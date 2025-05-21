AXEL Forex Ultra Security audjpy mt5 ict optimal

EXPERT for YOUR OWN ACCOUNT - This Expert Advisor has been designed, developed and optimized especially for your own use.





This is a powerful Expert Advisor (EA) for taking advantage of the best and biggest opportunities in the AUDJPY symbol, in all phases of the trend, from start to finish, on the H1 timeframe and on the MT5 platform.

Impressive accuracy, performance and consistency in backtests over the last 3 years.

The EA works like a hunter, a sniper, analyzing the price movement, its strength and trend, patiently waiting for the best opportunities to do its job with extreme precision.

The EA is based on the ICT OTE OPTIMAL TRADE ENTRY strategies and uses many native and proprietary indicators as well.





LIVE SIGNAL - STRATEGY No.1 - https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2336247 LIVE SIGNAL - STRATEGY No.2 - https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2336242





Key features:

This EA continuously analyzes the price movement and when it identifies the best opportunities, it sends a single limited order, thus opening a position.

Every position has a fixed Target and a fixed Stop Loss set from the beginning.

The lot is also calculated and determined automatically from the inputs.

Security Always: This EA is very SAFE, it does NOT use Grid, Martingale or Hedge strategies. All trades have only one entry per trade and are protected by a hard stop loss.

This EA is its very strong RESILIENT to high-impact NEWS (FOMC, FED, Payroll, ECB, BOE, SNB, BOC, BOJ, RBA or RBNZ) or any other abrupt price movements. You don't need to do anything, the EA protects itself.





Three Operation Modes:



Fixed Lot: You can enter the fixed lot you want in the inputs.

Fixed Profit: You can enter the profit amount in USD you want in the inputs. This amount will be fixed and the lot will be calculated automatically.

AutoLot: You can enter the percentage of the balance that will be used as Target Profit in the inputs.





How to install:

Download this EA, Make sure that all pairs (AUDJPY) are in the Market Watch (Ctrl+M), Have the (AUDJPY) chart on the H1 timeframe, Place this EA on the (AUDJPY) chart, Check and adjust the parameters as shown below, Click OK to activate, Done!





INPUTS for YOUR OWN ACCOUNT - If you want to customize, there are these parameters:

[#01] Magic Number,

[#02] Operation Mode (Fixed Lot or Fixed Profit or AutoLot),

--- If [#02] is Fixed Lot,

--- If [#02] is Fixed Profit (USD),

--- If [#02] is AutoLot,

[#06] Comment,

[#07] Suffix,

[#08] Max Positions Qty (1 or 2),

[#09] Strategy No.1 (On or Off),

[#10] Strategy No.2 (On or Off).





I am committed to continuously optimize and improve all my EAs to give you and me the best possible trading experience. You will receive all UPDATES for FREE and I will also add new features to the EA based on customer suggestions.





The main strategy of this expert is - ICT OTE OPTIMAL TRADE ENTRY - by Michael J. Huddleston





It is part of a broader set of technical analysis strategies aimed at identifying optimal entry points for buying or selling in the financial markets. OTE is primarily based on Fibonacci retracement and the concept of price imbalance and liquidity, seeking to maximize the risk-to-reward ratio by entering trades in strategically defined zones favored by institutional activity.

The ICT OTE, or Optimal Trade Entry, technique is a technical analysis approach used to identify the best moments to enter a buy or sell operation in the financial market. Developed to help traders make informed decisions, this technique combines elements of technical analysis and mathematics to provide precise entry signals.







FOUNDATIONS OF THE TECHNIQUE



OTE is based on the idea that after a significant price move, the market tends to retrace before continuing in the direction of the prevailing trend. The technique focuses on specific Fibonacci levels, especially the area between 61.8% and 79%, referred to as the “optimal zone,” where institutions are likely to enter the market. This approach aims to synchronize the trader's entry with institutional activity, taking advantage of points where trend continuation is more likely.

The ICT OTE technique is based on the idea that financial markets follow identifiable patterns. By analyzing these patterns, it is possible to identify moments of high probability of trend reversal or continuation. The technique uses a combination of technical indicators, such as moving averages, relative strength indexes, and oscillators, to generate entry signals.





INSTITUTIONAL CONTEXT AND LIQUIDITY

The technique also considers the behavior of financial institutions, which often operate based on liquidity and price imbalances. ICT OTE fits into this context by identifying areas where institutional orders are likely to accumulate, usually near leftover liquidity zones. A precise understanding of these areas helps traders avoid premature entries and align their trades with significant order flow.





CONDITIONS FOR A VALID OTE ENTRY

For an entry based on the OTE technique to be valid, certain technical criteria must be met, such as the formation of a favorable market structure (significant highs or lows, for example), confirmation of trend direction, and confluence with other analytical tools like support, resistance, or prior imbalance levels. The combination of these elements enhances the reliability of the entry and increases the probability of a successful trade.





This expert also uses a basket of indicators as a basis, the main one being a unique and exclusive indicator, created and optimized by the developer.



