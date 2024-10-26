Optimized EA

Introducing the Advanced WPR-Based Expert Advisor for MQL5 Platform

Take your trading to the next level with this Expert Advisor (EA), uniquely crafted to leverage the Williams Percent Range (WPR) indicator. Tailored for users looking for a robust, signal-driven trading system, this EA provides accurate buy and sell signals based on multi-timeframe WPR analysis. Designed specifically for EURUSD, this EA is compatible with all timeframes, making it adaptable for diverse trading strategies.

High-Performance Forex Trading EA

This EA is a trading robot capable of executing trades with high accuracy on the EUR/USD pair. Users can set their own position opening limits and enjoy a flexible trading experience.

Key Features:

  • User-Defined Position Opening Limit: Customized position opening limits according to user risk preferences.
  • Hedging Strategy: Provides effective protection against market fluctuations.
  • Low and High Performance: Trade with parameters suitable for different risk levels.
  • User-Friendly Interface: Easy settings and intuitive graphs.

Start trading with high profit potential today!


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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Ghost Scalper MT5 – Multi-Strategy XAUUSD Trading System Ghost Scalper MT5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) . With version 2.3 , Ghost Scalper has evolved into a multi-strategy system. Four independent strategies – Ghost A, Ghost B, Ghost C and Ghost D – operate inside one Expert Advisor and can be enabled together or individually. Each strategy uses its own entry logic together with individually optimized Stop Loss, Take Profit and trailing parameters
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