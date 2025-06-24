Clear Horizon

1

The Amazing Clear Horizon


Special Launch Pricing

For a limited time, Clear Horizon is available at a 99. The standard price will soon be adjusted to $150 USD. Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-performance expert advisor at a fraction of its value.


Breakout Box Strategy: An intelligent trading system that capitalizes on price consolidations and breakouts. It draws dynamic support and resistance boxes based on recent price ranges and places trades as the market breaks out of tight zones. This logic targets high-momentum moves often missed by manual traders.


Why Choose Clear Horizon?

  • Detects hidden and classic MACD divergences automatically
  • Ideal for both prop firm challenges and personal trading accounts
  • Requires minimal configuration with built-in capital protection rules
  • Compatible with most brokers and account types


Quick Start Guide

Installation is simple and takes less than 5 minutes:

  1. Open your terminal and attach Clear Horizon to a single chart (recommended: GBPUSD on M15)
  2. Load one of the pre-optimized templates or configure your risk settings manually
  3. Enable AutoTrading and let Clear Horizon take over


Stay Connected

We offer continuous support and improvements. After your purchase:

  • Join our Telegram group for live updates and discussions
  • Access ready-made set files for various pairs and account types
  • Get notified of new strategies and performance enhancements

MQL5 Channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/dinafx


    Start trading smarter. Let Clear Horizon work while you focus on your strategy.







