EA Apex Trading is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 built around a Rolling-Window EMA (RwEMA) trend-break engine with a strict two-indicator confirmation filter and a Smart Martingale grid manager limited to a maximum of 2 open orders at any time. It is designed for traders who want an aggressive-but-controlled trend follower that avoids the typical martingale blow-up by capping exposure and validating every entry.

The price will increase by $50 for every 10 purchases. Final price: $1,999.

What the EA Does

Detects trend breakouts using a rolling-window EMA channel on the working timeframe.

Confirms each signal with up to three independent filters: slope, level distance, and cross count.

Opens 1 base position in the signal direction with ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit.

If price moves against the position by a configurable step, adds 1 martingale re-entry (max 2 orders total in the grid).

Optionally reverses on Stop Loss to catch strong opposite moves.

Manages exits with ATR SL/TP, trailing stop, and break-even.

Displays a live HUD panel with equity, drawdown, PnL, and grid state.





How the Signal Works

RwEMA channel is computed over InpChannelLen bars.

A breakout above/below the channel generates a raw Buy/Sell signal.

The Strict Entry Filter ConfirmEntry() must pass:

Slope — RwEMA slope ≥ InpConfirmMinSlopePts per bar over InpConfirmSlopeBars bars.

Level — Close is at least InpConfirmMinDistPts points away from RwEMA in the signal direction.

Cross — Last InpConfirmCrossBars bars cleanly cross RwEMA in the signal direction.

Only when all enabled filters pass is a trade sent.

Each filter can be toggled independently, so you can make entries as strict or loose as your strategy needs.

Why traders choose EA Apex Trading

Only 2 orders max in the grid — no dangerous 10-level martingale blow-ups



Dual-confirmation entry filter — slope + level + cross-count on RwEMA channel



Smart Martingale recovery — one calculated recovery trade, then reset



ATR-based SL/TP + trailing + break-even — adaptive risk on every trade



Broker-safe execution — volume, margin, and stop-level pre-checks before every order



Trading hours filter — trade only when the market is liquid

How it works

RwEMA trend-break engine detects the breakout direction. Strict confirmation filter requires slope ≥ X pts, distance from level, and controlled cross-count — filters out 70%+ of weak signals. Base order opens with ATR-based SL/TP. If price moves against you → Smart Martingale opens ONE recovery order (hard cap = 2 trades). Combined SL closes the basket safely and resets the cycle. Optional Reverse-on-SL opens a single opposite trade after a full stop.

Recommended setup

Parameter

Symbols XAUUSD (primary), EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY Timeframe M5 (M5–H1 supported) Min deposit $500 (XAUUSD) Broker Low-spread ECN / Raw account Leverage 1:100 or higher





Risk warning

Smart Martingale increases position size on recovery. Use max 2% equity per basket. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test on demo first.