MIISC PullBack is an indicator based STRATEGY which is one of the OFFICIAL "MIISC STRATEGY", the alogrithm takes into consideration a potential PULLBACK for entry.

Important Steps:

* The EA should be used on 1H timeframe only.

* Leverage the probability of the EA by applying to a minimum of 5

different symbols.

* According to your capital, set a reasonable lot size.

* The EA uses a fixed and dynamic stop loss.

- A fixed stop loss is applied at the time of executing the trade

identified by the expert.

- A dynamic stop loss means trade will automatically close when the

algorithm logic identifies a possible invalidation.

* The EA uses a dynamic Target Profit ( future version will also

include a fixed target)

- It's important to take note of consolidation areas on the chart ( the

EA does not include filters for consolidation areas in the advent of

false signal, in this case use your discretion as a trader).

* NEVER CLOSE A TRADE AS A RESULT OF PANIC.

* If the EA has not applied a BREAK EVEN, do not close trade

manually (Allow the EA to break even and when the price has moved

in a satisfied profit, you can manually close if you want to).

* If the entry is invalid, you have little or no control over it, allow the

market to make decision to either hit stop loss or give you the money

you need.