    Recommended products
    Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
    Percival David
    Experts
    Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AU
    Hamster Scalping mt5
    Ramil Minniakhmetov
    4.71 (234)
    Experts
    Hamster Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor. Night scalping strategy. The RSI indicator and an ATR-based filter are used for entries. The advisor needs a hedging account type Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at   blog .  IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and a bonus! Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller General Recommendati
    Magic EA MT5
    Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
    Experts
    Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
    Nova WDX Trader
    Anita Monus
    Experts
    Nova WDX Trader is a refined implementation of the classic ADX Wilder trend strength algorithm — engineered into a disciplined, automated trading strategy that respects momentum, structure, and timing. It builds on the original logic introduced by Welles Wilder, enhancing it with modern execution and risk control. Rather than reacting to short-term volatility, Nova WDX Trader waits for confirmed directional strength based on Wilder’s ADX formula, ensuring every trade has context and conviction.
    Fractal Trend Master
    Marcus Vinicius
    Experts
    The Fractal Trend Master is one of the most powerful and sophisticated Expert Advisors on the market, designed to protect traders' capital while maximizing profit opportunities. Based on Bill Williams' renowned methodology, this EA uses three essential technical analysis tools: the Alligator indicator , fractals , and the Gator Oscillator , creating a robust and precise framework for identifying and following market trends. This EA was designed with a focus on advanced risk management and capita
    Blue CARA MT5
    Duc Anh Le
    Experts
    | Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
    Stormer RSI 2
    Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
    Experts
    This strategy was learned from Stormer to be used on B3. Basically, 15 minutes before closing the market, it will check RSI and decided if it will open an position. This strategy do not define a stop loss. If the take profit reach the entry price it will close at market the position. The same happens if the maximal number of days is reached. It is created to brazilian people, so all configuration are in portuguese. Sorry Activations allowed have been set to 50.
    RSI Auto Trader
    Harun Benge
    Experts
    The RSI-Based Automatic Buy Strategy Expert Advisor (EA) is designed to automatically open buy positions when the RSI indicator enters the oversold zone. It smartly spaces new trades by maintaining a minimum distance between open positions to prevent excessive exposure. With adjustable take profit (TP) levels and lot sizes, this EA is specifically tailored for the XAUUSD (Gold) pair on the M5 timeframe. This Expert Advisor offers reliable and disciplined trade management for traders who want to
    Gold Crazy EA MT5
    Nguyen Nghiem Duy
    Experts
    Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
    Manus Pro
    Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
    Experts
    MANUS PRO EA The Trading Revolution You've Been Waiting For Are you TIRED of watching other traders make consistent profits while your account bleeds red?   The financial markets don't wait for anyone – and neither should you. MANUS PRO isn't just another Expert Advisor... it's your   TICKET TO FINANCIAL FREEDOM . Why MANUS PRO is Different (And Why Everyone's Talking About It) FOR BEGINNERS: Your Trading Mentor That Never Sleeps Zero Learning Curve   – Install, activate, and watch it wo
    Aurum Rex
    Muhammed Sharookh Chittethukudiyil
    Experts
    Year-End Special Offer! For the next two months, all my Expert Advisors (EAs) are available for just $99 USD . Don’t miss this limited-time opportunity to upgrade your trading with premium automated strategies at an unbeatable price Aurum Rex: Your Gold Standard for Automated Trading Unlock your trading potential with Aurum Rex , a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor engineered for stability, safety, and consistent growth. Tired of EAs with high risks and unpredictable drawdowns? Aurum Rex is your s
    SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
    Adam Gerasimov
    Experts
    SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - designed to open trades! This is a trading robot that uses special innovative and advanced algorithms to calculate its values, Your Assistant in the World of Financial Markets. Use our set of indicators from the SolarTrade Suite series to better choose the moment to launch this robot. Check out our other products from the SolarTrade Suite series at the bottom of the description. Do you want to confidently navigate the world of inves
    GoldenRatioX
    Serhii Sharlai
    Experts
    GoldenRatioX — Gold Scalping, Refined to Perfection GoldenRatioX is a powerful and intuitive platform for high-speed gold trading, designed specifically for scalpers and active traders who operate on the edge of seconds and aim to squeeze the maximum out of every price movement. After the purchase, please make sure to contact me to receive the settings.  Why gold? Gold is more than just an asset. It’s a highly liquid, volatile instrument with well-defined levels — a perfect match for scalping.
    CrossRoad Scalping Pro Infinite Breakeven
    Fabio Rodrigues
    Experts
    CrossRoad Scalping Pro Infinite Breakeven will have a promotional launch price until December 8, 2025. This Expert Advisor adapts to any asset. It is universal. The Multi-Asset Scalper EA is a professional automated trading system developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform, designed for scalping operations on multiple assets simultaneously. Version 8.2 incorporates multi-timeframe technology with triple confirmation and integrated risk management. Technical Architecture 1. Intelligent Signal Sy
