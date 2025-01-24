Trojan Forex Hero mt5 nzdusd candlestick patterns

EXPERT for YOUR OWN ACCOUNT - This Expert Advisor has been designed, developed and optimized especially for your own use.





This is a powerful Expert Advisor (EA) for taking advantage of the best and biggest opportunities in the NZDUSD symbol, in all phases of the trend, from start to finish, on the H1 timeframe and on the MT5 platform.

Impressive accuracy, performance and consistency in backtests over the last 3 years.

The EA works like a hunter, a sniper, analyzing the price movement, its strength and trend, patiently waiting for the best opportunities to do its job with extreme precision.

The EA is based on the CANDLESTICK PATTERNS strategies and uses many native and proprietary indicators as well.









Key features:

This EA continuously analyzes the price movement and when it identifies the best opportunities, it sends a single limited order, thus opening a position.

Every position has a fixed Take Profit (TP) and a fixed Stop Loss (SL) set from the beginning.

The lot is also calculated and determined automatically from the inputs.

Security Always: This EA is very SAFE, it does NOT use Grid, Martingale or Hedge strategies. All trades have only one entry per trade and are protected by a hard stop loss.

This EA is its very strong RESILIENT to high-impact NEWS (FOMC, FED, Payroll, ECB, BOE, SNB, BOC, BOJ, RBA or RBNZ) or any other abrupt price movements. You don't need to do anything, the EA protects itself.





Three Operation Modes:



Fixed Lot: You can enter the fixed lot you want in the inputs.

Fixed Profit: You can enter the profit amount in USD you want in the inputs. This amount will be fixed and the lot will be calculated automatically.

AutoLot: You can enter the percentage of the balance that will be used as Target Profit in the inputs.





How to install:

Download this EA, Make sure that all pairs (NZDUSD) are in the Market Watch (Ctrl+M), Have the (NZDUSD) chart on the H1 timeframe, Place this EA on the (NZDUSD) chart, Check and adjust the parameters as shown below, Click OK to activate, Done!





INPUTS for YOUR OWN ACCOUNT - If you want to customize, there are these parameters:

[#01] Magic Number,

[#02] Operation Mode (Fixed Lot or Fixed Profit or AutoLot),

--- If [#02] is Fixed Lot,

--- If [#02] is Fixed Profit (USD),

--- If [#02] is AutoLot,

[#06] Comment,

[#07] Suffix.





I am committed to continuously optimize and improve all my EAs to give you and me the best possible trading experience. You will receive all UPDATES for FREE and I will also add new features to the EA based on customer suggestions.





The main strategy of this expert is - CANDLESTICK PATTERNS - by Steve Nison





Candlestick charts are most often used in technical analysis of equity and currency price patterns. They are used by traders and experts to determine possible price movement based on past patterns, and who use the opening price, closing price, high and low of that time period.

The area between the open and the close is called the real body, price excursions above and below the real body are shadows. The price range is the distance between the top of the upper shadow and the bottom of the lower shadow moved through during the time frame of the candlestick. The range is calculated by subtracting the low price from the high price.

A candlestick pattern is a particular sequence of candlesticks on a candlestick chart, which is mainly used to identify trends. The recognition of the pattern is subjective and experts that are used for charting have to rely on predefined rules to match the pattern. There are 42 recognized patterns that can be split into simple and complex patterns.





ENGULF

Engulfing patterns provide an approach for traders to enter the market in anticipation of a possible trend reversal. An engulfing pattern is a reversal candlestick pattern that can be bearish or bullish depending upon whether it appears at the end of an uptrend or downtrend. The pattern formation consists of two candles. The first candle is characterized by a small body, followed by a taller candle whose body completely engulfs the previous candle’s body.

and indicates a surge in buying pressure. The Bearish Engulfing pattern is simply the opposite of the Bearish Engulfing pattern.

The Bullish Engulfing patternprovides the strongest signal when appearingat the bottom of a downtrend





HAMMER



A Hammer is a single Japanese candlestick pattern. It is black or a white candlestick that consists of a small body near the high with a little or no upper shadow and a long lower shadow (or tail). A Hammer candlestick is considered a bullish pattern when formed during a downtrend. In summary, the Hammer candlestick appears during a downtrend, displays a long lower shadow with a small real body at the top of the range. The price may be developing a bottom and due for a reversal to the upside.





HANGING MAN

A Hanging Man is a Japanese candlestick described as having a small body, little or no upper shadow (or wick) and a lower shadow. In order for the Hanging Man candle to be valid, the lower shadow must be at least twice the size of the candle’s body. And the body of the candle must be at the upper end of the trading range. In summary, the Hanging Man appears during an uptrend, displaying a long lower shadow with a small real body at the top of the range. The price may have peaked and prone for a reversal to the downside.





THREE METHODS

The Three Methods pattern consists of at least five candlesticks but may include more. The Three Methods pattern is a trend continuation pattern that can appear in an uptrend or a downtrend. In an uptrend, it is called the Rising Three Methods pattern. In a downtrend, it is called the Falling Three Methods pattern.





This expert also uses a basket of indicators as a basis, the main one being a unique and exclusive indicator, created and optimized by the developer.



