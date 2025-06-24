Clear Horizon
- Experts
- Dina Priyanti
- Version: 4.80
- Updated: 10 December 2025
- Activations: 10
The Amazing Clear Horizon
Special Launch Pricing
For a limited time, Clear Horizon is available at a 99. The standard price will soon be adjusted to $150 USD. Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-performance expert advisor at a fraction of its value.
Breakout Box Strategy: An intelligent trading system that capitalizes on price consolidations and breakouts. It draws dynamic support and resistance boxes based on recent price ranges and places trades as the market breaks out of tight zones. This logic targets high-momentum moves often missed by manual traders.
Why Choose Clear Horizon?
- Detects hidden and classic MACD divergences automatically
- Ideal for both prop firm challenges and personal trading accounts
- Requires minimal configuration with built-in capital protection rules
- Compatible with most brokers and account types
Quick Start Guide
Installation is simple and takes less than 5 minutes:
- Open your terminal and attach Clear Horizon to a single chart (recommended: GBPUSD on M15)
- Load one of the pre-optimized templates or configure your risk settings manually
- Enable AutoTrading and let Clear Horizon take over
Stay Connected
We offer continuous support and improvements. After your purchase:
- Join our Telegram group for live updates and discussions
- Access ready-made set files for various pairs and account types
- Get notified of new strategies and performance enhancements
MQL5 Channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/dinafx
Start trading smarter. Let Clear Horizon work while you focus on your strategy.
turned it off, another EA that is nothing like the backtest. not recommended.