    Bolic Eagle EA
    Almaquio Ferreira De Souza Junior
    Experts
    Bolic Eagle EA - Advanced Parabolic SAR-Driven Trading Algorithm Overview Bolic Eagle EA is a sophisticated algorithmic trading solution designed for traders seeking a highly adaptable and automated system rooted in the Parabolic SAR indicator. This Expert Advisor (EA) is crafted to identify and capitalize on market reversals by utilizing the precision of the Parabolic SAR, enhanced with optional trend confirmation tools, advanced risk management protocols, and unique features such as email no
    EA Tunning
    Sabil Yudifera
    Experts
    Professional Automated Trading System EXCLUSIVE INNOVATION: 80% Drawdown Reduction Technology Combined automated trading system   Modified RSI dan  Standard Deviation Bands   to produce trading signals that are more accurate and safe than standard indicators . Proven Results: 1.   20-80% Lower Drawdown  vs RSI Standard 2.   Same Number of Trades  - Higher Quality Entries 3.   Adaptive to Market Volatility 4.   Tested on Live Market Conditions Key Features Advanced Signal System 1.   Mo
    Kintech Gold
    Doan Van Hai
    Experts
    Following our guide, you will gain more than you lose. EA for long-term. Stable profit - min risk. Symbol:  XAUUSD Attach to any timeframe Min deposit:   3000$ - Calculate profit by month Live signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2080910?source=Site+Signals+My EA input instruction: 1. With XAU 2 digits (eg: 1843.23) please set - Input   [3. Max spread]: 55 - Input   [9. Step point]: 100 2. With XAU 3 digits (eg: 1843.235) please set - Input   [3. Max spread]: 550 - Input   [9. Step point]:
    BTC Gold MT5
    Claudia Ramona Angerer
    1.86 (7)
    Experts
    An expert based on artificial intelligence ( AI ) For GOLD (XAUUSD) and BITCOIN (BTCUSD) in time frame 30 minutes, 1 and 4 hours and daily Has a TP and a SL Without the use of dangerous strategies such as martingales and hedges Best time frame: M30 , Best currency pair: GOLD Get EURUSD Expert for free after buying(or renting) this Expert. For more information, send a message after buying(renting).  Symbol:                     GOLD (XAUUSD) and BITCOIN (BTCUSD)  Time frames:             M30 , H
    US500 Scalper
    Sergey Batudayev
    Experts
    The S&P 500 Scalper Advisor is an innovative tool designed for traders who want to successfully trade the S&P 500 Index. The index is one of the most widely used and prestigious indicators of the American stock market, comprising the 500 largest companies in the United States. Peculiarities: Automated trading solutions:   The advisor is based on advanced algorithms and technical analysis to automatically adapt the strategy to changing market conditions. Versatile approach:   The advisor combine
    Trader Prop firm Pro
    Teresa Maria Pimenta
    Experts
    Trader Propfirm Pro - Expert Advisor for Professional Traders The Trader Propfirm Pro is an advanced Expert Advisor developed exclusively for prop firm traders, compatible with both demo and funded accounts. This system uses neural networks and artificial intelligence to optimize chart analysis, identify monthly trends, and make accurate entries on lower time frame charts. Using a neural network-based system, the EA tracks the larger monthly trend and then applies chart analysis on the smaller t
    PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA MT5
    PZ TRADING SLU
    3.33 (49)
    Experts
    This is the latest iteration of my famous scalper, Goldfinch EA, published for the first time almost a decade ago. It scalps the market on sudden volatility expansions that take place in short periods of time: it assumes and tries to capitalize of inertia in price movement after a sudden price acceleration. This new version has been simplified to allow the trader use the optimization feature of the tester easily to find the best trading parameters. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troublesh
    FREE
    Forex Daily Scalping EA MT5
    Nguyen Nghiem Duy
    Experts
    Forex Daily Scalping EA is a professional scalping advisor for daily work on the FOREX currency market. In trading, along with experience, traders usually come to understand that the levels of accumulation of stop orders, price and time play a significant role in the market. - Recommend ECN broker with LOW SPREAD: IC Market , Exness, NordFX , FXPRIMUS , Alpari , FXTM PARAMETERS: PRICE - the price distance to be covered in the allotted time period; TIME - time allotted in seconds; HL_PERIOD - n
    Outro
    Manuel Gonzales
    5 (3)
    Experts
    " Outro " is an expert in automated " multi-symbol " trading that requires the trader to test on the pair of his choice and modify the entries according to his convenience. This Expert Advisor has been designed with non-optimized inputs, and   uses a Martingale system   for risk management. It is very important to read the   blog   post before you start. Enter to the private group .  Outro   uses two main indicators,   Relative Strength Index and Stochastic Oscillator , for input decision making
    FREE
    SimpleTrade by Gioeste
    Giovanni Scelzi
    4 (2)
    Experts
    Discover the power of automated trading with **SimpleTradeGioeste**, an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to optimize your trading operations in the Forex market. This innovative EA combines advanced trading strategies with proven technical indicators, offering an unparalleled trading experience. video backtest :  https://youtu.be/OPqqIbu8d3k?si=xkMX6vwOdfmfsE-A ****Strengths**** - **Multi-Indicator Strategy**: SimpleTradeGioeste employs an integrated approach that combines four main technical ind
