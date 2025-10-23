Aurum Trader mt5

4.57

EA Aurum Trader mt5 combines a breakout and a trend-following strategy with a maximum of two trades per day.

Real-time results can be viewed here.

Contact me immediately after the purchase to get personal bonus!

Settings  and manual here 

Please note that I do not sell my EA's or special sets on telegram, it is only available on Mql5 and my set files are only available on my blog here.

 SETTINGS

  • Symbol – Type in the exact symbol name for gold like in market watch ie. XAUUSD
  • Starting_Lot - Initial lot size used for the first position.
  • Increase 0.01 each X$ profit - Increases lot size by 0.01 after reaching the specified profit in USD.
  • TrailStart_Strg1 -  Distance (in points) where trailing begins for Strategy 1 (Breakout).
  • TrailStop_Strg1 - Trailing step (in points) for Strategy 1.
  • TP_Strg1 - Take Profit level for Strategy 1 (Breakout).
  • SL_Strg1 -  Stop Loss level for Strategy 1 (Breakout).
  • TrailStart_Strg2 -  Distance (in points) where trailing begins for Strategy 2 (Trend-follow).
  • TrailStop_Strg2 -  Trailing step (in points) for Strategy 2.
  • TP_Str2  - Take Profit level for Strategy 2.
  • EA_Name -  Expert Advisor name (for identification).
  • Magic Number  - Unique identifier for each chart instance to prevent trade interference.
    •  
    Reviews 9
    Boono
    39
    Boono 2025.12.17 13:03 
     

    Great EA runs smoothly. Open one trade a day and it is 90% trades in profit. Very easy and safe. It has clear SL and TP. Also telegram group is great and the author gives a very good support.

    GocaTara
    114
    GocaTara 2025.11.27 10:21 
     

    I like Aurum a lot, it doesn't work often, it makes a trade once a day. I've been using it for about three weeks, and I've only had a stop loss once, but even so, Aurum is profitable on my account, without stressing whether it will put the account in danger...

    Daniel Paul Freeman
    343
    Daniel Paul Freeman 2025.11.15 21:54 
     

    I've tested dozens of EAs over the years, and Aurum Trader MT5 is hands down a must-buy for any serious trader. This isn't some over-hyped system that promises the moon – it's a solid, reliable EA that actually delivers consistent profits. My Real-World Testing: I deliberately stress-tested this EA to see if it could handle different account sizes: £100 account starting at 0.2 lots with 10.0 profit increase setting £5000 account starting at 0.5 lots with the same settings Both accounts? Pure profit. No blown accounts, no heart-stopping drawdowns – just steady, reliable gains. What Makes It Special: Yes, you only get one trade per day on the Daily timeframe (XAUUSD), but that's actually its strength. Quality over quantity. The EA isn't gambling – it's strategically picking high-probability setups. You won't get rich overnight, but you'll sleep well knowing your account is growing safely. Perfect for Prop Firms: If you're looking to pass prop firm challenges, this is your golden ticket. The consistent, low-risk approach is exactly what prop firms want to see. I'm currently running it on multiple accounts, and it's performing beautifully across the board. ROI: Let's talk value – this EA pays for itself within a month on a single account. Run it on multiple accounts like I do? You're looking at ROI in weeks, not months. Bottom Line: Aurum Trader MT5 isn't just another EA – it's a legitimate income-generating tool. Safe, consistent, and perfect for traders at any level. Whether you're starting with £100 or £5000, this EA adapts and delivers. Highly recommended. Don't hesitate – this is the real deal. Here's the crazy part – I've actively tried to blow accounts with this EA. I ran aggressive backtesting on old prop firm logins and my personal demo accounts, deliberately pushing it with risky settings. Guess what? I haven't managed to blow a single one. That's honestly insane and speaks volumes about how well this thing is coded.

