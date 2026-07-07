EA Apex Trading

2.67
EA Apex Trading is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 built around a Rolling-Window EMA (RwEMA) trend-break engine with a strict two-indicator confirmation filter and a Smart Martingale grid manager limited to a maximum of 2 open orders at any time. It is designed for traders who want an aggressive-but-controlled trend follower that avoids the typical martingale blow-up by capping exposure and validating every entry.
The price will increase by $50 for every 10 purchases. Final price: $1,999.
What the EA Does
Detects trend breakouts using a rolling-window EMA channel on the working timeframe.
Confirms each signal with up to three independent filters: slope, level distance, and cross count.
Opens 1 base position in the signal direction with ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit.
If price moves against the position by a configurable step, adds 1 martingale re-entry (max 2 orders total in the grid).
Optionally reverses on Stop Loss to catch strong opposite moves.
Manages exits with ATR SL/TP, trailing stop, and break-even.
Displays a live HUD panel with equity, drawdown, PnL, and grid state.

How the Signal Works
RwEMA channel is computed over InpChannelLen bars.
A breakout above/below the channel generates a raw Buy/Sell signal.
The Strict Entry Filter ConfirmEntry() must pass:
Slope — RwEMA slope ≥ InpConfirmMinSlopePts per bar over InpConfirmSlopeBars bars.
Level — Close is at least InpConfirmMinDistPts points away from RwEMA in the signal direction.
Cross — Last InpConfirmCrossBars bars cleanly cross RwEMA in the signal direction.
Only when all enabled filters pass is a trade sent.
Each filter can be toggled independently, so you can make entries as strict or loose as your strategy needs.

Why traders choose EA Apex Trading

  • Only 2 orders max in the grid — no dangerous 10-level martingale blow-ups
  • Dual-confirmation entry filter — slope + level + cross-count on RwEMA channel
  • Smart Martingale recovery — one calculated recovery trade, then reset
  • ATR-based SL/TP + trailing + break-even — adaptive risk on every trade
  • Broker-safe execution — volume, margin, and stop-level pre-checks before every order
  • Trading hours filter — trade only when the market is liquid

How it works

  1. RwEMA trend-break engine detects the breakout direction.
  2. Strict confirmation filter requires slope ≥ X pts, distance from level, and controlled cross-count — filters out 70%+ of weak signals.
  3. Base order opens with ATR-based SL/TP.
  4. If price moves against you → Smart Martingale opens ONE recovery order (hard cap = 2 trades).
  5. Combined SL closes the basket safely and resets the cycle.
  6. Optional Reverse-on-SL opens a single opposite trade after a full stop.

Recommended setup

Parameter
Symbols     XAUUSD (primary), EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY
Timeframe     M5 (M5–H1 supported)
Min deposit     $500 (XAUUSD) 
Broker      Low-spread ECN / Raw account
Leverage     1:100 or higher


Risk warning

Smart Martingale increases position size on recovery. Use max 2% equity per basket. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test on demo first.

Reviews 3
Pavlos Papachronis
62
Pavlos Papachronis 2026.07.19 16:39 
 

Very promising, awaiting new setfile and version!!!

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riojasgrammer
675
riojasgrammer 2026.07.25 19:52 
 

Since i bought it it has been nothing but lossesm very small profits then coems the big losses that wipe out your account!

Update: the seller sent me a message asking me to delete my review in exchange for i guess another couple of crappy EAs he has, which i will not do.

****This is the message he sent me*****

Vitali Vasilenka

Hello my friend, how can I help you? I want you to correct the review (delete it). Have you tried the new advisor update? I can replace the advisor and give you two advisors for free.

Vitali Vasilenka
57554
Reply from developer Vitali Vasilenka 2026.07.28 14:03
Dear riojasgrammer, Thank you for taking the time to leave a detailed review. I read it carefully and would like to publicly clarify the situation, as your feedback is very important to me. First, I want to sincerely apologize if my personal message came across as an attempt to "buy" a review deletion. That was never my intention. My offer to provide additional free licenses was meant as a goodwill gesture to resolve your issue and demonstrate the quality of my work. It was an attempt to help, not to hide the negative feedback. According to the platform's rules, the decision to keep, modify, or delete a review is entirely yours, and I fully respect that. Second, regarding the trading performance. I fully understand your frustration. Trading always involves risk, and no advisor can guarantee 100% profitable trades. However, I continuously work on improving my products and I am always ready to help my customers with setup and optimization. Instead of deleting your review, I kindly ask you to give me a chance to help you. Please contact me via private messages, and we will do the following together:
- We will analyze your current settings and select the optimal parameters for your account type and trading style to better manage risk and reduce drawdown.
- I will share my personal set-file (configuration file) that I currently use for stable trading on my own account.
- I will provide you with additional free licenses for other products from my portfolio — not as payment for silence, but as a genuine gesture to compensate for your time and frustration. My goal is to ensure every customer is satisfied with their purchase. I am always available and open to dialogue. I look forward to hearing from you so we can resolve this constructively. Best regards,
Vitali Vasilenka
Pavlos Papachronis
62
Pavlos Papachronis 2026.07.19 16:39 
 

Very promising, awaiting new setfile and version!!!

Vitali Vasilenka
57554
Reply from developer Vitali Vasilenka 2026.07.28 14:05
Dear Pavlos Papachronis, Thank you so much for your kind review and for your trust! I really appreciate your support. I'm glad to hear that you're satisfied. If you ever need any help with settings or have questions — feel free to reach out anytime. I'm always here to help. Wishing you profitable trading! Best regards,
Vitali Vasilenka
Konstantinos Koukoulakis
277
Konstantinos Koukoulakis 2026.07.14 06:09 
 

The seller has to wakeup. No set file and not working as advertised. Does not close positions in profit. I will update the review if seller does something with this mess.

Vitali Vasilenka
57554
Reply from developer Vitali Vasilenka 2026.07.28 14:12
Dear Konstantinos, Thank you for your feedback. I would like to clarify a few points publicly. First, regarding the set-file — the advisor already includes default settings that are carefully optimized for the recommended trading parameters. No additional set-file is needed for the updated version to work properly. Everything is pre-configured out of the box. Second, I reached out to you privately, and as far as I know, you have already updated the advisor. However, I haven't received any feedback from you since then. I am committed to resolving this. Please get back to me in private messages so we can work it out together. Best regards,
Vitali Vasilenka
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