    FREE
    Goldfish MT5
    Elvira Zalalutdinova
    Experts
    Goldfish MT5 - is an automatic trend hunter for Gold. It catches the trend before it starts Goldfish MT5 - is not just a robot, it is your strategic advantage in the Gold market based on advanced AI technology This expert advisor is an ensemble system of models trained on a space of synthesized high-dimensional features He uses a system that identifies trend levels and automatically breaks through strong global levels based on market conditions. Real -Time Signa / https://www.mql5.com/ru/sign
    Dynamic Trader EA MT5
    Jamal El Alama
    Experts
    Elevate your trading experience with Dynamic Trader EA MT5 , a cutting-edge trading robot designed to optimize your investment strategy. This advanced algorithm harnesses the power of four key indicators: RSI ( Relative Strength Index ), Stochastic Oscillator , MACD   ( Moving Average Convergence Divergence ) and ATR ( Average True Range ) to make informed and precise trading decisions. ATR is used to dynamically set stop-loss and take-profit levels based on market volatility. IMPORTANT! Read c
    LL Grid EA MT5
    Leopoldo Licari
    Experts
    ********** CHRISTMAS OFFER - LIMITED TIME ONLY 30$ ********** 6 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $35  ---> NEXT PRICE $55 UPDATED v1.8 IS OUT ON MARCH 2022 " I built this EA based on my past trading experience, on my personal needs, on what I already had in my hands, on those useful functions that I needed. I am happy to share it with you at a very small cost considering the potential and the time dedicated to developing it. " PLEASE READ ALL THE DESCRIPTION BEFORE USE IT -  Grid EA with  selectabl
    Matrix Arrow EA MT5
    Juvenille Emperor Limited
    5 (7)
    Experts
    Matrix Arrow EA MT5  is a unique expert advisor that can trade the  Matrix Arrow Indicator's MT5   signals with a trade panel on the chart, manually or 100% automatically.  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  will determine the current trend at its early stages, gathering information and data from up to 10 standard indicators, which are: Average Directional Movement Index (ADX), Commodity Channel Index (CCI), Classic Heiken Ashi candles, Moving Average, Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), Rela
    Little Swinger by RT
    Abdul Wahab
    Experts
    Little Swinger    (Best choice for passive income lovers) Developed by RobotechTrading   key features: Financial Freedom Back testing results will match with real live trading results Proper TP and SL Controlled Risk Highly Optimized settings Running on our Real Live Accounts Little Risk, Little Drawdown, Little Stress, Little BUT stable income, just set and forget. Strategy: Not Indicator based No Martingale  No Grid  No Repaint strategy Safe and Secure calculation of Live data and than take
    Prime Trader
    Abderrahmane Benali
    Experts
    PrimeTrader EA – Intelligence Refined PrimeTrader EA is a sophisticated automated trading system built to deliver structured performance across changing market conditions. By blending multiple analytical engines into a single decision framework, it focuses on precision, adaptability, and disciplined execution. The system manages trades intelligently from entry to exit, applying protective logic and session-based control while keeping you informed through a clean, real-time information panel. De
    Buyers of this product also purchase
    Quantum Queen MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.98 (377)
    Experts
    Hello, traders! I am Quantum Queen , the crown jewel of the entire Quantum ecosystem and the highest-rated, best-selling Expert Advisor in the history of MQL5. With a proven track record of over 20 months of live trading, I’ve earned my place as the undisputed Queen of XAUUSD. My specialty? GOLD. My mission? Deliver consistent, precise, intelligent trading results — over and over again. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the set
    Aot
    Thi Ngoc Tram Le
    4.8 (35)
    Experts
    AOT MT5 - Next-Generation AI Multi-Currency System Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account]  | [Satellite Signal] | AOT Official Channel   IMPORTANT! After purchase, send me a private message to receive the installation manual and setup instructions: Resource Description Understanding AOT's Trading Frequency Why the bot doesn't trade every day How to Set Up AOT Bot Step-by-step installation guide Set files AOT MT5 is an advanced Expert Advisor powered by AI sentiment analysis and Adapt
    AI Gold Sniper MT5
    Ho Tuan Thang
    5 (19)
    Experts
    LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  Default Set File (More than 8 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (More than 5 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $499! After that, the price will be raised to $599. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure th
    Zenox
    PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
    4.65 (20)
    Experts
    Each time the live signal grows with 10%, the price will be raised to keep Zenox exclusive and protect the strategy. Final price: $2999. Live Signal IC Markets Account, see the live performance for yourself as proof! Download user manual (English) Zenox is a state-of-the-art AI multi-pair swing trading robot that follows trends and diversifies risk across sixteen currency pairs. Years of dedicated development have resulted in a powerful trading algorithm. I used a high-quality dataset starting
    NTRon 2OOO
    Konstantin Freize
    5 (16)
    Experts
