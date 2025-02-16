Viking Forex Conqueror mt5 eurusd MACD conv diver

5


EXPERT for YOUR OWN ACCOUNT - This Expert Advisor has been designed, developed and optimized especially for your own use.


This is a powerful Expert Advisor (EA) for taking advantage of the best and biggest opportunities in the EURUSD symbol, in all phases of the trend, from start to finish, on the H1 timeframe and on the MT5 platform.

Impressive accuracy, performance and consistency in backtests over the last 3 years.

The EA works like a hunter, a sniper, analyzing the price movement, its strength and trend, patiently waiting for the best opportunities to do its job with extreme precision.

The EA is based on the MOVING AVERAGE CONVERGENCE/DIVERGENCE (MACD) strategies and uses many native and proprietary indicators as well.


Key features:

This EA continuously analyzes the price movement and when it identifies the best opportunities, it sends a single limited order, thus opening a position.

Every position has a fixed Target and a fixed Stop Loss set from the beginning.

The lot is also calculated and determined automatically from the inputs.

Security Always: This EA is very SAFE, it does NOT use Grid, Martingale or Hedge strategies. All trades have only one entry per trade and are protected by a hard stop loss.

This EA is its very strong RESILIENT to high-impact NEWS (FOMC, FED, Payroll, ECB, BOE, SNB, BOC, BOJ, RBA or RBNZ) or any other abrupt price movements. You don't need to do anything, the EA protects itself.


How to install:

  1. Download this EA,
  2. Make sure that all pairs (EURUSD) are in the Market Watch (Ctrl+M),
  3. Have the (EURUSD) chart on the H1 timeframe,
  4. Place this EA on the (EURUSD) chart,
  5. Check and adjust the parameters as shown below,
  6. Click OK to activate,
  7. Done!


    INPUTS for YOUR OWN ACCOUNT - If you want to customize, there are these parameters:

    • [#01] Magic Number,
    • [#02] Spread Max,
    • [#03] Operation Mode (Fixed Lot or Target),
    • [#04] Fixed Lot,
    • [#05] Target (USD),
    • [#06] Comment.


    I am committed to continuously optimize and improve all my EAs to give you and me the best possible trading experience. You will receive all UPDATES for FREE and I will also add new features to the EA based on customer suggestions.


    The main strategy of this expert is - MOVING AVERAGE CONVERGENCE/DIVERGENCE (MACD) - by Gerald Appel


    Moving average convergence/divergence (MACD) is a technical indicator to help investors identify price trends, measure trend momentum, and identify entry points for buying or selling. MACD is a trend-following momentum indicator that shows the relationship between two exponential moving averages (EMAs) of a security’s price.

    The MACD indicator is a collection of three time series calculated from historical price data, most often the closing price. These three series are: the MACD series proper, the SIGNAL or AVERAGE series, and the DIVERGENCE series which is the difference between the two. The MACD series is the difference between a FAST (short period) exponential moving average (EMA), and a SLOW (longer period) EMA of the price series. The average series is an EMA of the MACD series itself.


    SIGNAL-LINE CROSSOVER

    A "signal-line crossover" occurs when the MACD and average lines cross; that is, when the divergence (the bar graph) changes sign. The standard interpretation of such an event is a recommendation to buy if the MACD line crosses up through the average line (a "bullish" crossover), or to sell if it crosses down through the average line (a "bearish" crossover). These events are taken as indications that the trend in the stock is about to accelerate in the direction of the crossover.


    ZERO CROSSOVER

    A "zero crossover" event occurs when the MACD series changes sign, that is, the MACD line crosses the horizontal zero axis. This happens when there is no difference between the fast and slow EMAs of the price series. A change from positive to negative MACD is interpreted as "bearish", and from negative to positive as "bullish". Zero crossovers provide evidence of a change in the direction of a trend but less confirmation of its momentum than a signal line crossover.


    DIVERGENCE

    A "positive divergence" or "bullish divergence" occurs when the price makes a new low but the MACD does not confirm with a new low of its own. A "negative divergence" or "bearish divergence" occurs when the price makes a new high but the MACD does not confirm with a new high of its own. A divergence with respect to price may occur on the MACD line and/or the MACD Histogram.


    FALSE SIGNALS

    Like any forecasting algorithm, the MACD can generate false signals. A false positive, for example, would be a bullish crossover followed by a sudden decline in a stock. A false negative would be a situation where there is bearish crossover, yet the stock accelerated suddenly upwards.

    A prudent strategy may be to apply a filter to signal line crossovers to ensure that they have held up. An example of a price filter would be to buy if the MACD line breaks above the signal line and then remains above it for three days. As with any filtering strategy, this reduces the probability of false signals but increases the frequency of missed profit.


    This expert also uses a basket of indicators as a basis, the main one being a unique and exclusive indicator, created and optimized by the developer.


    Reviews 2
    Gabriel Saletti Pinotti
    338
    Gabriel Saletti Pinotti 2025.06.26 18:30 
     

    Damian is an excellent developer who provides fast and efficient support. He is always willing to help and answer all your questions. I have added his EAs to my portfolio and will be testing them on a live account over the coming months. So far, no issues at all. In backtests, the results are excellent with a relatively low drawdown.

    Sergey Porphiryev
    1665
    Sergey Porphiryev 2025.06.01 18:21 
     

    in da house

