Aurevia Gold EA MT5

  • Experts
  • Anastase Byiringiro
    Anastase Byiringiro

    Anastase Byiringiro

    2.2 (4)
    Premium MetaTrader EA Developer & Automation Strategist ⚡
    Building disciplined MT4/MT5 trading systems for XAUUSD, Forex, Indices & Crypto markets.
    • Auto Trading Multi-Pairs
    • AI-Assisted Trading Systems
    • Smart Risk Management
    • Source Code & Setfiles Available
    5 products
  • Version: 1.10
  • Activations: 10

Professional Gold Automation

Aurevia Gold EA MT5 is a professional multi-strategy Expert Advisor developed specifically for XAUUSD and GOLD.

It combines eight internal strategy engines, intelligent trade management, broker-aware execution and controlled risk tools in one complete automated trading system.

The attached chart timeframe does not control the strategy. Aurevia manages its own internal timeframes, market analysis and trading logic automatically. After correct installation, it may be attached to any chart timeframe.

Aurevia Gold EA MT5 v1.01

Professional Multi-Strategy Automation for XAUUSD (GOLD)

OFFICIAL PUBLIC DEMO ACCOUNT

Public monitoring started on 29 July 2026.

Use the investor credentials below to monitor Aurevia Gold EA MT5, view open and closed positions, and follow the EA's forward-testing activity directly in MetaTrader 5.

Platform MetaTrader 5
Account Type FBS Demo — Public Monitoring Account
Server FBS-Demo
Login 106374224
Investor / View-Only Password Utazima24*
Monitoring Start Date 29 July 2026

VIEW-ONLY ACCESS: These credentials allow monitoring only. Users cannot open, close, modify or manage trades on the account.

Please evaluate the account over a meaningful period. A small number of trades or a few trading days is not enough to judge the complete behaviour of an automated strategy.

LIVE ACCOUNT AND AUTO-SIGNAL ROADMAP

A separate live account using Aurevia Gold EA MT5 is planned for the coming weeks.

The purpose of the live account will be to provide additional forward-trading information under real execution conditions. Updates will be published through the official MQL5 product page and the Utazima MentorCreate MQL5 Channel.

The official Aurevia Gold EA MT5 live auto signal remains scheduled to start on 28 October 2026 (28/10/2026).

LIMITED PROGRESSIVE PRICING — PLANNED MAXIMUM PRICE $3,999

The product price will continue increasing as Aurevia gains more monitoring history, receives future updates and reaches new release stages.

After every six completed licence sales, the product price increases by $50. Early customers secure access at the lower price available at the time of purchase.

The long-term planned maximum product price is $3,999.

Purchase earlier to secure the current price before the next scheduled increase.

LIVE AUTO SIGNAL ANNOUNCEMENT

The official Aurevia Gold EA MT5 live auto signal is scheduled to start on 28 October 2026 (28/10/2026).

Once the signal is active, its live trading activity and performance updates will be made available to users.

LIMITED PROGRESSIVE PRICING — PLANNED MAXIMUM PRICE $3,999

After every six licences sold, the product price increases by $50.

Early customers receive the same complete EA at the lower available pricing stage. The current price remains available only until the next group of six licences is sold.

6 licences sold = price increases by $50

The long-term planned maximum product price is $3,999.

RECOMMENDED LEVERAGE AND BROKER SUPPORT

Recommended leverage: 1:500

For consistency with the intended configuration, use 1:500 leverage in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester and on Demo, Cent and Live accounts where this leverage is offered by your broker.

If your broker does not support 1:500 leverage, please contact me through an MQL5 direct message or product comment. I will be happy to assist you with the most suitable available configuration.

If the EA does not initialize, trade or produce the expected testing behaviour under your broker's conditions, please contact me before moving to a live account. Include your broker name, server, exact Gold symbol, account type, leverage, Strategy Tester settings, screenshots and relevant Journal logs so the issue can be reviewed accurately.

