EA Sapphire

4.34

Festive sale -40% is active! Enjoy :)

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EA Sapphire is a fully automated expert adviser that uses a model of trading at key price levels. Each market's entry point is analyzed by an advanced selection algorithm and, depending on the specified criteria, a strategy of rebound or breakout of the key level is used. All trading positions contain a protective stop order, and also include take profit and break-even levels. The expert contains a block of trailing stop order, a flexible filter of economic news, a block of protection from increasing the spread, separate time and day trade filters. Advisor allows you to work as a fixed lot or use automatic calculation based on the given risk for one transaction.


EA Settings 

 

Advantages:

  • Advanced algorithm for tracking positions.
  • Each position contains a protective stop order.
  • Trading with fixed or autolots based on MM.
  • Work with four and five-digit quotes.
  • High spread protection.
  • Flexible news filter.
  • Low drawdown.
  • Easy setup.



Recommendations:

  • Min. deposit $100.
  • Pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY.
  • Timeframes: H1 or higher.
  • Use ECN account with fast order execution.
  • For reliable and stable trading use VPS.
  • Activate news filter.


News filter setup:

  1. Go to terminal's menu Tools>>Options>>Expert Advisors. 
  2. Allow "Web Requests" and add to the list news calendar link "https://forexsb.com"
  3. At ServerGMT parameter set your broker GMT value. 


NOTE: News filter does not works at strategy tester. This is real-time module that provides great protection and works only at live trading.


Parameters:

  • DepoLoad - deposit usage, %;
  • FixedLot - fixed trading lot; 
  • AutoLot  - use automatic lot calculation;
  • RiskPerTrade - risk per one trade, %;
  • TradeBuy - use long positions;
  • TradeSell - use short positions;
  • TakeProfit - take profit level, pips;
  • StopLoss - stop loss level, pips
  • TrailSL - trailing stop level, pips;
  • TrailStep - trailing step level, pips;
  • BuyShift - offset of entry point of long position, pips; 
  • SellShift - offset of entry point of short position, pips;
  • BreakEven - use the break-even block;
  • BELevel - break-even level, pips;
  • BEPips - break-even size, pips;
  • RecoveryMode: 
  •   -  Single Trade    -  recovery using a single opposite position;
  •   -  GridRecovery  -  advanced recovery smart grid system;               
  •   -  Disabled          -  not used;
  •              
  • GridMultiLot - lot multiplier, used at GridRecovery;
  • GridTakeProfit - take profit of the order grid, used if RM = GR;
  • GridFirstOrderStep - distance of the first order, used if RM = GR;
  • GridNextOrdersStep - distance of the next orders, used if RM = GR;
  • GridMaxDD - maximum allowed DD %, used if RM = GR;
  • UseSpreadFilter - use high spread protection;
  • MaxSpread - maximum allowable spread, pips;
  • UseNewsFilter - use the news filter;
  • DetectLowNews - detect low importance news;
  • PauseBeforeLow - pause before the release of news with low importance, min;
  • PauseAfterLow - pause after the release of news with low importance, min;
  • DetectMiddleNews - detect medium importance news;
  • PauseBeforeMiddle - pause before the release of news with medium importance, min;
  • PauseAfterMiddle  - pause after the release of news with medium importance, min;
  • DetectHighNews -  detect high-priority news;
  • PauseBeforeHigh - pause before the release of news with high importance, min;
  • PauseAfterHigh - pause after the release of news with high importance, min;
  • DetectNFPNews - detect "Non Farm Payrolls" news;
  • PauseBeforeNFP - pause before the NFP release, min;
  • PauseAfterNFP - pause after the NFP release, min;
  • SymbolNews - track the news of the current symbol only;
  • ServerGMT - trading server GMT zone;        
  • UseTimeFilter  - use time filter;
  • HourStart - trading start time, hour;        
  • MinuteStart - trading start time, min;
  • HourEnd - trading end time, hour;        
  • MinuteEnd - trading end time, min;
  • Monday - enable / disable work on Monday;
  • Tuesday - enable / disable work on Tuesday;
  • Wednesday - enable / disable work on Wednesday;
  • Thursday - enable / disable work on Thursday;
  • Friday - enable / disable work on Friday;
  • Range - entry points search range, bars;
  • Comment - comments for the EA's orders;
  • ShowInfoPanel - show information panel; 
  • MagicNumber - unique identifier of the Ea's orders.


  If there are questions please feel free contact me.

Reviews 106
Zhiyu Tan
571
Zhiyu Tan 2025.05.09 07:41 
 

Sapphire is a profitable EA, after 10 years of backtesting and 6 months of live trading I would say I'm satisfied, Sapphire doesn't trade or make a profit every day but it's stable enough now to give me 5% every month, if you're looking for a stable profit I recommend it. Also attached my earnings chart on the comments, hope this helps. https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/31393#!tab=comments&page=60&comment=56659554

sebymsc
114
sebymsc 2023.07.31 15:10 
 

This algo has a very low drawdown, and the risk adjusted returns are very good. I've been in touch with Fanur multiple times and he really is a professional, he is always responding. Thanks again Fanur for an amazing algo! Keep up the good work!

Jane
224
Jane 2023.03.25 13:33 
 

Excellent results. It is a very reliable EA.

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Dietmar Schulz
60
Dietmar Schulz 2025.09.11 03:52 
 

Good.

