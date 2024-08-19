Grid Balance

3.67

Automated Grid Trading Strategy

Grid Balance EA is a grid-based trading Expert Advisor built in MQL5, designed for traders who value control, flexibility, and disciplined execution.

Grid Balance EA does not remove trading risk. All trading behavior and results depend on the user’s configuration and decisions.
The EA is designed to execute user-defined logic reliably and consistently, acting as a dependable assistant rather than a decision-maker, and is intended for disciplined traders who actively manage risk.

.set files and FAQ
https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758935

Easy Access and Implementation

Grid Balance EA is available on the MQL5 Market and can be deployed quickly thanks to its clear structure and intuitive parameter system.
All parameters are fully configurable, allowing users to control trading logic, risk exposure, and capital management according to their own strategy. 
Setup guide and parameter explanations are provided in the documentation
click here

Unique Features of Grid Balance EA

  • Profit Taking Loop: Automatically closes all open positions when the total profit target is reached and starts a new trading cycle.
  • Auto Distance: Dynamically adjusts grid spacing based on market conditions, minimizing manual intervention.
  • MT5 App Control: Monitor trades and enable or disable the EA directly from the MT5 mobile app on Android and iOS devices.
  • Deep Customization: All critical parameters can be adjusted to match individual trading logic and risk tolerance.

Flexible Parameter Configuration

Grid Balance EA executes a series of trades at predefined grid intervals.
Users can customize grid distance, lot sizing, profit targets, and risk parameters, allowing the EA to adapt to different symbols, market conditions, and trading styles.

Recommendations

  • Symbols: XAUUSD, BTCUSD, Forex Pairs
  • Default settings: A reference parameter set for XAUUSD, provided for testing and evaluation purposes only. Users must review, adjust, and validate settings before live trading
  • Account type: Hedging
  • Infrastructure: A low-latency VPS is recommended for stable operation
  • Leverage & deposit: Depend entirely on the selected configuration and risk management
  • Testing: Always test on a demo account before trading with real funds

Trading Risk Warning

Trading in financial markets involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital.
This EA does not eliminate trading risk. All outcomes depend on the user’s configuration, risk management, and market conditions.
Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and trade only with capital you can afford to lose.
Reviews 5
Anh Tuan Bui
198
Anh Tuan Bui 2025.12.06 16:59 
 

Grid Balance is a highly customizable grid-based EA that stands out for its flexibility and strong performance potential. The EA allows deep parameter adjustments, giving traders the ability to tailor the strategy to different market conditions and risk levels. Whether you prefer light SUM entries, controlled DCA, or a more aggressive martingale structure, Grid Balance adapts effortlessly. The hedge and recovery functions are well designed, helping to stabilize drawdown during strong one-directional moves. Execution is smooth, the logic is solid, and the EA performs consistently when properly configured. This is a powerful tool for traders who understand grid systems and want full control over their strategy rather than being tied to a fixed setup. What I particularly appreciate is the detailed documentation provided by the author — the customization guide is extremely well written and explains each component clearly. It has allowed me to experiment and create multiple trading styles, from low risk to medium and even high-risk configurations, all tailored to my personal approach. Overall, Grid Balance is a strong and flexible EA that can deliver excellent results when paired with proper risk management. A great choice for experienced traders who value flexibility and want a deeply customizable grid engine.

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chewa
30
chewa 2026.06.02 12:40 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Tan Au Phuong
37157
Reply from developer Tan Au Phuong 2026.06.03 04:40
Thank you for your trust and for purchasing the EA twice. I truly appreciate your continued support. The EA is highly customizable, and higher profit targets always come with higher risk. Some set files have been running continuously for over a year, but proper risk management remains the key to long-term survival in the market. Please check your inbox, as I have sent you a private message with more details. Thank you again for your feedback and support.
Samnorp Phon
43
Samnorp Phon 2026.03.11 07:18 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Anh Tuan Bui
198
Anh Tuan Bui 2025.12.06 16:59 
 

Grid Balance is a highly customizable grid-based EA that stands out for its flexibility and strong performance potential. The EA allows deep parameter adjustments, giving traders the ability to tailor the strategy to different market conditions and risk levels. Whether you prefer light SUM entries, controlled DCA, or a more aggressive martingale structure, Grid Balance adapts effortlessly. The hedge and recovery functions are well designed, helping to stabilize drawdown during strong one-directional moves. Execution is smooth, the logic is solid, and the EA performs consistently when properly configured. This is a powerful tool for traders who understand grid systems and want full control over their strategy rather than being tied to a fixed setup. What I particularly appreciate is the detailed documentation provided by the author — the customization guide is extremely well written and explains each component clearly. It has allowed me to experiment and create multiple trading styles, from low risk to medium and even high-risk configurations, all tailored to my personal approach. Overall, Grid Balance is a strong and flexible EA that can deliver excellent results when paired with proper risk management. A great choice for experienced traders who value flexibility and want a deeply customizable grid engine.

S M Najmul Hasan
210
S M Najmul Hasan 2025.07.04 16:52 
 

Not so promising, I found. Took a subscription for 3 months but decided not to continue with this EA

Tan Au Phuong
37157
Reply from developer Tan Au Phuong 2025.07.05 04:40
Thank you for sharing your feedback. I understand that the results did not meet your expectations. I appreciate you giving the EA a try with a three-month subscription, even though you’ve decided not to continue. If there’s anything specific you’d like to discuss or if you have suggestions for improvement, please feel free to let me know.
cchong
100
cchong 2024.11.01 12:31 
 

Hi, I just purchased your EA and started using it. Hope that things will go well. Just one suggestion or question if you don't mind, it would be wonderful if you could add another option of setting the "initial lot" from "manual" to "autolot", such as initial lot of 0.01 for every $1000 or $10000, something like that, by doing so then when the account balance increases, the initial lot would increase accordingly too. Thanks very much for your kind consideration and keep up the good work. God bless.

Tan Au Phuong
37157
Reply from developer Tan Au Phuong 2024.11.01 13:07
Thank you so much for your purchase and for taking the time to share your feedback! I’m really glad to hear you’re finding the EA useful, and your suggestion about adding an 'autolot' feature based on account balance is a great idea. I’ll definitely consider it for future updates—it would be a nice way to adapt the lot size as the account grows. Thanks again for your support, and wishing you successful trades ahead. God bless!
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