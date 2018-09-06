EA Sapphire
- Experts
-
- Version: 3.0
- Updated: 11 June 2025
- Activations: 10
Festive sale -40% is active! Enjoy :)
Happy New Year and Marry Christmas!
EA Sapphire is a fully automated expert adviser that uses a model of trading at key price levels. Each market's entry point is analyzed by an advanced selection algorithm and, depending on the specified criteria, a strategy of rebound or breakout of the key level is used. All trading positions contain a protective stop order, and also include take profit and break-even levels. The expert contains a block of trailing stop order, a flexible filter of economic news, a block of protection from increasing the spread, separate time and day trade filters. Advisor allows you to work as a fixed lot or use automatic calculation based on the given risk for one transaction.
Advantages:
- Advanced algorithm for tracking positions.
- Each position contains a protective stop order.
- Trading with fixed or autolots based on MM.
- Work with four and five-digit quotes.
- High spread protection.
- Flexible news filter.
- Low drawdown.
- Easy setup.
Recommendations:
- Min. deposit $100.
- Pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY.
- Timeframes: H1 or higher.
- Use ECN account with fast order execution.
- For reliable and stable trading use VPS.
- Activate news filter.
News filter setup:
- Go to terminal's menu Tools>>Options>>Expert Advisors.
- Allow "Web Requests" and add to the list news calendar link "https://forexsb.com"
- At ServerGMT parameter set your broker GMT value.
Parameters:
- DepoLoad - deposit usage, %;
- FixedLot - fixed trading lot;
- AutoLot - use automatic lot calculation;
- RiskPerTrade - risk per one trade, %;
- TradeBuy - use long positions;
- TradeSell - use short positions;
- TakeProfit - take profit level, pips;
- StopLoss - stop loss level, pips
- TrailSL - trailing stop level, pips;
- TrailStep - trailing step level, pips;
- BuyShift - offset of entry point of long position, pips;
- SellShift - offset of entry point of short position, pips;
- BreakEven - use the break-even block;
- BELevel - break-even level, pips;
- BEPips - break-even size, pips;
- RecoveryMode:
- - Single Trade - recovery using a single opposite position;
- - GridRecovery - advanced recovery smart grid system;
- - Disabled - not used;
-
- GridMultiLot - lot multiplier, used at GridRecovery;
- GridTakeProfit - take profit of the order grid, used if RM = GR;
- GridFirstOrderStep - distance of the first order, used if RM = GR;
- GridNextOrdersStep - distance of the next orders, used if RM = GR;
- GridMaxDD - maximum allowed DD %, used if RM = GR;
- UseSpreadFilter - use high spread protection;
- MaxSpread - maximum allowable spread, pips;
- UseNewsFilter - use the news filter;
- DetectLowNews - detect low importance news;
- PauseBeforeLow - pause before the release of news with low importance, min;
- PauseAfterLow - pause after the release of news with low importance, min;
- DetectMiddleNews - detect medium importance news;
- PauseBeforeMiddle - pause before the release of news with medium importance, min;
- PauseAfterMiddle - pause after the release of news with medium importance, min;
- DetectHighNews - detect high-priority news;
- PauseBeforeHigh - pause before the release of news with high importance, min;
- PauseAfterHigh - pause after the release of news with high importance, min;
- DetectNFPNews - detect "Non Farm Payrolls" news;
- PauseBeforeNFP - pause before the NFP release, min;
- PauseAfterNFP - pause after the NFP release, min;
- SymbolNews - track the news of the current symbol only;
- ServerGMT - trading server GMT zone;
- UseTimeFilter - use time filter;
- HourStart - trading start time, hour;
- MinuteStart - trading start time, min;
- HourEnd - trading end time, hour;
- MinuteEnd - trading end time, min;
- Monday - enable / disable work on Monday;
- Tuesday - enable / disable work on Tuesday;
- Wednesday - enable / disable work on Wednesday;
- Thursday - enable / disable work on Thursday;
- Friday - enable / disable work on Friday;
- Range - entry points search range, bars;
- Comment - comments for the EA's orders;
- ShowInfoPanel - show information panel;
- MagicNumber - unique identifier of the Ea's orders.
If there are questions please feel free contact me.
Sapphire is a profitable EA, after 10 years of backtesting and 6 months of live trading I would say I'm satisfied, Sapphire doesn't trade or make a profit every day but it's stable enough now to give me 5% every month, if you're looking for a stable profit I recommend it. Also attached my earnings chart on the comments, hope this helps. https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/31393#!tab=comments&page=60&comment=56659554