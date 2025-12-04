Metronex

5

Metronex

Welcome to a new era of trading. Metronex is not just another EA—it's a sophisticated solution designed to give you an edge in the ever-evolving markets. Built on an advanced framework, this Expert Advisor combines cutting-edge strategies with innovative risk management systems, allowing you to trade with confidence and precision.


Early access pricing: 95. Just 4 users have purchased so far. Once 5 copies are sold, the price will change to 130.

Request a Demo-exclusive trial by contacting me directly.

AFTER PURCHASE CONTACT ME TO GET GIFT EA.


"Success in trading is about managing risk while letting profits run—Metronex does just that, with a focus on safety and consistency."

The Heart of the Strategy

Metronex focuses on trading around key support and resistance levels. It identifies zones where price is likely to bounce or break through, giving you high-probability entries. By strategically placing trades at these crucial areas, the EA maximizes your chances of success. The MACD-based filters and trailing stop provide a strong risk management system to protect your trades.

Aspect Details
Symbol XAUUSD
Timeframe M30
Risk Management Adjustable to match your trading style and risk appetite.
Blog
https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/751369
Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/forexghaithbots
Help with Backtest  Contact me → Get guidance + setting file→ Proper backtest results
Telegram    reach out after purchase to receive your complimentary access to our Telegram channel, where you will get exclusive trading tips, gifts, and updates.


Metronex is compatible with a range of trading accounts, including prop firm challenges, making it an ideal choice for traders looking to pass these trials with confidence.

Warning: Metronex should only be used on one chart to prevent trade overlap. This ensures the EA performs at its highest potential and doesn't duplicate trades across multiple charts.


How to Start

  1. Attach Metronex to your XAUUSD M30 chart.
  2. Configure your risk preferences according to your strategy.
  3. Go out and have fun and let the EA handle the rest.


Whether you are aiming for consistency or trying to pass funded account challenges, Metronex has the technology and strategy to help you meet your trading goals.


Reviews 1
irisyak
512
irisyak 2025.12.09 22:38 
 

Je trouve ce bot intéressant. Il ne donne pas, (pour moi) de résultats hors du commun, par contre il fait durablement son chemin. Du 3 à 7% par mois durablement c'est faisable, enBacktests. Le premier trade en live, vraiment négatif, j'espère que la suite va redresser la barre ... Eventuellement, je serais heureux d'avoir des setfiles avancées si elles existent ? - I find this bot interesting. It doesn't produce extraordinary results (in my opinion), but it's showing consistent performance. Achieving 3 to 7% per month is achievable, based on backtests. The first live trade was really negative; I hope the rest will turn things around... I'd be happy to have access to advanced setfiles if they exist.

Reply to review