Nova RSW Trader is a contrarian-style Expert Advisor designed around the Reverse Sweep concept — identifying overextended market moves and targeting structured reversals with precision. Instead of following the herd, Nova RSW Trader waits for exhaustion, imbalance, and specific technical triggers before entering trades that seek to fade extremes and capitalize on mean reversion.

This EA is built for traders who understand that price doesn’t move in straight lines forever. With strict conditions for entry and dynamic risk management, Nova RSW Trader avoids reckless counter-trading in favor of intelligent reversal setups backed by real structure.

Why traders choose Nova RSW Trader:

Reversal Intelligence:

Targets areas where price shows exhaustion or divergence — entering with purpose, not prediction.

Adaptive Entry Filters:

Multiple confirmation layers ensure each trade aligns with momentum fade and structural shift.

Risk-First Mentality:

All trades include a clear stop loss and optional trailing — no chasing, no recovery models, no grid logic.

Lightweight & Effective:

Built for performance and stability — efficient across volatile pairs, majors, and synthetic indices.

Strategic, Not Speculative:

Nova RSW Trader doesn’t fight trends blindly. It engages reversals with timing, logic, and context.

A free demo version is available in the Strategy Tester.

Nova RSW Trader gives you a disciplined approach to capturing price reversals — engineered for smart entries and strong exits.

Try the demo now and lock in the discount price while it lasts.



