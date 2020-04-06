DUO Gold EurUsd ict killzones

EXPERT for YOUR OWN ACCOUNT - This Expert Advisor has been designed, developed and optimized especially for your own use.





This is a powerful Expert Advisor (EA) for taking advantage of the best and biggest opportunities in the GOLD or EURUSD symbol, in all phases of the trend, from start to finish, on the H1 timeframe and on the MT5 platform.

Impressive accuracy, performance and consistency in backtests over the last 3 years.

The EA works like a hunter, a sniper, analyzing the price movement, its strength and trend, patiently waiting for the best opportunities to do its job with extreme precision.

The EA is based on the ICT KILLZONES strategies and uses many native and proprietary indicators as well.





Key features:

This EA continuously analyzes the price movement and when it identifies the best opportunities, it sends a single limited order, thus opening a position.

Every position has a fixed Take Profit (TP) and a fixed Stop Loss (SL) set from the beginning.

The lot is also calculated and determined automatically from the inputs.

Security Always: This EA is very SAFE, it does NOT use Grid, Martingale or Hedge strategies. All trades have only one entry per trade and are protected by a hard stop loss.

This EA is its very strong RESILIENT to high-impact NEWS (FOMC, FED, Payroll, ECB, BOE, SNB, BOC, BOJ, RBA or RBNZ) or any other abrupt price movements. You don't need to do anything, the EA protects itself.





Three Operation Modes:



Fixed Lot: You can enter the fixed lot you want in the inputs.

Fixed Profit: You can enter the profit amount in USD you want in the inputs. This amount will be fixed and the lot will be calculated automatically.

AutoLot: You can enter the percentage of the balance that will be used as Target Profit in the inputs.





How to install:

Download this EA, Make sure that all pairs (GOLD or EURUSD) are in the Market Watch (Ctrl+M), Have the (GOLD or EURUSD) chart on the H1 timeframe, Place this EA on the (GOLD or EURUSD) chart, Check and adjust the parameters as shown below, Click OK to activate, Done!





INPUTS for YOUR OWN ACCOUNT - If you want to customize, there are these parameters:

The main strategy of this expert is - ICT (KILLZONES) - by Michael J. Huddleston





Killzones

Thetechnique, developed within the teachings of Inner Circle Trading (ICT), refers to identifying specific time windows in the market where liquidity, volatility, and efficiency in price movements tend to intensify. These zones are used by traders to find statistically favorable moments for setups, liquidity sweeps, and institutional price displacement. The central idea is that major market participants concentrate their operations during these periods, creating more suitable conditions for strategies based on liquidity manipulation and directional moves.





STRUCTURE AND TIMING OF THE KILLZONES



Killzones are defined by time ranges associated with the openings and overlaps of major global trading sessions, such as London and New York. Among the most observed are the London Killzone (generally before and shortly after the London open), the New York Killzone (including the New York open and pre-NY period), and the Asian Range, which precedes stronger moves at the start of the European session. Each window has its own characteristics of volatility and institutional behavior, influencing how the price forms highs, lows, and liquidity pools.





LIQUIDITY, MANIPULATION AND DISPLACEMENT

Within the Killzones, the market tends to perform liquidity hunts more frequently, targeting stop-losses, highs, lows, and previously created imbalances. This behavior is linked to the actions of large players who need to access liquidity before driving price toward an institutional target. For the trader, identifying these sweeps and understanding how they precede an efficient displacement is essential for interpreting institutional flow according to the ICT framework.





PRACTICAL STRATEGIC APPLICATION

The practical use of Killzones involves aligning the daily context — such as directional bias, key levels, and price structure — with the time windows of higher operational probability. Instead of trading at any moment, the trader focuses attention on these periods, looking for confirmations such as breaks in structure, institutional engulfments, fair value gaps, and shifts in character. This approach increases selectivity and reduces unnecessary exposure, favoring more consistent setups aligned with programmed price behavior according to the ICT methodology.





This expert also uses a basket of indicators as a basis, the main one being a unique and exclusive indicator, created and optimized by the developer.