Key Features

  • Eight internal Gold-trading strategy engines
  • Automatic XAUUSD and GOLD symbol detection
  • Automatic recognition of common broker prefixes and suffixes
  • Supports symbols such as XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUUSDm, GOLDc, XAUUSD.raw and similar formats
  • Professional real-time Aurevia trading dashboard
  • Fixed-lot position sizing
  • Automatic-risk position sizing
  • Balance-based lot calculation
  • Spread and slippage compatibility checks
  • Automatic contract-size and lot-step handling
  • Controlled recovery and virtual basket management
  • Optional drawdown protection
  • Friday closing and calendar protection options
  • Designed for Standard, Raw, ECN, Pro, Cent, Demo and Live accounts
  • Internal strategy timeframes operate independently from the attached chart

Eight-Engine Multi-Strategy Technology

Aurevia does not depend on one repetitive entry condition.

Its eight internal engines analyse different Gold-market conditions, including market sessions, momentum, trend structure, volatility and price behaviour.

Each engine manages its own:

  • Trade-entry conditions
  • Internal timeframe
  • Trading session
  • Recovery levels
  • Basket target
  • Position-management logic

This multi-engine structure allows Aurevia to use different trading approaches as Gold-market behaviour changes.

Automatic Gold-Symbol Detection

Different brokers use different names for Gold. Aurevia automatically scans available broker symbols and accepts tradeable instruments containing XAU or GOLD.

    The EA reads important symbol information directly from the broker, including digits, tick size, contract size, minimum lot, maximum lot, lot step and supported execution mode.

    Recommended Trading Setup

    Platform MetaTrader 5
    Instrument XAUUSD or GOLD
    Account Type Hedging account recommended; Standard, Raw, ECN, Pro, Cent, Demo and Live environments supported
    Recommended Leverage 1:500 in the Strategy Tester and on Demo, Cent and Live accounts, where available
    Minimum Recommended Balance $500 with conservative settings
    Preferred Balance $1,000 or more
    Recommended Starting Risk Very Low or Low
    Minimum Lot 0.01
    Preferred Lot Step 0.01
    VPS Recommended for stable 24/5 execution
    Algo Trading Must be enabled

    Best-Suited Brokers for Testing

    Aurevia is designed to work with different MT5 Gold-symbol formats and account types. The following brokers provide suitable environments for independent testing:

    1. FBS MT5
    2. XM BROKER
    3. HFM BROKER
    4. Moneta Markets
    5. RoboForex Pro or ECN MT5
    6. Tickmill MT5
    7. IC Markets Standard or Raw MT5
    8. Pepperstone Standard or Razor MT5
    9. JustMarkets Standard or Raw MT5

    The preferred technical environment includes:

    • MetaTrader 5
    • Hedging account
    • XAUUSD or GOLD
    • 1:500 leverage in the Strategy Tester, Demo, Cent and Live environments, where available
    • Stable Gold spread
    • 0.01 minimum lot
    • 0.01 lot step
    • Reliable execution
    • High-quality real-tick history
    • Stable VPS connection

    Every broker must be tested independently before live trading. Quotations, spread, swap, leverage, session times, execution delay and historical data quality may produce different results.

    If your broker does not provide 1:500 leverage or your backtest behaves differently, contact me by MQL5 direct message or product comment with the relevant broker and tester information for configuration assistance.

    Capital and Risk Management

    $500 Minimum Recommended Balance

    Accounts starting around $500 should use conservative risk settings. Smaller accounts have less available margin during extended Gold movement and multi-level basket management.

    $1,000 or More Preferred

    A balance of $1,000 or more normally provides greater margin flexibility and a more stable environment for Aurevia's multi-strategy trade management.

    Account size and high leverage do not remove trading risk. Leverage can increase both potential gains and potential losses. Select a risk level suitable for your balance, broker conditions and personal risk tolerance.

