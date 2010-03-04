MIISC PullBack

MIISC PullBack is an indicator based STRATEGY which is one of the OFFICIAL "MIISC STRATEGY", the alogrithm takes into consideration a potential PULLBACK for entry. 

Important Steps:

* The EA should be used on 1H timeframe only.

* Leverage the probability of the EA by applying to a minimum of 5

different symbols.

* According to your capital, set a reasonable lot size.

* The EA uses a fixed and dynamic stop loss.

- A fixed stop loss is applied at the time of executing the trade

identified by the expert.

- A dynamic stop loss means trade will automatically close when the

algorithm logic identifies a possible invalidation.

* The EA uses a dynamic Target Profit ( future version will also

include a fixed target)

- It's important to take note of consolidation areas on the chart ( the

EA does not include filters for consolidation areas in the advent of

false signal, in this case use your discretion as a trader).

* NEVER CLOSE A TRADE AS A RESULT OF PANIC.

* If the EA has not applied a BREAK EVEN, do not close trade

manually (Allow the EA to break even and when the price has moved

in a satisfied profit, you can manually close if you want to).

* If the entry is invalid, you have little or no control over it, allow the

market to make decision to either hit stop loss or give you the money

you need.

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Farell Edson Mazarin
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Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
One Man Army
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BONUS FOR EVERY CUSTOMER: Every customer who purchases this bot will receive a free GRABBER BOT : This offer is available for a limited time only. So hurry! No hype, No reckless risk. Trading with minimal drawdown: One Man Army is a multi-currency trading system built for both personal and prop-firm trading. It follows a strategy of scalping short- and medium-term corrections and market reversals, trading through pending limit orders. This trading bot doesn’t guess the direction — it enters the
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