MSB Robot MT5

3.86

MSB Robot – Your Smart Gateway to Automated Forex Trading

MSB Robot is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed based on the powerful signal logic of the Market Structure Breakout (MSB) indicator—one of the most popular and accurate tools for identifying breakout opportunities in Forex markets. This EA is developed to make safe profit based on accurate and qualified MSB signals, easy setup and usage is in trader hand by pilot mode that allow trader to either let the EA run on complete autopilot and enjoy dynamic setting will manage by EA.

The starting price of this product is $199. With each major update and added quality, the price will increase by $100. The next price will be $399.

This product is currently 40% off until the next major update in the coming days. After the update, the price will increase to $399.

As soon as you purchase this product, please send me a screenshot in a private message. I will guide you from the very first installation step until you start making money on your account.

If you are using MT4 platform, MT4 version is available by link below : 

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/137709


Buttons and features user guide is here :

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/763858

Features : 

  • Auto-Pilot Mode: Just enable and trade — no need to change any settings
  • Works with All Brokers and Account Types (Hedging, Netting, Cent, Micro, Standard, ECN, etc.)
  • Best Performance on XAUUSD,USDJPY (H1 timeframe) — More pairs will be added in future updates
  • Built on the Trusted Market Structure Breakout Strategy
  • Security Tools Included: Equity Guard and Gap Guard keep your capital safe
  • Accurate Trade Entries: Uses multiple filters (moving average, stochastic, and volume)
  • Customizable Interface: Advanced users can create their own strategy settings
  • Flexible Risk Management: Choose between Low, Medium, and High risk — all adjustable on the chart
  • Manual Mode : Professional traders can test their own custom config by using GUI on chart

Recommendation for start :

  • Minimum Deposit : 1000$
  • Leverage : 1:10 or more
  • Pair : XAUUSD,USDJPY
  • Time Frame : H1
  • Mode : Pilot
  • Type of account: Hedging, Netting, Zero, Cent, Micro, Standard, Premium or ECN
  • If you want run it on 100$, so use cent account

Support :

  • Please join our MQL5 channel for getting more tips.
  • As soon as purchased this product , contact me on MQL messenger , i will answer any question fast.
  • Full user guide is available in 11 languages

Upgrade Plan and road map :

All updates are 100% free — even if you bought at the launch price of $199 , Next Updates Will Include:

  • More major forex pairs for multi-symbol trading
  • Support for lower timeframes to increase trade frequency and profits
Reviews 9
Michael 888
425
Michael 888 2025.09.16 17:41 
 

Hi,i have been looking for the structure breakout strategy some time ago and last week found MSB robot(it is not like others breakout EAs i have tried.MSB is different).EA is working really good on gold,usdjpy.Developer is very kind to answer any question with the quick respond and the price is also very,very reasonable.Highly recommend 👍

Adam Pasfield
295
Adam Pasfield 2025.09.07 21:40 
 

I’ve been using MSB Robot MT5 EA and have found the trades consistently profitable. The live signal matches the results I’ve experienced, which gives me great confidence in the system. Ashkan’s support and communication are excellent – always quick to respond and very clear. Highly recommend both the EA and the service.

kkandru12
474
kkandru12 2025.06.12 06:52 
 

I reached out to Ashkan based on few projects he did and found out that he's working on the MSB Robot. I wanted similar project , but he already developed it so well. So I had it on MT5 XAUUSD, AUDUSD,GBPUSD, USDJPY pairs for which I placed trades in Demo as well as Live. All trades are in profit , which is unbelievable . I've tried many BOTs that misuse margin. This BOT has excellent Risk Management and it's a SET AND FORGET forever . I've had it on my Live and Demo for about a month and i'm just monitoring profits. I play 1 lot for now and I'll keep adding more capital after a month. I've now confidence that I can retire now at age of 50 ,which other wise is impossible with any day job or business. Right now I've portfolio of multiple pairs run by this BOT and everyone of them is profitable, it's a must for everyone. Price is very very reasonable for this BOT and you'll recover BOT price just in 1 trade , TRUST ME. Developer is superb friendly and very passionate , working on many other pairs configurations to make this BOT successful. This's a true PORTFOLIO Manager for multi pairs and assets. Thank you Ashkan for such a great product.

