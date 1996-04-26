Pro Smoothed Trend Histogram mq

Crypto_Forex Indicator "Pro Smoothed Trend Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint.





- Pro Smoothed Trend Histogram indicator is much more efficient than any standard Moving Averages cross.

- It is especially focused for big trends detection.

- Indicator has 2 colors: Red for bearish downtrend and Green for bullish uptrend (colors can be changed in settings).

- With Mobile and PC alerts.

- It is great idea to combine this indicator with any other trading methods: Price Action, Scalping, Momentum trading, other indicators.

- Indicator has Info Spread Swap Display - it shows current Spread and Swaps of forex pair where it is attached.

- Display also shows account Balance, Equity and Margins.

- It is possible to locate Info Spread Swap Display in any corner of the chart:

0 - for top-left corner, 1 - top-right, 2 - bottom-left, 3 - bottom-right.





