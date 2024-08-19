Automated Grid Trading Strategy

Grid Balance EA is a grid-based trading Expert Advisor built in MQL5, designed for traders who value control, flexibility, and disciplined execution.

Grid Balance EA does not remove trading risk. All trading behavior and results depend on the user’s configuration and decisions.

The EA is designed to execute user-defined logic reliably and consistently, acting as a dependable assistant rather than a decision-maker, and is intended for disciplined traders who actively manage risk.

.set files and FAQ

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758935

Easy Access and Implementation

MQL5 Market

clear structure and intuitive parameter system

fully configurable

Setup guide and parameter explanations are provided in the documentation click here

Grid Balance EA is available on theand can be deployed quickly thanks to itsAll parameters are, allowing users to control trading logic, risk exposure, and capital management according to their own strategy.

Unique Features of Grid Balance EA

Profit Taking Loop: Automatically closes all open positions when the total profit target is reached and starts a new trading cycle.



Auto Distance: Dynamically adjusts grid spacing based on market conditions, minimizing manual intervention.



MT5 App Control: Monitor trades and enable or disable the EA directly from the MT5 mobile app on Android and iOS devices.

Deep Customization: All critical parameters can be adjusted to match individual trading logic and risk tolerance.



Flexible Parameter Configuration

Grid Balance EA executes a series of trades at predefined grid intervals.

Users can customize grid distance, lot sizing, profit targets, and risk parameters, allowing the EA to adapt to different symbols, market conditions, and trading styles.

Recommendations

Symbols: XAUUSD, BTCUSD, Forex Pairs

Default settings: A reference parameter set for XAUUSD , provided for testing and evaluation purposes only . Users must review, adjust, and validate settings before live trading

A , provided . Users must settings before live trading Account type: Hedging

Infrastructure: A low-latency VPS is recommended for stable operation

A low-latency VPS is recommended for stable operation Leverage & deposit: Depend entirely on the selected configuration and risk management

Depend entirely on the selected configuration and risk management Testing: Always test on a demo account before trading with real funds

Trading Risk Warning

does not eliminate trading risk

Trading in financial markets involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital.This EA. All outcomes depend on the user’s configuration, risk management, and market conditions.Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and trade only with capital you can afford to lose.