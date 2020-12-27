Double Grid Pro

The EA opens trades based on Fractals indicator signals and uses smart averaging and position volume calculation.

Unlike most grid expert advisors, Double Grid Pro opens averaging positions only on signals. The Fractals indicator is considered the most effective in this case. The expert Advisor can be configured for an aggressive and conservative trading style. The key parameter in the strategy is the CorrectionValue parameter, it indicates the size of the correction at which we close the entire grid with a profit. For averaging used two strategies for Fractals FRACTAL_REBOUND as signal supports the formation of a fractal in the direction of averaging (the less quality signal, but fast response), FRACTAL_BREAK as a signal acts as a fractal breakout in the direction of averaging (better signal). There is also a locking function to reduce drawdown, enabled by the IsNeedHedgeGrid parameter.

Minimum Deposit: $500

Recommended volume: 0.01 per $ 1000 with a leverage of 1: 500

Recommended pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDCAD
Default settings for EURUSD H1

The main parameters
  • Money_FixLot- position volume
  • TakeLevel- the value of the minimum take profit (in points)
  • TakeLevelHedge - take profit value when averaging (in points)
  • StepGrid - value of the minimum grid step
  • OpenLevelPrice- fractal breakout level for opening a position (in points)
  • FractalLevelPrice- the level of the fractal bounce to close a position or to open an averaging position (when SignalFractalType=FRACTAL_REBOUND) (in points)
  • SignalFractalType-averaging strategy, FRACTAL_REBOUND or FRACTAL_BREAK
  • CorrectionValue- the value of the expected correction for closing the grid, used when calculating the position volume (in points)
  • HedgeLevelPrice- value of the start of the signal search for averaging
  • IsNeedHedgeGrid-setting the need to lock the grid
  • FridayCloseOrLockPosition- the need to lock positions with a drawdown or close profitable positions on Friday
  • TimeFridayCloseOrLockPosition- time to lock positions with a drawdown or close profitable positions on Friday
  • TimeFrom- grid opening time
  • TimeTo- grid opening time















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Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
Fantastic 4 MT5
Fan Yang
3 (2)
Experts
Fantastic 4 Four-in-One Trading System Introduction Fantastic 4 is an automated trading EA integrating 5 mutually independent quantitative trading logics targeting XAUUSD. After long-term research, iterative optimization, historical backtesting and live market verification, each built-in strategy has exclusive entry rules, independent order management and customized risk control modules. All strategies run separately without mutual interference. The combination of four strategies with low correl
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