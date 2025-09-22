BB Scalping

4.2

BB Scalping expert is my latest powerful breakout/scalping and non-martingale masterpiece trading gold with precision!  This system trades breakouts using the bollinger band and zig-zag indicator in combination.  Multiple pending orders are placed at the high and low of the bollinger bands, when it triggers there is a trailing stop following the breakout price until the orders get stopped out. 
The EA uses the zigzag indicator for dynamic stop loss to protect your account and manage the risk properly
This EA can trade any pair at any time frame but is the best on gold m15 for plenty of trades and quick profits!  

Minimum recommended deposit:  $1000

Real-time results can be viewed here.

Contact me immediately after the purchase to get   personal bonus!

Settings  and manual here 

Please note that I do not sell my EA's or special sets on telegram, it is only available on Mql5 and my set files are only available on my blog here.  Be careful of scammers and do not buy any sets from anyone else!

  • Open new series -true/false - beginning of a new series of orders
  • Trade Buy - allow the adviser to buy.
  • Trade Sell -allow the adviser to sell.
  • Support manual orders true/false – allow EA to control manual orders
  • Order Comment – BB Scalping
  • Start lots – The starting lot size
  • Use Money Management – true/false - use of automatic lot calculation
  • Autolot. Free margin for each 0.01 lot -the amount of free margin for opening every 0.01 lots
  • TP -take profit in points
  • Trail Start, points -activation of a trailing stop
  • Trail Step -distance from the price when activating trailing stop
  • Close from reverse signal true/false – close all when signal reverses
  • Start  hour – starting time when opening the first order
  • End hour – time to stop trading
  • Draw on-off – draw of profit labels on chart
  • Next is Font settings
  • Background color result – color of background
  • Magic EA – unique magic number of EA
  • Next are settings of ZigZag indicator
  • Next are settings of Bollinger Band indicator


Reviews 5
Motasem Mohamed
26
Motasem Mohamed 2025.10.18 22:01 
 

It respects stop losse keeps drawdown low and adapts to spread conditions. A rare gem on MQL5!! Great support from the author strukov Also

Ali Messi
53
Ali Messi 2025.10.18 18:24 
 

I’ve tested tons of scalping bot and most just gamble but BB Scalp EA trades smart. Tight SL quick TP and amazing consistency. My equity curve finally looks stable. Highly recommend this one! 🔥

Amir Alikhan
74
Amir Alikhan 2025.10.11 18:37 
 

Super easy setup.....no confusing parameters. Just load it on your chart and let it go. Small steady wins every day exactly what a good scalper should do. Love it!!! GREAT SUPPORT FROM AUTHOR AND ADMINS OF THE GROUP

