AutoLot,
  • [#06] Comment,
  • [#07] Suffix,
  • [#08] Max Positions Qty (1 or 2),
  • [#09] Strategy No.1 (On or Off),
  • [#10] Strategy No.2 (On or Off).


I am committed to continuously optimize and improve all my EAs to give you and me the best possible trading experience. You will receive all UPDATES for FREE and I will also add new features to the EA based on customer suggestions.


The main strategy of this expert is - SMC CHANGE OF CHARACTER (CHoCH) - by Richard Wyckoff


The SMC Change of Character technique is an advanced approach used in financial market analysis, especially in studying institutional behavior and structural changes in price action. Its main focus is to identify key transitions between market phases, helping to understand when the dominant supply-and-demand structure begins to shift.


CONCEPTUAL FOUNDATIONS

The foundation of the SMC Change of Character technique lies in observing price and volume dynamics that indicate a break in the current structure. This change reflects the transition between buyer and seller control, marking a decisive point for the start of a new market cycle. The method aims to detect these imbalances precisely to anticipate potential reversals or trend continuations.


IDENTIFICATION CRITERIA

A change of structure is identified when there is a clear violation of previous structural levels, such as significant highs and lows. This analysis requires attention to the logical sequence of movements, considering market context and confirmation of liquidity displacement. The goal is to recognize the alteration in institutional behavior objectively and consistently with price action.


APPLICATION AND INTERPRETATION

In practice, the SMC Change of Character technique is applied to refine strategic entry and exit points within a market structure. It assists in the contextual reading of trends and in distinguishing between temporary corrections and genuine directional changes. Its effectiveness depends on the analyst’s ability to interpret structural context and align technical reading with the prevailing market flow.


This expert also uses a basket of indicators as a basis, the main one being a unique and exclusive indicator, created and optimized by the developer.