    Hybrid Trading Strategy for XAUUSD – Combination of News Sentiment & Order Book Imbalance This strategy combines two rarely used but highly effective trading approaches into a hybrid system developed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute chart . While conventional Expert Advisors often rely on predefined indicators or basic chart patterns, this system is based on an intelligent market access model that integrates real-time data and context-based analysis into its decision-makin
    Quantum King EA
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (86)
    Experts
    Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
    AI Gold Trading MT5
    Ho Tuan Thang
    5 (9)
    Experts
    LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $599! After that, the price will be raised to $699. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure the rights of all customers who have purchased. AI Gold Trading leverages the advanced GPT-4o model to execute sophisticat
    Mad Turtle
    Gennady Sergienko
    4.56 (75)
    Experts
    Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) H1-M15 (any) Support for single-position trading YES Minimum deposit 500 USD  (or the equivalent in another currency) Compatible with any broker YES (supports 2 or 3-digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Runs without pre-configuration YES If you are interested in the topic of machine learning, subscribe to the channel:  Subscribe! Key Facts about the Mad Turtle Project: Real Machine Learning This Expert Advisor does not conne
    AI Forex Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.44 (64)
    Experts
    AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
    ABS GoldGrid
    Thi Ngoc Tram Le
    5 (13)
    Experts
    S pecial price of  $109  (regular price: $365) . Setup & Usage Guide :  ABS Channel . Real-Time Monitoring:   ABS Signal .  Setup file from live signal Basic setup file What is ABS EA? ABS EA is a professional trading robot developed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe. It is based on a Martingale system with built-in risk controls . Designed for both new and experienced traders, ABS EA is easy to set up, fully automated, and customizable to fit different trading styles. Ke
    Aura Ultimate EA
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.84 (83)
    Experts
    Aura Ultimate — The Apex of Neural Networks trading, and path to financial freedom. Aura Ultimate is the next evolutionary step in the Aura family — a synthesis of cutting-edge AI architecture, market-adaptive intelligence, and risk-controlled precision. Built on the proven DNA of Aura Black Edition and Aura Neuron, it goes further, fusing their strengths into one unified multi-strategy ecosystem, while introducing a completely new layer of predictive logic. It is very important!, please write
    Quantum Emperor MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.87 (496)
    Experts
    Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
    Pivot Killer
    Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
    4.6 (20)
    Experts
    Long-Term Growth. Consistency. Resilience. Pivot Killer EA is not a quick-profit system — it is a professional-grade trading algorithm built to grow your account sustainably over the long term . Engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (GOLD) , Pivot Killer is the culmination of years of research, testing, and disciplined development. It embodies a simple philosophy: consistency beats luck . This system has been stress-tested across market cycles, volatility shifts, and liquidity regimes — built not to
    Nova Gold X
    Hicham Chergui
    5 (5)
    Experts
    Important Note : To ensure full transparency, I am providing access to the real investor account linked to this EA, allowing you to monitor its performance live with no manipulation. Within just 5 days, the entire initial capital was fully withdrawn, and since then, the EA has been trading exclusively with profit funds only, without any exposure to the original balance. The current price of $199 is a limited launch offer, and it will be increased after 10 copies are sold or when the next update
    Argos Rage
    Aleksandar Prutkin
    4.56 (25)
    Experts
    A new step forward | AI-Driven Precision meets Market Logic With Argos Rage , a new level of trading automation is introduced – powered by an embedded DeepSeek AI system that analyzes market behavior in real time. While it builds on the strengths of Argos Fury, this EA follows a different strategic path: more flexibility, broader interpretation and stronger market engagement. Live Signal Timeframe: M30 Leverage:  min 1:20 Deposit:  min $100 Symbol:  XAUUSD, EURUSD Broker:  all After purchasi
    Big Forex Players MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.74 (129)
    Experts
    We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
    X Fusion AI
    Chen Jia Qi
    5 (4)
    Experts
    X Fusion AI — Neural-Adaptive Hybrid Trading System Limited-time discount. Only 7 left out of 20 — almost sold out. Current promotional price is $149, and it will soon return to $999. Running demonstration Live Performance After purchasing, please remember to send us a private message to receive the recommended parameters, instructions, precautions, and usage tips . Thank you very much for your support. 1. Overview X Fusion AI is an automated trading system that combines classic, proven tradin
    CryonX EA MT5
    Solomon Din
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Cryon X-9000 — Quantum-Infused Autonomous Trading System REAL SIGNAL :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 While many traders manipulate results by running Expert Advisors on cent accounts or very small balances — effectively demonstrating that they do not trust their own systems — this signal operates on a $20,000 real live account . It reflects genuine capital commitment and provides transparent performance without artificial amplification or low-risk distortions typical of cent accounts.
    Syna