Recommended products
Bollinger Reversal Pro MT4
Adam Benjamin Kildare
Experts
SPECIAL INTRODUCTORY PRICE!! Bollinger Reversal Pro (MT4) is a professional, fully-customisable Expert Advisor that targets reversal setups at the outer Bollinger Bands , filtered by RSI and ADX to avoid weak, choppy signals. It’s simple to run in the MetaTrader 4 Strategy Tester, so you can backtest, optimise, and find parameters that suit any symbol and timeframe. Packed with features ATR-based SL & TP – Adapts to volatility; no more one-size-fits-all levels. Currency or % risk – Set a fixed c
Bear vs Bull EA MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Bear vs Bull EA Is a automated adviser for daily operation of the FOREX currency market in a volatile and calm market. Suitable for both experienced traders and beginners. It works with any brokers, including American brokers, requiring FIFO to close primarily previously opened transactions. *In order to enable the panel, it is necessary to set the parameter DRAW_INFORMATION = true in the settings; -  Recommendations Before using on real money, test the adviser with minimal risk on a cent trad
Root Diamond EA
Yevheniy Kopanitskyy
Experts
Full automatic trading platform incorporating the best settings of BinaryMiner and Root-Diamond Built-in configurations. 1. Automatic calculation of abyom from the deposit. 2.Opening only one position from the settlement level in Long or Short 3.Security for going to No Loss in cases of Contra trend 4 binary indicators filter the market and identify a nearby wave in the market movement. All incorporating configurations guarantee long-term income // --------- Configurable parameters -----
FREE
Hamster Scalping
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.78 (233)
Experts
Hamster Scalping is a fully automatic trading advisor using two modes for scalping and martingale lovers. The RSI indicator and an ATR-based filter are used for entries. Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at   blog .  IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and a bonus! Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller General Recommendations with good
Universal Full Invisible Controller
Ihar Volkau
Experts
Здравствуйте, уважаемые трейдеры! Разрешите мне представить незаменимого помощника для Вашей торговли на рынке Forex.  Прежде всего хочу акцентировать Ваше внимание на том, что первый торговый ордер открывается Вами ВРУЧНУЮ,путем нажатия соответствующей кнопки выбранного направления сделки согласно Вашей стратегии. Я назову Вам 10 причин, почему данный советник должен быть у каждого трейдера! -)) 1) Такие уровни как Stop Loss, Take Profit, а так же отложенные усредняющие ордера будут строго ВИ
Smart Grid Pro
Erik Shahazizyan
Experts
The advisor is based on a grid strategy and order averaging, is universal and can work on any currency pairs, depending on the settings, it is important to find out the range of price fluctuations for a specific currency bet over the last 2-3 months. During important news, it is recommended to set a high timeframe. The advisor has clear and easily manageable settings; you can configure the accuracy of averaging, the number of orders after which the martingale will work, and limit the number of
Sensor EA MT4
Jamal El Alama
Experts
Description : Sensor EA MT4 is an advanced Expert advisor for MetaTrader 4, built using the usual signals provided by Bollinger Bands Technical Indicator . The Expert Advisor places a buy order, When price crosses above the lower band, and a sell order when price crosses below the upper band. The Expert Advisor uses a Stop Loss and a Take profit. The Expert Advisor settings are as follows : ( The parameters below can be set according to your trading rules. ) StopLoss ( Stop Loss in pips) TakePr
Bands Jazz
Iurii Tokman
Experts
Bands Jazz EA is based on the analysis of the Bollinger Bands indicator. The EA algorithm is simple - it uses Stop Loss, Take Profit and Trailing Stop. Settings TimeBeginHour —trading start hour. Values 0 to 24. TimeBeginMinute —trading start minute. Values 0 to 60. TimeEndHour —trading end hour. Values 0 to 24. TimeEndMinute —trading end minute. Values 0 to 60. period —averaging period for Bollinger Bands calculations. deviation —number of standard deviations from the main line for Bollinger B
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.52 (29)
Experts
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
FREE
Bollinger Trade X
Yu Xin Pu
Experts
Bollinger Trade   X is an EA based on Bollinger Bands. Bollinger parameters such as Sell & Buy Period, Deviations, Bands Shift, Candlestick Index, and Shift can be adjusted. Bollinger Trade  X applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades. May your dreams come true through Bollinger Trade   X. Good luck. === Inquiries === E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com
Night Rocker EA
