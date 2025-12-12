EA Game Changer mt5
- Experts
- Vasiliy Strukov
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 23 December 2025
- Activations: 5
Game Change EA is a trend following trading system powered based on the Game Changer indicator. It automatically sells whenever a red dot forms and continues in the sell direction until a yellow X appears, which signals a potential end of the trend. The same logic applies for buy trades. When a blue dot appears the EA begins buying and it will close out the buy cycle as soon as a yellow X is detected.
This EA is suitable for any currency pair and any time frame, however it performs exceptionally well on strong trending instruments such as xauusd on the M15 time frame.
Real-time results can be viewed here.
Settings:
- Open new series – true/false - beginning of a new series of orders.
- Trade Buy - allow the EA to buy.
- Trade Sell - allow the EA to sell.
- Support manual orders – true/false – allow the EA to control manual orders
- Use hedge - allow the EA to trade both direction buy and sell. If false only one trade direction.
- Max Orders – the maximum amount of orders allowed.
- Order Comment – the description of the system name
- Start lots – the minimum starting lot
- Use Money Management – true/false - use of automatic lot calculation true or false.
- Autolot. Free margin for each 0.01 lot -the amount of free margin for opening every 0.01 lots.
- Lot multiplier – the lot multiplier for the following orders.
- Max lot – the maximum lot size allowed.
- Real TP points (0 – not use) – real TP, the broker can see it - in points
- Virtual TP points (0 – not use) – virtual TP, the broker cannot see it – in points
- Real SL points (0 – not use) – real SL, the broker can see it - in points
- Virtual SL points (0 – not use) – virtual SL, the broker cannot see it – in points
- Use Real Trail (false: virtual) true/false – the use of real trail if true broker can see, if false broker cannot see
- Trail Start points (0 – not use) – How many pips profit is required before the trailing stop begins. (0 = trailing off)
- Trail Step points – after trailing is active, the stop loss moves every X pips the price advances.
- Close from reverse signal – true/false – if true EA will close if signal/trend changes
- Max spread (0 – not use) – the maximum spread allowed
- Start Hour – the hour that the EA must start according to broker market watch
- End Hour - the hour that the EA must end according to broker market watch
- DD Reduction Algoritm - drawdown reduction algorithm it when last order with profit will be closed together with the first order.
- Number order for DD Reduction Algoritm - from which order the drawdown reduction algorithm is activated.
- Percent profit for DD Reduction Algoritm - percentage of profit when closing orders in the drawdown reduction mode.
- Draw on-off – true/false – Showing the profit labels on the chart or not
- Next is font settings
- Pause between orders (min 0 – not use) – amount of minutes to pause between orders
- Magic - is a special number that the EA assigns to its orders.
- Fix distance - fixed distance between orders in points
- Order dinamic distance - from which order will the dynamic distance be applied in order.
- Dinamic distance start - the starting value for the dynamic distance in points.
- Distance multiplier - the dynamic distance multiplier.
- Next: Panel Parameters
Another amazing product from Strukov it's really a game changer less DD excellent trend following with the right setting and guidance from the author you will definitely be glad you bought it