    William Brandon Autry
    5 (17)
    Experts
    BLACK FRIDAY - 20% OFF 24 hours only. Sale ends November 29th. This will be the only sale for this product. Introducing Syna Version 4 - The World's First Agentic AI Trading Ecosystem I'm thrilled to unveil Syna Version 4, the forex trading industry's first true multi-EA agentic coordination system . This groundbreaking innovation allows multiple Expert Advisors to operate as a unified intelligence network across different MT5 terminals and broker accounts - a capability that has never existe
    The ORB Master
    Profalgo Limited
    4.88 (24)
    Experts
    PROP FIRM READY!  LAUNCH PROMO: VERY LIMITED NUMBER OF COPIES AVAILABLE AT CURRENT PRICE! Final price: 990$ NEW: From 349$: Choose 1 EA for free! (for max 2 trade account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here LIVE RESULTS INDEPENDENT REVIEW Welcome to "The ORB Master" : Your Edge in Opening Range Breakouts Unlock the power of the Opening Range Breakout (ORB) strategy with the ORB Master EA: a refined, high-performance Expert Advisor designed for moder
    Remstone
    Remstone
    5 (7)
    Experts
    Remstone is not your average Expert Advisor. It combines years of research and asset management. Live: Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex Christmas discount : $1,750 instead of $2,000 ! The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 Since 2018 , my last company Armonia Capital provided the signal ARF to Darwinex, a FCA-regulated asset manager, raising 750K.  You can now find Remstone at Darwinex under Darwin VHR ! Master 4 asset classes with a single advisor! No promises
    HTTP ea
    Yury Orlov
    5 (8)
    Experts
    How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — a professional expert advisor for trading any assets without martingale or grids from an author with 25+ years of experience. Most top advisors work with rising gold. They look brilliant in tests... as long as gold is rising. But what happens when the trend exhausts itself? Who will protect your deposit? HTTP EA does not believe in eternal growth — it adapts to the changing market and is designed to widely diversify your investment portfolio and protect your deposit.
    Ultimate Breakout System
    Profalgo Limited
    5 (28)
    Experts
    IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1499$ very fast    +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 999$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!  ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA) met
    Aura Black Edition MT5
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.36 (50)
    Experts
    Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
    The Gold Reaper MT5
    Profalgo Limited
    4.47 (88)
    Experts
    PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile. The
    EA Pips Hunter
    Ihor Otkydach
    4.25 (4)
    Experts
    Real monitoring. Honest tests. Zero hype. LIVE SIGNAL MANUAL and SET FILES Before we go into technical details, there are two things you must know: PipsHunter is confirmed by a real-money monitoring signal. The EA has been running live for several months on a real account (Pepperstone), and the monitoring is fully public. No simulations, no hidden accounts, no “perfect backtests only” — real trading results confirm the actual performance. Backtests are 100% honestNo curve-fitting, no history man
    Autorithm AI
    Zaha Feiz
    4.6 (10)
    Experts
    ONLY 10 copies available at a Price of 499$ until December 11  ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 • AUTORITHM Bot Group   Discounted   price .     The price
    Nano Machine
    William Brandon Autry
    5 (4)
    Experts
    BLACK FRIDAY 50% OFF - NANO MACHINE GPT Regular price: $997 to Black Friday: $498.50 (Discounted price will be reflected during the promotion.) Sale begins: November 27, 2025 - limited-time Black Friday event. Black Friday Giveaway: All Nano Machine GPT buyers during the Black Friday event can enter a random drawing for: 1 x Syna activation 1 x AiQ activation 1 x Mean Machine GPT activation How to participate: 1) After your purchase, send me a private message to receive the Nano Machine GPT m
    Golden Synapse
    Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
    3.61 (49)
    Experts
    Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
    Gold vs Bitcoin Arbitrage
    Anton Zverev
    Experts
    The world's first public arbitrage algorithm between Gold and Bitcoin! Deals open every day! Live Signal -   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2348132 EA: Recommended brokers over time as:   IC Markets Traded pairs:   XAUUSD, BTCUSD Symbol for attachment:   XAUUSD H1 Be sure to check that   the traded currency pairs are added   to the   Market Watch   window! Account Type: ECN/Raw Spread Prefix Settings: If your broker has a currency pair with a symbol prefix, for example - XAUUSD   _i Then ente
    More from author
    Call of Frost
    Dina Priyanti
    1 (2)
    Experts
    Contact me for accurate backtest configuration. I’ll send the proper SETTING  file   (.ini) and guide you. Get in touch to access a TRIAL file for a few days to test on your demo account. The Amazing Call of Frost Price Action Pin Bar Sniper: This EA is built around detecting high-probability reversal candlestick patterns, especially pin bars, at key support and resistance levels. By analyzing price action without relying on lagging indicators, it offers precise entries at turning points, idea
    Filter:
    Mr Christopher Michael Tonks
    810
    Mr Christopher Michael Tonks 2025.11.26 20:04 
     

    turned it off, another EA that is nothing like the backtest. not recommended.

    Dina Priyanti
    339
    Reply from developer Dina Priyanti 2025.11.26 21:29
    hello please contact me to check what happened for you.
    Reply to review