TrendPulse Rsi Gold Expert

Overview

TrendPulse Rsi Gold Expert is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold). The strategy combines long-term trend identification using moving averages with RSI-based entry and exit signals to trade pullbacks in the direction of the prevailing market trend.

The EA is optimized for the M1 timeframe and is intended for traders who want a systematic approach to Gold trading without manual intervention.

How the Strategy Works

The Expert Advisor uses two Simple Moving Averages to determine the market direction:

200 SMA

400 SMA

Buy Conditions

200 SMA is above 400 SMA.

RSI (14) closes below the oversold level.

A buy position is opened immediately after confirmation.

Sell Conditions

200 SMA is below 400 SMA.

RSI (14) closes above the overbought level.

A sell position is opened immediately after confirmation.

Position Building

The EA supports sequential entries.

If the trend remains valid and RSI generates a new qualifying signal, the EA can open additional positions in the same direction. This allows the strategy to participate more effectively in extended market movements.

Exit Logic

Buy positions are closed when RSI closes above the overbought level.

Sell positions are closed when RSI closes below the oversold level.

Main Features

Fully automated trading

Designed specifically for XAUUSD

Dual SMA trend filter

RSI-based entries and exits

Trend-following approach

Sequential position building

No manual trade management required

Compatible with MetaTrader 5

Recommended Trading Conditions

Symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframe: M1

Recommended Account Type: Cent Account

Recommended Minimum Balance: 30,000 cents (approximately $300)

Leverage: 1:2000 or unlimited recommended

Lower balances or lower leverage may increase trading risk.

Advantages

Trades only in the direction of the dominant trend

Avoids many counter-trend signals

Clear and transparent trading logic

Fully rule-based execution

Suitable for traders seeking automated Gold trading

Simple strategy structure without complex indicators

Input Parameters

Trend Settings

Fast SMA Period = 200

Slow SMA Period = 400

RSI Settings

RSI Period = 14

Overbought Level = 70

Oversold Level = 30

Trading Settings

Lot Size

Slippage

Magic Number

Enable Sequential Entries

Important Notice

Trading in financial markets involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Before using the Expert Advisor on a live account, it is strongly recommended to test it on a demo account and ensure that the settings are suitable for your broker and trading conditions.