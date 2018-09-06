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EA Sapphire is a fully automated expert adviser that uses a model of trading at key price levels. Each market's entry point is analyzed by an advanced selection algorithm and, depending on the specified criteria, a strategy of rebound or breakout of the key level is used. All trading positions contain a protective stop order, and also include take profit and break-even levels. The expert contains a block of trailing stop order, a flexible filter of economic news, a block of protection from increasing the spread, separate time and day trade filters. Advisor allows you to work as a fixed lot or use automatic calculation based on the given risk for one transaction.





EA Settings

Advantages:



Advanced algorithm for tracking positions.

Each position contains a protective stop order.

Trading with fixed or autolots based on MM.

Work with four and five-digit quotes.

High spread protection.

Flexible news filter.

Low drawdown.

Easy setup.







Recommendations:

Min. deposit $100.

Pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY.

Timeframes: H1 or higher.

Use ECN account with fast order execution.

For reliable and stable trading use VPS.

Activate news filter.

News filter setup: Go to terminal's menu Tools>>Options>>Expert Advisors. Allow "Web Requests" and add to the list news calendar link "https://forexsb.com" At ServerGMT parameter set your broker GMT value.

NOTE: News filter does not works at strategy tester. This is real-time module that provides great protection and works only at live trading.



Parameters:

DepoLoad - deposit usage, %;

- deposit usage, %; FixedLot - fixed trading lot;

- fixed trading lot; AutoLot - use automatic lot calculation;

- use automatic lot calculation; RiskPerTrade - risk per one trade, %;

- risk per one trade, %; TradeBuy - use long positions;

- use long positions; TradeSell - use short positions;

- use short positions; TakeProfit - take profit level, pips;

- take profit level, pips; StopLoss - stop loss level, pips

- stop loss level, pips TrailSL - trailing stop level, pips;

- trailing stop level, pips; TrailStep - trailing step level, pips;

- trailing step level, pips; BuyShift - offset of entry point of long position, pips;

- offset of entry point of long position, pips; SellShift - offset of entry point of short position, pips;

- offset of entry point of short position, pips; BreakEven - use the break-even block;

- use the break-even block; BELevel - break-even level, pips;

- break-even level, pips; BEPips - break-even size, pips;

- break-even size, pips; RecoveryMode:

- Single Trade - recovery using a single opposite position;

- recovery using a single opposite position; - GridRecovery - advanced recovery smart grid system;

- advanced recovery smart grid system; - Disabled - not used;

- not used;

GridMultiLot - lot multiplier, used at GridRecovery;

- lot multiplier, used at GridRecovery; GridTakeProfit - take profit of the order grid, used if RM = GR;

- take profit of the order grid, used if RM = GR; GridFirstOrderStep - distance of the first order, used if RM = GR;

- distance of the first order, used if RM = GR; GridNextOrdersStep - distance of the next orders, used if RM = GR;

- distance of the next orders, used if RM = GR; GridMaxDD - maximum allowed DD %, used if RM = GR;

- maximum allowed DD %, used if RM = GR; UseSpreadFilter - use high spread protection;

- use high spread protection; MaxSpread - maximum allowable spread, pips;

- maximum allowable spread, pips; UseNewsFilter - use the news filter;

- use the news filter; DetectLowNews - detect low importance news;

- detect low importance news; PauseBeforeLow - pause before the release of news with low importance, min;

- pause before the release of news with low importance, min; PauseAfterLow - pause after the release of news with low importance, min;

- pause after the release of news with low importance, min; DetectMiddleNews - detect medium importance news;

- detect medium importance news; PauseBeforeMiddle - pause before the release of news with medium importance, min;

- pause before the release of news with medium importance, min; PauseAfterMiddle - pause after the release of news with medium importance, min;

- pause after the release of news with medium importance, min; DetectHighNews - detect high-priority news;

- detect high-priority news; PauseBeforeHigh - pause before the release of news with high importance, min;

- pause before the release of news with high importance, min; PauseAfterHigh - pause after the release of news with high importance, min;

- pause after the release of news with high importance, min; DetectNFPNews - detect "Non Farm Payrolls" news;

- detect "Non Farm Payrolls" news; PauseBeforeNFP - pause before the NFP release, min;

- pause before the NFP release, min; PauseAfterNFP - pause after the NFP release, min;

- pause after the NFP release, min; SymbolNews - track the news of the current symbol only;

- track the news of the current symbol only; ServerGMT - trading server GMT zone;

- trading server GMT zone; UseTimeFilter - use time filter;

- use time filter; HourStart - trading start time, hour;

- trading start time, hour; MinuteStart - trading start time, min;

- trading start time, min; HourEnd - trading end time, hour;

- trading end time, hour; MinuteEnd - trading end time, min;

- trading end time, min; Monday - enable / disable work on Monday;

- enable / disable work on Monday; Tuesday - enable / disable work on Tuesday;

- enable / disable work on Tuesday; Wednesday - enable / disable work on Wednesday;

- enable / disable work on Wednesday; Thursday - enable / disable work on Thursday;

- enable / disable work on Thursday; Friday - enable / disable work on Friday;

- enable / disable work on Friday; Range - entry points search range, bars;

- entry points search range, bars; Comment - comments for the EA's orders;

- comments for the EA's orders; ShowInfoPanel - show information panel;

- show information panel; MagicNumber - unique identifier of the Ea's orders.





If there are questions please feel free contact me.