Sergey Sobakin
1 (1)
Experts
Night Rocker EA is a night scalper that has a system for evaluating market volatility and trades during a period when prices are flat. In addition, there is a built-in filter of spread and slippage.   Each open order has a stop loss and take profit. Also, the market volatility assessment system closes orders when market conditions change in a negative direction for the trader.   The Expert Advisor works on USDJPY, GBPUSD, EURCHF, GBPCAD pairs. Period M15.   The internal control system for workin
Diamond Seeker Pro
Segundo Calvo Munoz
Experts
Taking as baseline  Diamond Trend  Indicator, there is a new Strategy of use through a  new Expert Advisor opening positions on the current trend.   It is   recommended  to use 1:500 or above to mitigate typical margin default risks. Works in any timeframe... For better and consistent outcomes I recommend to use it as a Marathon runner with multiple and collaborative instances instead of as one Sprinter instance... This EA uses a Classic Martingale ...  so, are you ready to surf the waves?... Re
Turbo Scalper PRO
Leven Yavorov
Experts
This is a fully automatic trading robot for the EURCHF currency pair.  But this robot can be configured to trade for other currency pairs. TURBO SCALPER PRO using a trend following strategy based on MACD, Parabolic SAR and Moving Average indicator. The robot works in full automatic mode, on the M1 timeframe. The trader does not need to set it up for trading. Open EURCHF and attach TURBO SCALPER PRO only to EURCHF M1 using the default settings. Advantages of the TURBO SCALPER PRO :  We show you
DAX30 expert Optimus
Ol'ga Alpatova
5 (1)
Experts
The Expert Advisor is based on a long-term study of the volatility of the # DAX30 index. The Expert Advisor opens no more than one deal per day. If there is no signal, the deal will not be opened. IMPORTANT!!!! if there is an already open deal, the EA will not open a new one. Even if you opened a deal manually, the EA will not open a new one. made for the purpose of security of the deposit and opening in opposite directions. FOR THE EXPERT TO WORK, THERE SHOULD NOT BE OPEN DEALS IN THE TERMINA
Engulfing Scalping EA
Suriya Thammalungka
Experts
Engulfing Scalping EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for traders who appreciate the reliability of Price Action combined with a robust recovery mechanism. This EA operates based on the classic Engulfing Candle Pattern , one of the most powerful reversal and continuation signals in technical analysis. It does not rely on lagging indicators; instead, it reads raw market sentiment directly from the charts. How It Works The logic is divided into two intelligent phases: 1. Continuous En
Monster Trader
Andrey Kozak
Experts
A simple yet effective robot built on a single MACD indicator . This demonstrates that even simple robots using a standard indicator can be effective traders. The robot analyzes the MACD indicator and conducts trading fully automatically. All trading processes are automated. You just specify the Lot size, set the robot on EURUSD M5, and the robot starts trading. Settings do not need to be changed for the EURUSD M5 currency pair. For other currency pairs, settings can be found through parameter o
FX Arrow Reversal EA
Thomas Bradley Butler
Experts
OPTMIZE EA BEFORE BACKTEST AND USE. FX Arrow Reversal EA is the EA of a version of the indicator found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/87684 OPTIMIZE This EA was made  and optimized on EUR/USD15 min charts from the this year data, 2022. Trade forward and optimize when needed.  Also if you want to manually trade by the indicator version Other assets and time frames can be explored through optimization. Back test on a year of data.
Baby Shark
Tran Quang Trung
5 (1)
Experts
This is a price action trading robot, the EA will stick to the medium term trend and price to deliver trades. Orders are always protected by the user set stop loss points. With the capital management system, it will help that EA operates in accordance with its purpose. Telegram : https://t.me/trungtqIT Timeframe is H1. Minimum account balance: $100. Attention is Important: EA only test live on demo or real accounts. Backtest results are just random and inaccurate. Features: Every trade is prote
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
High Freq Grid Scalper
Letsekang Bruno Sekhosana
Experts
This E.A is designed to wait for the perfect opportunity to get in the market, take a few trades (low risk) and get out. There is an option to Cut Loss at specific percentage of balance, this should be set to a max of 1% since we scalping. Very cautious EA, can go up to a few days without taking a trade. This should not alarm you, it simply means there currently is no opportunity available. Mainly designed for low spread brokers. Tested Pairs and their settings: EURUSD M1 : Jan 2022 - Dec 2022
