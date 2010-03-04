MIISC PullBack
- Experts
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Adebayo Bisiriyu Adewole100% Algo Trading | The future of Algo Trading for Independent Traders and Investors | Strategy Developer | MQL5 programmer
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
MIISC PullBack is an indicator based STRATEGY which is one of the OFFICIAL "MIISC STRATEGY", the alogrithm takes into consideration a potential PULLBACK for entry.
Important Steps:
* The EA should be used on 1H timeframe only.
* Leverage the probability of the EA by applying to a minimum of 5
different symbols.
* According to your capital, set a reasonable lot size.
* The EA uses a fixed and dynamic stop loss.
- A fixed stop loss is applied at the time of executing the trade
identified by the expert.
- A dynamic stop loss means trade will automatically close when the
algorithm logic identifies a possible invalidation.
* The EA uses a dynamic Target Profit ( future version will also
include a fixed target)
- It's important to take note of consolidation areas on the chart ( the
EA does not include filters for consolidation areas in the advent of
false signal, in this case use your discretion as a trader).
* NEVER CLOSE A TRADE AS A RESULT OF PANIC.
* If the EA has not applied a BREAK EVEN, do not close trade
manually (Allow the EA to break even and when the price has moved
in a satisfied profit, you can manually close if you want to).
* If the entry is invalid, you have little or no control over it, allow the
market to make decision to either hit stop loss or give you the money
you need.