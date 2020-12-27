Double Grid Pro
- Experts
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- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 27 December 2020
- Activations: 10
Unlike most grid expert advisors, Double Grid Pro opens averaging positions only on signals. The Fractals indicator is considered the most effective in this case. The expert Advisor can be configured for an aggressive and conservative trading style. The key parameter in the strategy is the CorrectionValue parameter, it indicates the size of the correction at which we close the entire grid with a profit. For averaging used two strategies for Fractals FRACTAL_REBOUND as signal supports the formation of a fractal in the direction of averaging (the less quality signal, but fast response), FRACTAL_BREAK as a signal acts as a fractal breakout in the direction of averaging (better signal). There is also a locking function to reduce drawdown, enabled by the IsNeedHedgeGrid parameter.
Minimum Deposit: $500
Recommended volume: 0.01 per $ 1000 with a leverage of 1: 500
- Money_FixLot- position volume
- TakeLevel- the value of the minimum take profit (in points)
- TakeLevelHedge - take profit value when averaging (in points)
- StepGrid - value of the minimum grid step
- OpenLevelPrice- fractal breakout level for opening a position (in points)
- FractalLevelPrice- the level of the fractal bounce to close a position or to open an averaging position (when SignalFractalType=FRACTAL_REBOUND) (in points)
- SignalFractalType-averaging strategy, FRACTAL_REBOUND or FRACTAL_BREAK
- CorrectionValue- the value of the expected correction for closing the grid, used when calculating the position volume (in points)
- HedgeLevelPrice- value of the start of the signal search for averaging
- IsNeedHedgeGrid-setting the need to lock the grid
- FridayCloseOrLockPosition- the need to lock positions with a drawdown or close profitable positions on Friday
- TimeFridayCloseOrLockPosition- time to lock positions with a drawdown or close profitable positions on Friday
- TimeFrom- grid opening time
- TimeTo- grid opening time