TrendPulse Rsi Gold Expert
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.81
- Updated: 17 July 2026
- Activations: 5
Overview
TrendPulse Rsi Gold Expert is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold). The strategy combines long-term trend identification using moving averages with RSI-based entry and exit signals to trade pullbacks in the direction of the prevailing market trend.
The EA is optimized for the M1 timeframe and is intended for traders who want a systematic approach to Gold trading without manual intervention.
How the Strategy Works
The Expert Advisor uses two Simple Moving Averages to determine the market direction:
- 200 SMA
- 400 SMA
Buy Conditions
- 200 SMA is above 400 SMA.
- RSI (14) closes below the oversold level.
- A buy position is opened immediately after confirmation.
Sell Conditions
- 200 SMA is below 400 SMA.
- RSI (14) closes above the overbought level.
- A sell position is opened immediately after confirmation.
Position Building
The EA supports sequential entries.
If the trend remains valid and RSI generates a new qualifying signal, the EA can open additional positions in the same direction. This allows the strategy to participate more effectively in extended market movements.
Exit Logic
Buy positions are closed when RSI closes above the overbought level.
Sell positions are closed when RSI closes below the oversold level.
Main Features
- Fully automated trading
- Designed specifically for XAUUSD
- Dual SMA trend filter
- RSI-based entries and exits
- Trend-following approach
- Sequential position building
- No manual trade management required
- Compatible with MetaTrader 5
Recommended Trading Conditions
Symbol: XAUUSD
Timeframe: M1
Recommended Account Type: Cent Account
Recommended Minimum Balance: 30,000 cents (approximately $300)
Leverage: 1:2000 or unlimited recommended
Lower balances or lower leverage may increase trading risk.
Advantages
- Trades only in the direction of the dominant trend
- Avoids many counter-trend signals
- Clear and transparent trading logic
- Fully rule-based execution
- Suitable for traders seeking automated Gold trading
- Simple strategy structure without complex indicators
Input Parameters
Trend Settings
- Fast SMA Period = 200
- Slow SMA Period = 400
RSI Settings
- RSI Period = 14
- Overbought Level = 70
- Oversold Level = 30
Trading Settings
- Lot Size
- Slippage
- Magic Number
- Enable Sequential Entries
Important Notice
Trading in financial markets involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Before using the Expert Advisor on a live account, it is strongly recommended to test it on a demo account and ensure that the settings are suitable for your broker and trading conditions.