    Professional Real-Time Dashboard

    Aurevia includes a modern trading dashboard designed to provide important information clearly and quickly.

    The dashboard may display:

    • Detected Gold symbol
    • Broker server
    • EA status
    • Account balance
    • Account equity
    • Floating profit or loss
    • Current spread
    • Risk and lot-calculation mode
    • Enabled strategy engines
    • Active baskets
    • Break-even prices
    • Basket targets
    • Recovery levels

    Progressive Licence Pricing — Planned Maximum Price $3,999

    Aurevia uses a limited progressive pricing system.

    After every six completed licence sales, the product price increases by $50.

    The complete EA and all included features remain the same. Customers who purchase earlier secure access at the lower available pricing stage.

    Purchase earlier to secure the current price before the next increase. The long-term planned maximum product price is $3,999.

    Included with Your Licence

    • Complete Aurevia Gold EA MT5 licence
    • Eight internal strategy engines
    • Automatic XAUUSD and GOLD symbol detection
    • Professional Aurevia dashboard
    • Multiple risk-management options
    • Multiple lot-calculation modes
    • Broker-aware trade execution
    • Controlled basket and recovery management
    • Future updates through the official MQL5 Market
    • Installation and configuration guidance

    TRADINGVIEW-STYLE MT5 CHART TOOL

    For traders who prefer a cleaner and more modern chart layout, you may also use this optional MetaTrader 5 chart-enhancement script:

    Open the TradingView-Style Chart Script on MQL5

    This optional tool can help make your MT5 chart workspace look more organized and visually similar to TradingView while you monitor Aurevia Gold EA MT5.

    Important: This chart tool is separate from Aurevia Gold EA MT5. It changes the chart appearance only and does not modify Aurevia's strategy, entries, risk controls, or trading results.

    JOIN THE OFFICIAL UTAZIMA MENTORCREATE CHANNEL

    Join the official MQL5 Channel to receive new product announcements, EA updates, live-signal news, broker-support information, installation guidance, testing updates, and future releases.

    Join the Official Utazima MentorCreate MQL5 Channel

    Follow the channel so you do not miss important Aurevia Gold EA MT5 updates and future automated-trading tools.

    PUBLIC MONITORING NOTICE

    The public account is a demo monitoring account and must not be interpreted as proof of guaranteed future profit. Demo execution may differ from live trading because of spreads, commission, slippage, liquidity, swaps, execution delay and broker conditions.

    Always conduct your own Strategy Tester evaluation and demo testing before using the EA with real capital.

    Important Trading Information

    Aurevia is an automated trading tool and not a guaranteed-income product. Gold is highly volatile, and every trading system may experience losing trades, floating drawdown and unfavourable market periods.

    The recommended 1:500 leverage is a configuration guideline for the Strategy Tester and supported Demo, Cent and Live accounts. It does not guarantee profitability or protect an account from losses. Higher leverage can increase exposure and the speed of account losses if risk is not controlled.

    Backtest performance depends on broker history, spreads, swaps, execution conditions, leverage and data quality. Historical results do not guarantee future performance.

    Always test the EA in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester and on a demo account before using real capital.

    Begin with conservative risk and never trade money you cannot afford to lose.

    NEED HELP WITH YOUR BROKER?

    If your broker does not offer 1:500 leverage, or if the EA does not initialize, trade or test correctly under your broker's conditions, contact me through an MQL5 direct message or product comment.

    Please include your broker name, server, exact Gold symbol, account type, leverage, test dates, modelling mode, screenshots and relevant Journal logs. I will be happy to assist you.

    OFFICIAL LIVE AUTO SIGNAL

    Scheduled launch date: 28 October 2026 (28/10/2026).

    Aurevia Gold EA MT5 v1.01

    Smart Gold Automation. Professional Execution. Controlled Risk.

    Developed by Utazima MentorCreate

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