EA Apex Trading
- Experts
-
Vitali VasilenkaEA Quantum Lab 👽
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Founded & Developed by Vitali Vasilenka
Algorithmic Trading Since 2019
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Professional Algorithmic Trading Solutions for MetaTrader 5
• 20+ Expert Advisors & Indicators
- Version: 10.4
- Updated: 2 August 2026
- Activations: 10
Why traders choose EA Apex Trading
- Only 2 orders max in the grid — no dangerous 10-level martingale blow-ups
- Dual-confirmation entry filter — slope + level + cross-count on RwEMA channel
- Smart Martingale recovery — one calculated recovery trade, then reset
- ATR-based SL/TP + trailing + break-even — adaptive risk on every trade
- Broker-safe execution — volume, margin, and stop-level pre-checks before every order
- Trading hours filter — trade only when the market is liquid
How it works
- RwEMA trend-break engine detects the breakout direction.
- Strict confirmation filter requires slope ≥ X pts, distance from level, and controlled cross-count — filters out 70%+ of weak signals.
- Base order opens with ATR-based SL/TP.
- If price moves against you → Smart Martingale opens ONE recovery order (hard cap = 2 trades).
- Combined SL closes the basket safely and resets the cycle.
- Optional Reverse-on-SL opens a single opposite trade after a full stop.
Recommended setup
|Parameter
|Symbols
|XAUUSD (primary), EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY
|Timeframe
|M5 (M5–H1 supported)
|Min deposit
|$500 (XAUUSD)
|Broker
|Low-spread ECN / Raw account
|Leverage
|1:100 or higher
Risk warning
Smart Martingale increases position size on recovery. Use max 2% equity per basket. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test on demo first.
Very promising, awaiting new setfile and version!!!