Spartan Forex Sword expert mt5 gbpusd

EXPERT for YOUR OWN ACCOUNT - This Expert Advisor has been designed, developed and optimized especially for your own use.





This is a powerful Expert Advisor (EA) for taking advantage of the best and biggest opportunities in the GBPUSD symbol, in all phases of the trend, from start to finish, on the H1 timeframe and on the MT5 platform.

Impressive accuracy, performance and consistency in backtests over the last 3 years.

The EA works like a hunter, a sniper, analyzing the price movement, its strength and trend, patiently waiting for the best opportunities to do its job with extreme precision.

The EA is based on the ICT INNER CIRCLE TRADING strategies and uses many native and proprietary indicators as well.









Key features:

This EA continuously analyzes the price movement and when it identifies the best opportunities, it sends a single limited order, thus opening a position.

Every position has a fixed Take Profit (TP) and a fixed Stop Loss (SL) set from the beginning.

The lot is also calculated and determined automatically from the inputs.

Security Always: This EA is very SAFE, it does NOT use Grid, Martingale or Hedge strategies. All trades have only one entry per trade and are protected by a hard stop loss.

This EA is its very strong RESILIENT to high-impact NEWS (FOMC, FED, Payroll, ECB, BOE, SNB, BOC, BOJ, RBA or RBNZ) or any other abrupt price movements. You don't need to do anything, the EA protects itself.





Three Operation Modes:



Fixed Lot: You can enter the fixed lot you want in the inputs.

Fixed Profit: You can enter the profit amount in USD you want in the inputs. This amount will be fixed and the lot will be calculated automatically.

AutoLot: You can enter the percentage of the balance that will be used as Target Profit in the inputs.





How to install:

Download this EA, Make sure that all pairs (GBPUSD) are in the Market Watch (Ctrl+M), Have the (GBPUSD) chart on the H1 timeframe, Place this EA on the (GBPUSD) chart, Check and adjust the parameters as shown below, Click OK to activate, Done!





INPUTS for YOUR OWN ACCOUNT - If you want to customize, there are these parameters:

[#01] Magic Number,

[#02] Operation Mode (Fixed Lot or Fixed Profit or AutoLot),

--- If [#02] is Fixed Lot,

--- If [#02] is Fixed Profit (USD),

--- If [#02] is AutoLot,

[#06] Comment,

[#07] Suffix.





I am committed to continuously optimize and improve all my EAs to give you and me the best possible trading experience. You will receive all UPDATES for FREE and I will also add new features to the EA based on customer suggestions.





The main strategy of this expert is - ICT INNER CIRCLE TRADING - by Michael J. Huddleston





The ICT strategy is a structured method for trading forex that brings technical analysis together with an emphasis on market behavior. With this strategy, the expert will be looking for key price levels and patterns that signal potential opportunities to deal. The strategy also incorporates knowledge of institutional trading movements, which helps traders anticipate where major players are likely to position themselves.

ICT is sophisticated approach to forex trading that represents the actions of large institutional players on the market, it enables retail traders to gauge market movements by learning and mimicking the forex trading strategies used by these institutions.

ICT strategies include a number of components that are necessary for spotting potential trading setups and projecting market behavior. These collectively represent several frameworks for traders, including order blocks, fair value gaps, liquidity pools, and much more.

The ICT trading strategy covers a number of concepts: market structure, optimal trade entry points, and the significance of various trading sessions.







FGV FAIR VALUE GAP

The fair value gap (FVG), also known as imbalance, is critical to the ICT forex trading strategy. The term refers to a price gap created by an imbalance in buying or selling, often leading to a robust price movement away from its fair value. These gaps typically get filled as the market seeks a balance and gives traders possible entry and exit strategies.





OTE OPTIMAL TRADE ENTRY



Optimal trade entry is another crucial component of the ICT strategy. This concept involves identifying the balanced price range — a zone that the market will retest before resuming its trend. These levels are significant in that they matter to institutional participants. For example, the price impulsing at a given level suggests that a large trade was executed, or significant stop-loss or take-profit order types were triggered. Prices often return to these impulse points, which makes them optimal entry points.





OB ORDER BLOCKS

Order blocks are supply and demand zones where institutional market participants and retail traders place large orders. Since a large order can cause a robust price change, it is broken down into smaller order blocks executed as counter orders accumulate liquidity. These steps allow institutional traders to fully execute a large order without significantly affecting the price.





KILL ZONES

Kill zones represent a specific time period of the day when the market is especially likely to demonstrate certain predictable movements. These periods include the Asian Session, the London Open, and the New York Open.

The Asian session range, from 3:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. (GMT+3), is a very important period in the ICT strategy because it often shows a market consolidation, which sets up potential trade opportunities for the more volatile London and New York sessions.

The London Open is well known for its high volatility and significant price movements, especially during the London open kill zone from 09:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. (GMT +3).

From the volume analysis perspective, the New York kill zone, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. GMT in winter and from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. GMT in summer, is crucial for USD-paired currencies and almost all the markets.





This expert also uses a basket of indicators as a basis, the main one being a unique and exclusive indicator, created and optimized by the developer.