Gold Ranger
Sigit Hariyono
Experts
Gold Ranger is a fully automatic trading robot. It uses market trend to send orders and uses averaging only for recovery purposes. This robot is specifically designed for Gold or XAUUSD with H1 time frame, but it also can be used in all time frame and all trading pairs. Setting Parameters: Expert Name - EA name and trades comment. Magic Number - EA identification number to identify trades. direct - Open position direction. Lotsize - Lot size. AutoLots - True will turn on auto lot calculation.
Fxdolarix
Andrey Kozak
Experts
Fxdolarix is an automatic robot scalper for GBPUSD M5. Was tested on a real account for 3 months. The robot uses a scalping strategy focused on short-term intraday price movements. The main emphasis is on identifying moments of short-term volatility and executing quick trades. The robot uses such indicators as: iMACD, iMA, iStochastic. Using these indicators, the robot identifies the direction of the trend, and with the help of tick price movement activity, the robot identifies sharp impulses i
Fx Ilan Pluss
Denis Kudryashov
3 (1)
Experts
Fx Ilan Pluss Советник Fx Ilan Pluss -это аналог советника, с добавлением множества дополнительных логик и возможностей для торговли, с оставленными настройками советника . Советник торгует по системе Мартингейл с увеличением последующих лотов в серии ордеров, с целью их усреднения. Первый ордер робот выставляет по сигналам встроенного индикатора. Так же советник имеет возможность прекращать торговлю в зависимости от новостей. FX Ilan Plus можно использовать либо на одном графике, либо на двух г
Stacking King EA
Dora Nafwa Mwabini
Experts
Stacking King EA – Precision Power, Button-Simple  Description: The Stacking King EA is a powerful trading tool that lets you instantly open multiple trades with a single click or automatically stack trades every minute for a set duration — directly on your active MT4 terminal. Whether you're a scalper, trend rider, or stacking breakouts, this EA gives you full control with minimal effort. Built for real traders, in real markets. Not just a back-test toy — this is live-fire gear. Designed for se
EMA MultiFlex EA MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
EMA MultiFlex EA – Your Path to Trading Excellence! Take control of your trading strategy and optimize it your way! Why EMA MultiFlex EA? This Expert Advisor (EA) is designed with flexibility and performance in mind, empowering YOU to become the architect of your trading success. Priced at just $65, this EA is perfect for traders who enjoy testing, optimizing, and mastering unique strategies. Important Note The EA comes with a solid framework but is not pre-optimized. It's a tool created for tr
AntiPhasma
Vladislav Filippov
Experts
!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Settings in discussions !!!!!!!!!!!!!!! AntiPhasma is a fully automated trading advisor. The advisor's software functionality, created by a large team, was built exclusively for the strategy of safe trading along the neural network zigzag trend, the essence of which is to close a deal when a positive profitability ratio of several points is reached, which allows the buyer to minimize the loss of funds from opening losing deals. The Expert Advisor is equipped with special softwa
RSI Double Cross EA
Ihor Koshel
Experts
RSI Double Cross Robot   is a fully automated expert advisor based on a classic yet powerful momentum concept — the crossover of two RSI indicators with different periods. The robot identifies trend changes and market momentum shifts by tracking the interaction between fast and slow RSI values. Trades are opened only when clear directional signals appear, while a built-in volatility filter helps avoid flat and low-activity market conditions. RSI Double Cross Robot applies strict risk management,
GVolt MT4
DRT Circle
Experts
GVolt — Precision Gold Grid Engine (Non-Martingale) GVolt   is an advanced Gold-trading Expert Advisor engineered for traders who require stability, precision, and intelligent order handling in the highly volatile XAUUSD market. Built on a non-martingale grid architecture, GVolt delivers a controlled, structured approach to volatility while maintaining frequent trading activity and independent strategy execution. This EA was created with a singular purpose: to interpret and manage Gold’s vola
Bar Boss
Iurii Tokman
5 (1)
Experts
The Expert Advisor uses the FletBoxPush indicator for market analysis and for determining trading signals. The indicator is built into the Expert Advisor, there is no need to additionally run it on a chart. The EA trades breakouts of certain levels determined as flat borders. The EA uses Stop Loss. Description of EA Parameters TimeFrames chart period required for the indicator colour - the color of the price zone defined as flat, a setting for the indicator Rectangle - show price zones defined
