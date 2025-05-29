MSB Robot MT5
- Experts
- Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
- Version: 2.2
- Updated: 17 August 2025
- Activations: 12
MSB Robot – Your Smart Gateway to Automated Forex Trading
MSB Robot is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed based on the powerful signal logic of the Market Structure Breakout (MSB) indicator—one of the most popular and accurate tools for identifying breakout opportunities in Forex markets. This EA is developed to make safe profit based on accurate and qualified MSB signals, easy setup and usage is in trader hand by pilot mode that allow trader to either let the EA run on complete autopilot and enjoy dynamic setting will manage by EA.
The starting price of this product is $199. With each major update and added quality, the price will increase by $100. The next price will be $399.
This product is currently 40% off until the next major update in the coming days. After the update, the price will increase to $399.
As soon as you purchase this product, please send me a screenshot in a private message. I will guide you from the very first installation step until you start making money on your account.
If you are using MT4 platform, MT4 version is available by link below :
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/137709
Buttons and features user guide is here :
Features :
- Auto-Pilot Mode: Just enable and trade — no need to change any settings
- Works with All Brokers and Account Types (Hedging, Netting, Cent, Micro, Standard, ECN, etc.)
- Best Performance on XAUUSD,USDJPY (H1 timeframe) — More pairs will be added in future updates
- Built on the Trusted Market Structure Breakout Strategy
- Security Tools Included: Equity Guard and Gap Guard keep your capital safe
- Accurate Trade Entries: Uses multiple filters (moving average, stochastic, and volume)
- Customizable Interface: Advanced users can create their own strategy settings
- Flexible Risk Management: Choose between Low, Medium, and High risk — all adjustable on the chart
- Manual Mode : Professional traders can test their own custom config by using GUI on chart
Recommendation for start :
- Minimum Deposit : 1000$
- Leverage : 1:10 or more
- Pair : XAUUSD,USDJPY
- Time Frame : H1
- Mode : Pilot
- Type of account: Hedging, Netting, Zero, Cent, Micro, Standard, Premium or ECN
- If you want run it on 100$, so use cent account
Support :
- Please join our MQL5 channel for getting more tips.
- As soon as purchased this product , contact me on MQL messenger , i will answer any question fast.
- Full user guide is available in 11 languages
Upgrade Plan and road map :
All updates are 100% free — even if you bought at the launch price of $199 , Next Updates Will Include:
- More major forex pairs for multi-symbol trading
- Support for lower timeframes to increase trade frequency and profits
Hi,i have been looking for the structure breakout strategy some time ago and last week found MSB robot(it is not like others breakout EAs i have tried.MSB is different).EA is working really good on gold,usdjpy.Developer is very kind to answer any question with the quick respond and the price is also very,very reasonable.Highly recommend 👍