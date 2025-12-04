Metronex Welcome to a new era of trading. Metronex is not just another EA—it's a sophisticated solution designed to give you an edge in the ever-evolving markets. Built on an advanced framework, this Expert Advisor combines cutting-edge strategies with innovative risk management systems, allowing you to trade with confidence and precision.





Early access pricing: 95. Just 4 users have purchased so far. Once 5 copies are sold, the price will change to 130.

"Success in trading is about managing risk while letting profits run—Metronex does just that, with a focus on safety and consistency."



The Heart of the Strategy

Metronex focuses on trading around key support and resistance levels. It identifies zones where price is likely to bounce or break through, giving you high-probability entries. By strategically placing trades at these crucial areas, the EA maximizes your chances of success. The MACD-based filters and trailing stop provide a strong risk management system to protect your trades.

Aspect Details Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe M30 Risk Management Adjustable to match your trading style and risk appetite. Blog

Help with Backtest Contact me → Get guidance + setting file→ Proper backtest results





Metronex is compatible with a range of trading accounts, including prop firm challenges, making it an ideal choice for traders looking to pass these trials with confidence.

Warning: Metronex should only be used on one chart to prevent trade overlap. This ensures the EA performs at its highest potential and doesn't duplicate trades across multiple charts.



How to Start Attach Metronex to your XAUUSD M30 chart. Configure your risk preferences according to your strategy. Go out and have fun and let the EA handle the rest.





Whether you are aiming for consistency or trying to pass funded account challenges, Metronex has the technology and strategy to help you meet your trading goals.