BB Scalping expert is my latest powerful breakout/scalping and non-martingale masterpiece trading gold with precision! This system trades breakouts using the bollinger band and zig-zag indicator in combination. Multiple pending orders are placed at the high and low of the bollinger bands, when it triggers there is a trailing stop following the breakout price until the orders get stopped out.

The EA uses the zigzag indicator for dynamic stop loss to protect your account and manage the risk properly

This EA can trade any pair at any time frame but is the best on gold m15 for plenty of trades and quick profits!

Real-time results can be viewed here. Contact me immediately after the purchase to get personal bonus! Settings and manual here Please note that I do not sell my EA's or special sets on telegram, it is only available on Mql5 and my set files are only available on my blog here. Be careful of scammers and do not buy any sets from anyone else!

Open new series -true/false - beginning of a new series of orders



Trade Buy - allow the adviser to buy.

Trade Sell -allow the adviser to sell.

Support manual orders true/false – allow EA to control manual orders



Order Comment – BB Scalping

Start lots – The starting lot size



Use Money Management – true/false - use of automatic lot calculation



Autolot. Free margin for each 0.01 lot -the amount of free margin for opening every 0.01 lots

TP -take profit in points

Trail Start, points -activation of a trailing stop

Trail Step -distance from the price when activating trailing stop

Close from reverse signal true/false – close all when signal reverses



Start hour – starting time when opening the first order



End hour – time to stop trading



Draw on-off – draw of profit labels on chart



Next is Font settings

Background color result – color of background



Magic EA – unique magic number of EA



Next are settings of ZigZag indicator

Next are settings of Bollinger Band indicator

Minimum recommended deposit: $1000