Zhiyu Tan
571
Zhiyu Tan 2025.05.09 07:41 
 

Sapphire is a profitable EA, after 10 years of backtesting and 6 months of live trading I would say I'm satisfied, Sapphire doesn't trade or make a profit every day but it's stable enough now to give me 5% every month, if you're looking for a stable profit I recommend it. Also attached my earnings chart on the comments, hope this helps. https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/31393#!tab=comments&page=60&comment=56659554

Andrei Lisaichuk
449
Andrei Lisaichuk 2023.12.16 20:36 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

sebymsc
114
sebymsc 2023.07.31 15:10 
 

This algo has a very low drawdown, and the risk adjusted returns are very good. I've been in touch with Fanur multiple times and he really is a professional, he is always responding. Thanks again Fanur for an amazing algo! Keep up the good work!

Jane
224
Jane 2023.03.25 13:33 
 

Excellent results. It is a very reliable EA.

Alan Lo
791
Alan Lo 2023.01.13 16:16 
 

We are large buyers & testers of EA's, good solid results so far from this EA. Recommended min lot size should be 0.1. The EA still requires more robust live testing from us, but its looking promising.

After many weeks we continue to test this EA only on live account, very good results with consistent positive performance

Groupe Perdigau Investissements
620
Eric Louis Perdigau 2022.09.02 11:30 
 

Excellent EA, and fantastic support, Fanur has helped me a lot, to configure and understand all his EAs, that's just perfect. EA Sapphire is doing a grid, but smooth grid, if you have a controlled risk Ea Sapphire is just fabulous, i like it ! I use also Ea Maestro, Ea Spectr and Ea Gold NRJ (and pretty soon EA Prime), results are juste fantastics with all the EAs in reals accounts I am so happy to have found all this EA, it increases my account every day, i recommend strongly to try Fanur's EA

Walde Silv
95
Walde Silv 2022.06.24 23:55 
 

Congratulations to Mr Fanur for being very helpful and considerate in relation to my doubts. About the EA results I will update later. Because I purchased the product recently!

2022/08/25 EA Update Sapphire demo account in GR mode broke account in ST mode Demo is at 19% and real account is at 4% profit

2023/04/20 EA is definitely not profitable....

Epsilon Hogas
1772
Epsilon Hogas 2022.03.17 04:49 
 

Thank you it looks good

Moon Drops
244
Moon Drops 2022.03.07 03:14 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Teoh Kheng Swee
824
Teoh Kheng Swee 2021.12.02 03:20 
 

Dear all potential buyers, EA sold by this developer is indeed very good. I have 4 EAs used and surprising all the 4 EAs can profited in demo and real accounts consistently. The seller has sell it at such affordable price. In addition, the seller is friendly and helpful. So deserves 5 Stars.

Roberto Alencar
1380
Roberto Alencar 2021.04.29 02:10 
 

the EA works well for a long time, but unfortunately in my BACKTEST it leads to account failure on several occasions when we tested from 2010 - 2020,so you have to be careful!!

Fanur Galamov
23892
Reply from developer Fanur Galamov 2022.05.31 00:31
Actually there are no problems with testing and live trading. Pls note news filter is great protection for realtime trading, but at backtest news filter doesnt works.
So just correctly tune, set on chart and let it trade. Follow trade monitoring, current profit 320% for 154 weeks.
Update. Profit 359% for 160 weeks.
Update. Profit 390% for 166 weeks.
Update. Profit 415% for 167 weeks.
...
Update. Profit 710% for 194 weeks.
THeyne
1086
THeyne 2021.04.17 14:56 
 

I am using this EA on live account with grid recovery mode for more than a year already and it made a 4 digit profit in the meantime. Note that there have been times when multiple grid orders were opened for recovery so drawdown needs to be expected. Its vital that you have sufficient margin and that you can accept some drawdown for this strategy to work out. Be sure to stick to the authors recommended settings (!) and do not increase the risk beyond that - you will make a decent profit in the long run. The author also responds to questions quickly. Recommended buy!

Matthew Althoff
50
Matthew Althoff 2021.04.01 04:52 
 

I'm not sure how this product operates and I never intended too if you look at my purchase date and time you'll see that I just rented this advisor a few minutes ago. This was unintentional, was just browsing the marketplace and must have clicked the rent by mistake. I would really appreciate a refund from the author. This is not a negative review for the product just any honest mistake on my part. Thank you

Sergei Rysenko
216
Sergei Rysenko 2021.01.19 16:09 
 

Отличный советник.

dispi1204
40
dispi1204 2020.11.13 23:09 
 

Finger weg!!!!1 Scam!!!

Fanur Galamov
23892
Reply from developer Fanur Galamov 2022.05.31 00:33
Well, actually clear perfect EA with stable 3+ years grow more 700%, other thing this review from some user whom I don't even know and have not received a single message before.
Stanislav Gordiienko
863
Stanislav Gordiienko 2020.09.27 17:24 
 

tikkmill pro account from March 11, 2020 to today worked on two set files EURUSD ST USDJPY ST .a total of 140 orders were executed during the specified period of time with a total result of 10 points of loss. this Expert Advisor turned out to be unprofitable for me

designalz
111
designalz 2020.06.29 10:59 
 

Is there any 'expert preset' recommendation for this EA?

Ahmad Fauzy
245
Ahmad Fauzy 2020.05.31 03:43 
 

Great EA..

danielshang
492
danielshang 2020.04.27 02:52 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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