Buyers of this product also purchase
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (16)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (172)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT5 Versi
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
Experts
Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT5 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT4 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule   your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA   brings the strengt
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Experts
Contact me for discount before purchasing! AI-Driven Technology with ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA is an advanced trading Expert Advisor designed for GBPUSD and XAUUSD. It focuses on safety, consistent returns, and infinite profitability. Unlike many other EAs, which rely on high-risk strategies such as martingale or grid trading. Infinity EA employs a disciplined, profitable scalping strategy based on neural network embedded over machine learning, data analytics AI based technology provided by lat
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.6 (10)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.29 (28)
Experts
Goldex AI: Today's success will be tomorrow's fruits SUPER DISCOUNT FOR LIMITED TIME! LAST 2 COPIES FOR 299 USD BEFORE PRICE WILL INCREASE. Live Signal > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI High risk set Manual and set files: Contact me after purchase to receive the manual and set files. Price: The starting price is $899 and will increase by $199 after every ten sales. Available copies: 2 Goldex AI - Advanced trading robot with neural networks, trend, and price action. Goldex AI is a high-performance tr
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Capybara
Sergey Kasirenko
4.72 (53)
Experts
Capybara EA is an advanced automated trend following system based on the Hama indicator.  If the market turns bearish and the indicator turns red the EA will sell, if the market turns bullish and the indicator turns blue the EA will buy.  The EA can accurately detect the beginning of uptrends and downtrends and will control open trades in a martingale/grid style until it hits TP.   Recommended pairs:  All major pairs like eurusd; audusd; gbpusd; nzdusd and also minor pairs like audcad; nzdcad;
Trend AI EA
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.85 (40)
Experts
Trend Ai EA is designed to work with the Trend Ai indicator which will do its own market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts and will take over all the signals of the indicator in full auto!  The EA contains a number of external parameters that are fully adjustable and allows the trader to customize the expert according to his choice.  Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at   blog .  IMPORTANT! Con
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
CyNera MT4
Svetlana Pawlowna Grosshans
2.81 (16)
Experts
CyNera: Your Trading, Our Technology Manual & set files: contact me after purchase to receive the manual and set files Price: The price increases based on the number of licenses sold Available copies: 4 Trading gold, one of the most volatile instruments in the market, demands precision, in-depth analysis, and strong risk management. CyNera Expert Advisor seamlessly integrates these elements into a sophisticated system designed for optimal gold trading. CyNera’s advanced strategies and technolog
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (85)
Experts
The Expert Advisor is a system designed to recover unprofitable positions. The author's algorithm locks a losing position, splits it into many separate parts, and closes each of them separately. Easy setup, delayed launch in case of drawdown, locking, disabling other Expert Advisors, averaging with trend filtering and partial closing of a losing position are built into one tool. It is the use of closing losses in parts that allows you to reduce losses with a lower deposit load, which ensures saf
Scalp Unscalp MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
3.5 (4)
Experts
Scalp Unscalp is a short-term bidirectional scalping system that attempts to quickly extract profit from highly accurate entries. Scalp Unscalp live signal coming soon! Current price will be increased. Limited time price 99 USD No grid, no martingale. Every trade is entered on its own Fixed stoploss available, with virtual dynamic trailing stop system Interactive trade panel and precise lot size settings Recommended Chart: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD Timeframe: H1 Inputs Lot Size Calculation
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download  SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile
DCA CycleMax
Jin Sangun
Experts
