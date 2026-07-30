Scalping King Santosa BOT EA

KING SANTOSA EA – Professional XAUUSD Scalping Expert Advisor

Smart. Discipline. Profit.

KING SANTOSA EA is a professional Expert Advisor specifically developed for XAUUSD (Gold). Designed for traders who value precision, discipline, and consistency, this EA focuses on identifying high-quality trading opportunities while maintaining robust risk management.

Rather than opening trades aggressively, KING SANTOSA EA analyzes market conditions and executes positions only when predefined trading criteria are met, helping to reduce unnecessary and low-probability entries.

Support Broker 2 and 3 digit ( Recomended broker 2 digit)
Minimum balance : $500

Recommended Settings

Symbol
XAUUSD (Gold)

Timeframe
M5

Account Type

• ECN

• Raw Spread

• Low Spread

• Cent Account


Key Features

✅ Fully Automated Trading

✅ Designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold)

✅ Intelligent market analysis before every trade

✅ High-quality trade filtering system

✅ Flexible risk management

✅ Supports both Manual Lot and Auto Lot

✅ Automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit

✅ Built-in Break Even protection

✅ Dynamic Trailing Stop

✅ Automatic protection before daily market close

✅ Telegram notifications for important account events

✅ Easy-to-use and customizable settings

How It Works

KING SANTOSA EA continuously analyzes market conditions in real time and automatically determines when trading opportunities meet its internal requirements.

Instead of trading every market movement, the EA focuses on carefully selected opportunities based on its proprietary trading algorithm.

This disciplined approach helps improve trade quality while avoiding unnecessary market exposure.

Risk Management

Effective risk management is one of the core strengths of KING SANTOSA EA.

The EA includes several built-in features to help protect your trading account, including:

• Automatic Lot Size Management

• Manual Lot Option

• Automatic Stop Loss

• Automatic Take Profit

• Break Even Protection

• Trailing Stop

• Flexible Risk and Profit Settings

These features allow traders to adapt the EA to different account sizes and risk preferences.

Telegram Notifications

Stay connected to your trading account anytime, anywhere.

KING SANTOSA EA can automatically send Telegram notifications for important account events, including:

• Low Balance Alerts

• Profit Target Notifications

• Important Trading Status Updates

This allows you to monitor your account without constantly opening MetaTrader.

Recommended For

✔ Traders who prefer fully automated trading

✔ Traders looking for disciplined trade execution

✔ Traders who want to reduce emotional decision-making

✔ Traders focusing exclusively on XAUUSD (Gold)

VPS

A VPS is highly recommended to ensure stable 24/7 operation.

Why Choose KING SANTOSA EA?

Unlike many Expert Advisors that prioritize the number of trades, KING SANTOSA EA focuses on trade quality.

Every trading opportunity is carefully evaluated through a proprietary internal algorithm before execution. This selective approach helps create a more disciplined, structured, and consistent trading experience.

KING SANTOSA EA is not simply an automated trading robot—it is designed to manage trades responsibly while maintaining a strong focus on risk control and execution quality.

Advantages

• Professional Scalping Strategy

• High-Quality Trade Selection

• Intelligent Market Analysis

• Flexible Money Management

• Automatic Trade Protection

• Beginner-Friendly Settings

• Optimized for XAUUSD

• Fast and Stable Execution

• Suitable for Long-Term Use

• Easy Installation and Configuration

Disclaimer

Trading Forex and CFDs involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors. No trading system can guarantee profits or eliminate the possibility of losses. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always use proper risk management and test the EA on a demo account before trading on a live account.

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Bonnitta EA  is based on Pending Position strategy ( PPS ) and a very advanced secretive trading algorithm. The strategy of  Bonnitta EA  is a combination of a secretive custom indicator, Trendlines, Support & Resistance levels ( Price Action ) and most important secretive trading algorithm mentioned above. DON'T BUY AN EA WITHOUT ANY REAL MONEY TEST OF MORE THAN 3 MONTHS, IT TOOK ME MORE THAN 100 WEEKS(MORE THAN 2 YEARS) TO TEST BONNITTA EA ON REAL MONEY AND SEE THE RESULT ON THE LINK BELOW. B
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SmartChoise Battery EA A refined and stable continuation of the classic SmartChoise Expert Advisor (v8.2) trained up to October 31  2025 The user manual is available via the link on my profile page This edition retains the earlier neural logic and classic filter system that many traders appreciated for its steady, predictable behavior. It’s designed for those who prefer the original trading flow, focusing on clarity and simplicity rather than constant evolution. The Battery EA includes
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THE GOLD DIGGER - A SCALPER LIKE NO OTHER Precision. Purpose. Performance. NOT JUST AN EA – A PRECISION ENGINEERED XAUUSD SCALPING SYSTEM PythonX M1 Scalper isn’t just another Gold EA — it’s a specialized, high-performance scalping framework built exclusively for XAUUSD on the M1 timeframe . It has been engineered to deliver precise entries, smart risk control, and consistent returns over time — not just in ideal conditions, but across 9 major brokers over multi-year periods. With a starting bal
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