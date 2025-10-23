Aurum Trader mt5
- Experts
- Vasiliy Strukov
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 2 November 2025
- Activations: 5
EA Aurum Trader mt5 combines a breakout and a trend-following strategy with a maximum of two trades per day.
Real-time results can be viewed here.
Settings and manual here
SETTINGS
- Symbol – Type in the exact symbol name for gold like in market watch ie. XAUUSD
- Starting_Lot - Initial lot size used for the first position.
- Increase 0.01 each X$ profit - Increases lot size by 0.01 after reaching the specified profit in USD.
- TrailStart_Strg1 - Distance (in points) where trailing begins for Strategy 1 (Breakout).
- TrailStop_Strg1 - Trailing step (in points) for Strategy 1.
- TP_Strg1 - Take Profit level for Strategy 1 (Breakout).
- SL_Strg1 - Stop Loss level for Strategy 1 (Breakout).
- TrailStart_Strg2 - Distance (in points) where trailing begins for Strategy 2 (Trend-follow).
- TrailStop_Strg2 - Trailing step (in points) for Strategy 2.
- TP_Str2 - Take Profit level for Strategy 2.
- EA_Name - Expert Advisor name (for identification).
- Magic Number - Unique identifier for each chart instance to prevent trade interference.
Great EA runs smoothly. Open one trade a day and it is 90% trades in profit. Very easy and safe. It has clear SL and TP. Also telegram group is great and the author gives a very good support.