Neural Intelligence MT5

Neural Intelligence has been created to grow people's capital in a simple and accessible way. If you are tired of algorithms that seem to work great in backtesting but then don't work the same in live accounts, then Neural Intelligence is the solution you are looking for.

It is a fully automated algorithm designed to

It is based on machine learning cluster analysis and genetic scalping

algorithms. Uses an AI that allows it to modify parameters as it trades and thus automatically adapts to market changes

Launch offer!!! Only 10 copies will be sold at this price and the final price will be 1000$ // MT4 Version

Features

Solid backtest and live performance (you can download the backtests in the manual guide)

and live performance (you can download the backtests in the manual guide) No need to adjust GMT time (EA will do it for you)

need to adjust GMT time (EA will do it for you) Suitable for propfirms like FTMO

Suitable for CENT accounts

Much cheaper than available high-quality alternatives

Very easy to use: no set files needed





Requirements The minimum capital required is only 700$

capital required is only 700$ Trading pair: EURGBP

EURGBP Timeframe: Any

Any Use default settings

The EA must run on a VPS continuously to avoid network outages or downtime (contact me if you need one)

Backtesting should be done on the M5 timeframe



Warnings



I only sell my products on MQL5.com. If someone contacts you to sell you my products, then they are scammers who only want your money.





Also, if you buy my products from an external website, I assure you that they will be fake versions and will not work the same as the originals.

find the Euro Pound inefficiencies and exploit them// For additional in-depth details, kindly refer to the Manual Guide







