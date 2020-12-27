The EA opens trades based on Fractals indicator signals and uses smart averaging and position volume calculation.

Unlike most grid expert advisors, Double Grid Pro opens averaging positions only on signals. The Fractals indicator is considered the most effective in this case. The expert Advisor can be configured for an aggressive and conservative trading style. The key parameter in the strategy is the CorrectionValue parameter, it indicates the size of the correction at which we close the entire grid with a profit. For averaging used two strategies for Fractals FRACTAL_REBOUND as signal supports the formation of a fractal in the direction of averaging (the less quality signal, but fast response), FRACTAL_BREAK as a signal acts as a fractal breakout in the direction of averaging (better signal). There is also a locking function to reduce drawdown, enabled by the IsNeedHedgeGrid parameter.