DUO Gold BitCoin ict optimal

This is a powerful Expert Advisor (EA) for taking advantage of the best and biggest opportunities in the GOLD or BITCOIN symbol, in all phases of the trend, from start to finish, on the H1 timeframe and on the MT5 platform.

Impressive accuracy, performance and consistency in backtests over the last 3 years.

The EA works like a hunter, a sniper, analyzing the price movement, its strength and trend, patiently waiting for the best opportunities to do its job with extreme precision.

The EA is based on the ICT OPTIMAL TRADING ENTRY strategies and uses many native and proprietary indicators as well.





Key features:

This EA continuously analyzes the price movement and when it identifies the best opportunities, it sends a single limited order, thus opening a position.

Every position has a fixed Take Profit (TP) and a fixed Stop Loss (SL) set from the beginning.

The lot is also calculated and determined automatically from the inputs.

Security Always: This EA is very SAFE, it does NOT use Grid, Martingale or Hedge strategies. All trades have only one entry per trade and are protected by a hard stop loss.

This EA is its very strong RESILIENT to high-impact NEWS (FOMC, FED, Payroll, ECB, BOE, SNB, BOC, BOJ, RBA or RBNZ) or any other abrupt price movements. You don't need to do anything, the EA protects itself.





Three Operation Modes:



Fixed Lot: You can enter the fixed lot you want in the inputs.

Fixed Profit: You can enter the profit amount in USD you want in the inputs. This amount will be fixed and the lot will be calculated automatically.

AutoLot: You can enter the percentage of the balance that will be used as Target Profit in the inputs.





How to install:

Download this EA, Make sure that all pairs (GOLD or BITCOIN) are in the Market Watch (Ctrl+M), Have the (GOLD or BITCOIN) chart on the H1 timeframe, Place this EA on the (GOLD or BITCOIN) chart, Check and adjust the parameters as shown below, Click OK to activate, Done!





INPUTS for YOUR OWN ACCOUNT - If you want to customize, there are these parameters:

[#01] Magic Number,

[#02] Operation Mode (Fixed Lot or Fixed Profit or AutoLot),

--- If [#02] is Fixed Lot,

--- If [#02] is Fixed Profit (USD),

--- If [#02] is AutoLot,

[#06] Comment,

[#07] Suffix,





Optimal Trading Entry (OTE)

Thetechnique, developed by ICT (Inner Circle Trader), is an entry method designed to identify highly probable reversal points within an already established price structure. It relies primarily on the precise use of Fibonacci retracements, combined with concepts such as price displacement, liquidity, and mitigation, offering traders an objective way to find efficient entries with excellent risk-reward ratios.





IDEAL RETRACEMENT STRUCTURE



The OTE is based on the idea that after a significant directional move, price tends to pull back to specific areas before continuing in its predominant trajectory. The zone between the 62% and 79% Fibonacci retracement levels is considered the optimal entry point because it concentrates common areas of liquidity and mitigation left behind by institutional players. This window provides a balance between safety and efficiency, allowing traders to operate with tight stops and wide targets.





LIQUIDITY AND IMBALANCE WITHIN THE OTE CONTEXT

For the OTE to be validated, ICT emphasizes the importance of analyzing liquidity flow. Price often seeks to sweep previous highs or lows before reversing in the OTE zone, creating a favorable environment for entries. In addition, traders should observe imbalances or fair value gaps, which tend to be revisited during the pullback, serving as additional confirmation that price is repositioning itself to resume its primary trend.





CONFIRMATION AND EXECUTION OF THE ENTRY

Executing an OTE does not rely solely on the retracement; it also requires price confirmations that indicate an imminent reversal. ICT suggests watching for internal breaks of structure (iBOS), clear rejections, and candlestick behavior in the zone of interest. Once confirmed, the entry can be made with a stop placed below or above the critical retracement level and targets based on future liquidity, allowing for structured trades aligned with institutional market behavior.





