Bobot Scalper Gold

BoBot Scalper — The New Era of Trend Scalping is Here.

If you trade XAUUSD, indices, or fast-moving pairs… this EA is built for you.

BoBot Scalper uses a refined MACD/LWMA engine to detect true trend continuation entries before the crowd.
It reacts fast, manages risk cleanly, and locks profit using a step-based currency trailing system—one of the smartest trailing styles you’ll find in a scalping EA.

It does NOT use martingale.
It does NOT use grid.
It does NOT spam trades.

Instead, it builds positions only when:
A clean MACD trend signal appears
Price confirms direction
Your equity allows additional scaling

This gives you the power of trend stacking without the danger of overexposure.

Why traders love BoBot Scalper:

  • Strong entries, lightning-fast

  • Easy settings and clean logic

  • Works on M1 for scalpers

  • Extremely safe due to strict equity rules

  • Lightweight, smooth, stable

If you want a smart, disciplined scalping EA—not a gambling system—BoBot Scalper is built for you.