Introduction to DCA CYCLEMAX Live Signal MT4 3000 USD start , BUY / SELL Both set :   Click Here Live Signal MT4 1000 USD start , Almost BUY set :   Click Here Overview DCA CYCLEMAX is a powerful semi-automatic grid trading program (EA) optimized for assets that exhibit strong directional trends in the market. It is especially effective for assets with high volatility and a steady directional trend, such as Gold (GOLD), Nasdaq 100 (NS100), and cryptocurrencies. Using the DCA (Dollar-Cost Ave
SNeox AI
Anastasiya Morozova
Experts
SNeox AI   is an automated multi-currency trading robot for stable long-term trading on the Forex market. The advisor is developed using proven algorithms for analyzing market prices and volatility and is focused on careful trading with controlled risks. ATTENTION!   New Year's promotion: first 15 purchases - $99 Next 15 - $159 Final price: $229 Hurry to take advantage of this offer! MT5 Version:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/158518 Trading instruments: EURUSD GBPUSD NZDUSD AUDUSD
The Golden Way
Lin Lin Ma
Experts
The Golden Way   The Golden Wayis an automated trading software applied to the MT4 platform. The Golden Way adopts a comprehensive hybrid strategy, and through the coordinated operation of multiple strategies, it can accurately capture long and short opportunities in the Gold (XAUUSD) market, helping you timely grasp trading opportunities under different market conditions. Relying on mature trading logic, it helps you conduct professional and efficient trading operations in the Gold market.   S
Gold King AI MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
5 (1)
Experts
Only 1/5 copies left at this price ---> Next price 250$ //  MT5 Version Gold King AI was created using TensorTrade, an open-source Python framework designed specifically for building, training, evaluating, and deploying robust trading algorithms using reinforcement learning. The algorithm operates during the New York trading session. After analysing the market for a couple of hours to identify areas of interest, it places pending orders that are executed when the price reaches them. This quickl
Fundamental Trader
Sara Sabaghi
4.82 (17)
Experts
Contact us after purchase (no rent) to access our VIP group. (Set files, tips, trade idea, community) Live result Ziwox Fundamental Trader Ziwox Fundamental trader is a trading assistant that helps financial markets traders reach smart decisions informed by the EA information data. This EA uses real-time online sources + AI tools to catch necessary information like the fundamental bias of currencies, Sentiment of retail traders ratio on a pair, Bank and institute forecast, COT report data, and
HFT Prop Firm EA
Dilwyn Tng
4.97 (632)
Experts
HFT Prop Firm EA is  also known as Green Man due to its distinctive logo, is an Expert Advisor (EA) crafted specifically for overcoming challenges or evaluations from proprietary trading firms (prop firms) that permit High-Frequency Trading (HFT) strategies. With version 5.8 and above GreenMan  HFT Prop Firm EA is plug and play for for almost true HFT prop firm challenges without setfiles with it newly improved automatic features.  MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117386
AW Classic MACD EA
AW Trading Software Limited
3.5 (4)
Experts
Fully automated trading system. A classic indicator is used as signals   MACD , which combines a trend indicator with an oscillator to detect entry points. Uses averaging, the function of closing the first and last basket orders and the function of automatic lot calculation. Has an advanced dashboard and three types of notifications. Problem solving ->   HERE  / MT5 version ->  HERE   /   Instruction  ->   HERE   Benefits: Fully automated trading system Easy setup and intuitive panel interface
GoldMiner mt4 pro
Van Hoa Nguyen
Experts
GOLDMINER MT4 PRO is a Gold trading robot on the M15 or H1 timeframe, combining candlestick patterns, technical indicators and support and resistance breakouts. The robot uses a smart trend recognition strategy to keep the EA stable. Committed to accompanying you in new versions and being updated SETFILE closely following each market cycle helps the robot to be stable and suitable for the market slope at each time. GOLDMINER MT4 PRO is a safe strategy with manually entered pipstep coefficient d
Theranto v3
Hossein Davarynejad
Experts
//////  THEHRANTO V3  /////// ****  Important ****** This robot is equipped with a professional News Filter. During backtests, all important economic events are detected and trades are filtered before and after high-impact news. While backtests show reduced risk during news releases, the best way to verify real performance is through live signals       https://www.nxfx.ca/                                                                                                                         
Bitcoin Expert MT4
Elif Kaya
5 (3)
Experts
