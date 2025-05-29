MSB Robot MT5

MSB Robot is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed based on the powerful signal logic of the Market Structure Breakout (MSB) indicator—one of the most popular and accurate tools for identifying breakout opportunities in Forex markets. This EA is developed to make safe profit based on accurate and qualified MSB signals, easy setup and usage is in trader hand by pilot mode that allow trader to either let the EA run on complete autopilot and enjoy dynamic setting will manage by EA.

The starting price of this product is $199. With each major update and added quality , the price will increase by $100. The next price will be $399.

This product is currently 40% off until the next major update in the coming days. After the update, the price will increase to $399.

As soon as you purchase this product, please send me a screenshot in a private message. I will guide you from the very first installation step until you start making money on your account.

If you are using MT4 platform, MT4 version is available by link below :

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/137709



Buttons and features user guide is here :

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/763858