- Real price is 300$ - Limited Discount (It is 49$) -  Only 1 purchase is 49$. - Lifetime update free Welcome, Bitcoin Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed Stop loss. No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam Bitcoin is a cryptocurrency, a peer-to-peer digital currency that operates independently of a central governing authority . Bitcoin enables direct transactions between users, secured by cryptographic technology and recorded on a transparent and immutable ledger   without centra
PAHunter
Van Hoa Nguyen
3.8 (5)
Experts
PAHunter the ground breaking MT4 expert advisor is changing the way you trade gbpusd, gbpcad eurchf, euraud, audcad, usdchf, eurusd. currency pairs! Developed by a team of experienced traders with over 10+ years of trading experience in the forex market. The current version adds a number of features that help increase system consistency. Trade with scalping strategy on M5 timeframe. Orders always come with a fixed stop loss and take profit level. Robots do not use potentially risky strategies.
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.1 (10)
Experts
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
KonokaSystemNEO
Nobuyoshi Murase
1 (1)
Experts
KonokaSystemNEO is one of the three sisters ( NEO, JOY, FUN ) based on KonokaSystem with a new personality and is an original EA. The trading style is day trading targeting midnight to mid-day Japan time. The currency pair is "USDJPY" and entry is made at the opening price of M5. Each of the three sisters has a different logic and is equipped with two types of entries and two types of exits. No grid or martingale logic is used. The internal logic repeats profit and loss, swallowing losses and g
ThraeX
Vasile Verdes
3.25 (4)
Experts
ThraeX – Scalping on M1    ( Recommended for DAX and XAU) Inspired by the discipline and precision of the Roman era, ThraeX is a specialized Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 , designed specifically for high-frequency trading on the 1-minute chart (M1) . It is built to handle rapid market fluctuations, aiming to detect and react to short-term price movements with high speed and adaptability. Key Features: ️ M1 Scalping Logic – Designed for high-frequency decision-making based on real-time market
More from author
EA Gold Stuff mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
4.74 (670)
Experts
EA Gold Stuff mt5 is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold. The operation is based on opening orders using the  Gold Stuff mt5  indicator, thus the EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend. For Expert Advisor need hedge type account  Contact me immediately after the purchase to get personal bonus!  You can get a free copy of our Strong Support and Trend Scanner indicator, please pm. me! Settings  and manual   here  Please note that I
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.73 (1071)
Experts
EA Gold Stuff is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold. The operation is based on opening orders using the Gold Stuff indicator, thus the EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend. Real-time results can be viewed  here . Contact me immediately after the purchase to get personal bonus!  You can get a free copy of our Strong Support and Trend Scanner indicator, please pm. me! Settings  and manual   here  Please note that I do not sell my
Aurum Trader mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
4.57 (7)
Experts
EA Aurum Trader mt5 combines a breakout and a trend-following strategy with a maximum of two trades per day. Real-time results can be viewed  here . Contact me immediately after the purchase to get personal bonus!  You can get a free copy of our Strong Support and Trend Scanner indicator, please pm. me! Settings  and manual   here  Please note that I do not sell my EA's or special sets on telegram, it is only available on Mql5 and my set files are only available on my   blog here .  Be careful
EA Game Changer mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (2)
Experts
Game Change EA is a trend following trading system powered based on the Game Changer indicator. It automatically sells whenever a red dot forms and continues in the sell direction until a yellow X appears, which signals a potential end of the trend.  The same logic applies for buy trades.  When a blue dot appears the EA begins buying and it will close out the buy cycle as soon as a yellow X is detected. This EA is suitable for any currency pair and any time frame, however it performs exceptiona
EA Game Changer
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (1)
Experts
Game Change EA is a trend following trading system powered based on the Game Changer indicator. It automatically sells whenever a red dot forms and continues in the sell direction until a yellow X appears, which signals a potential end of the trend.  The same logic applies for buy trades.  When a blue dot appears the EA begins buying and it will close out the buy cycle as soon as a yellow X is detected. This EA is suitable for any currency pair and any time frame, however it performs exceptiona
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (8)
Indicators
Game Changer is a revolutionary trend indicator designed to be used on any financial instrument to transform your metatrader in a powerful trend analyzer.  The indicator does not redraw and does not lag.  It works on any time frame and assists in trend identification, signals potential reversals, serves as a trailing stop mechanism, and provides real-time alerts for prompt market responses.  Whether you’re a seasoned, professional or a beginner seeking an edge, this tool empowers you to trade wi
Game Changer Indicator mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
4.67 (6)
Indicators
Game Changer is a revolutionary trend indicator designed to be used on any financial instrument to transform your metatrader in a powerful trend analyzer.  The indicator does not redraw and does not lag.  It works on any time frame and assists in trend identification, signals potential reversals, serves as a trailing stop mechanism, and provides real-time alerts for prompt market responses.  Whether you’re a seasoned, professional or a beginner seeking an edge, this tool empowers you to trade wi
Aurum Trader
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (3)
Experts
EA Aurum Trader  combines a breakout and a trend-following strategy with a maximum of two trades per day. Real-time results can be viewed  here . Contact me immediately after the purchase to get personal bonus!  You can get a free copy of our Strong Support and Trend Scanner indicator, please pm. me! Settings  and manual   here  Please note that I do not sell my EA's or special sets on telegram, it is only available on Mql5 and my set files are only available on my   blog here .  Be careful of
BB Scalping mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (3)
Experts
BB Scalping expert is my latest powerful breakout/scalping and non-martingale masterpiece trading gold with precision!  This system trades breakouts using the bollinger band and zig-zag indicator in combination.  Multiple pending orders are placed at the high and low of the bollinger bands, when it triggers there is a trailing stop following the breakout price until the orders get stopped out.  The EA uses the zigzag indicator for dynamic stop loss to protect your account and manage the risk pr
Pin Bar mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
4.63 (8)
Experts
PINBAR DESCRIPTION: The Pin Bar EA employs a multi-strategy approach that combines pin bar trading with trend-following and mean-reversion techniques.   A pin bar is a type of candlestick that signals a sharp reversal and rejection of price.  It is defined by a long tail which is called the “shadow” or “wick”.  The tail of the pin bar shows the area of price that was rejected and the implication Is that the price will continue to move opposite to the direction the tail points.  A bearish pin ba
Pin Bar EA mt4
Vasiliy Strukov
4.43 (7)
Experts
PINBAR DESCRIPTION: The Pin Bar EA employs a multi-strategy approach that combines pin bar trading with trend-following and mean-reversion techniques.   A pin bar is a type of candlestick that signals a sharp reversal and rejection of price.  It is defined by a long tail which is called the “shadow” or “wick”.  The tail of the pin bar shows the area of price that was rejected and the implication Is that the price will continue to move opposite to the direction the tail points.  A bearish pin ba
Filter:
akira1212
184
akira1212 2025.12.03 13:41 
 

The account has been settled.

Motasem Mohamed
26
Motasem Mohamed 2025.10.18 22:01 
 

It respects stop losse keeps drawdown low and adapts to spread conditions. A rare gem on MQL5!! Great support from the author strukov Also

Ali Messi
53
Ali Messi 2025.10.18 18:24 
 

I’ve tested tons of scalping bot and most just gamble but BB Scalp EA trades smart. Tight SL quick TP and amazing consistency. My equity curve finally looks stable. Highly recommend this one! 🔥

Amir Alikhan
74
Amir Alikhan 2025.10.11 18:37 
 

Super easy setup.....no confusing parameters. Just load it on your chart and let it go. Small steady wins every day exactly what a good scalper should do. Love it!!! GREAT SUPPORT FROM AUTHOR AND ADMINS OF THE GROUP

dygonlinux
222
dygonlinux 2025.09.26 11:38 
 

I tested the ea only for 4 days but all 4 days i closed in profits even if i had only a loss. It is a scalper so it is normal to have profits and loss. The important is closing in profits and in general the account must grow.The ea is promising and it is not martingale so it is more more safe especially trading gold. Daleen and Strukov are always present to help with configurations and help so i am happy to be in their group. Every question has an answer.

Reply to review