Market Hedge Maker EA

Market Hedge Maker EA (MHM EA) is an ultra complete trading robot project developed to create trading strategies that force profitability in the financial markets (Forex, Indices, Futures, Stocks, Cryptos...).

This Expert Advisor has been designed to have the ability to trade millions of different configurations based on the most used indicators to determine (trend, momentum, volatility and volume). 

Also the MHM EA uses also the Price Action as confirmation of entry in the trades (Upper Time Frame Bias and entry candle). 


This EA was developed in order to find profitable configurations to pass FTMO, MyForexFunds and other challenges.


It is configurable for all trading styles (Scalping, Intra day, Day trading, Swing trading). 

It offers flexible position management settings, recovery martingale settings, plus many usefull features like customizable Trading sessions


Pre-set strategies in the Market Hedge Maker EA (Here you have everything you need to trade as strategies. Indicator settings are set by default. The EMA is 200 periods) :

  • Simple_BuySell_Strategy,                     
  • SimpleCandlestick_Direction_Strategy,                 
  • Hedging_BuySell_Strategy,    
  • Random_Entry_Strategy,
  • Stochastic_OverCross_Strategy,
  • Stochastic_OverCross_with_EMA_UpDown_Strategy,
  • Stochastic_SimpleCross_Strategy,
  • Stochastic_SimpleCross_with_EMA_UpDown_Strategy,                      
  • BollingerBands_Simple_Strategy,
  • BollingerBands_CrossMiddle_Strategy,
  • BollingerBands_AllCross_Strategy,                      
  • BollingerBands_with_EMA_UpDown_Strategy,
  • Envelopes_Simple_Strategy,
  • Envelopes_with_EMA_UpDown_Strategy,
  • EMA_Coss_Strategy,
  • EMA_UpDown_Strategy,
  • RSI_Simple_Strategy,
  • RSI_CrossMiddle_Strategy,                     
  • RSI_with_EMA_UpDown_Strategy,
  • RSI_CrossMiddle_with_EMA_UpDown_Strategy,
  • MACD_Simple_Strategy,
  • MACD_with_EMA_UpDown_Strategy,
  • Fractals_Simple_Strategy,
  • Fractals_with_EMA_UpDown_Strategy,           
  • ParabolicSAR_Simple_Strategy,
  • ParabolicSAR_with_EMA_UpDown_Strategy,
  • WilliamsPer_Simple_Strategy,
  • WilliamsPer_with_EMA_UpDown_Strategy,     
  • Ichimoku_Simple_Strategy,
  • Ichimoku_with_EMA_UpDown_Strategy, 
  • ADX_Simple_Strategy,
  • ADX_with_EMA_UpDown_Strategy, 
  • MaOscillator_Simple_Strategy,
  • MaOscillator_with_EMA_UpDown_Strategy,
  • CCI_Simple_Strategy,
  • CCI_with_EMA_UpDown_Strategy, 
  • ForceIdx_Simple_Strategy,
  • ForceIdx_with_EMA_UpDown_Strategy, 
  • RVI_Simple_Strategy,
  • RVI_with_EMA_UpDown_Strategy,
  • RVI_Cross_Strategy,
  • RVI_Cross_with_EMA_UpDown_Strategy,
  • Alligator_Simple_Strategy,
  • Alligator_with_EMA_UpDown_Strategy,                                                
  • MoneyFlowIdx_Simple_Strategy,
  • MoneyFlowIdx_with_EMA_UpDown_Strategy,                                                                                                                                                                                                                                             
  • Daily_Breakout_Strategy,
  • H4_Breakout_Strategy,  
  • H1_Breakout_Strategy,  
  • M30_Breakout_Strategy, 
  • HeikinAshi_Simple_Strategy,                       
  • HeikinAshi_Stochastic_OverCross_Strategy,
  • HeikinAshi_Stochastic_SimpleCross_Strategy,
  • HeikinAshi_BollingerBands_Strategy,
  • HeikinAshi_Envelopes_Strategy,                                     
  • HeikinAshi_RSI_Strategy,            
  • HeikinAshi_MACD_Strategy, 
  • HeikinAshi_Fractals_Strategy,                                                                  
  • HeikinAshi_with_EMA_UpDown_Strategy,                                                                                    
  • HeikinAshi_with_EMA_Coss_Strategy,
  • HeikinAshi_ParabolicSAR_Strategy,                                                                                                                                      
  • ThreeLinesStrike_Simple_Strategy,
  • ThreeLinesStrike_Stochastic_SimpleCross_Strategy,
  • ThreeLinesStrike_Stochastic_OverCross_Strategy,                      
  • ThreeLinesStrike_BollingerBands_Strategy,
  • ThreeLinesStrike_Envelopes_Strategy,
  • ThreeLinesStrike_EMA_UpDown_Strategy,
  • ThreeLinesStrike_RSI_Strategy,
  • ThreeLinesStrike_MACD_Strategy,
  • ThreeLinesStrike_Fractals_Strategy,
  • ThreeLinesStrike_HeikinAshi_Strategy,  
  • ThreeLinesStrike_ParabolicSAR_Strategy,

I'm looking to add more strategy bases.


For errors  :

If you encounter a problem in the operation of the EA. Please contact me inbox, I will fix it.


Wish you the best.


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Stanislav Tomilov
4.93 (43)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Neural Cortex
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURON CORTEX The swarm decides. The swarm learns. The swarm knows when to stay out. try the 5M and 15m backtest ; better in real EXEPTIONAL STARTING BID BEFORE THE WORLD FINDS OUT  Most neural EAs sell you one network and call it artificial intelligence. Neuron Cortex runs five independent recurrent networks in parallel — a swarm — and refuses to touch the market unless four of them agree. One net is an opinion. Five nets in agreement is a signal. This is the distilled product of a decade of l
Sailing Gold
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
5 (2)
Experts
Expert Advisor Sailing Gold is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed exclusively for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 4. The EA combines momentum analysis, volatility-based market modeling, and an advanced scalping algorithm to identify high-probability trading opportunities while applying intelligent position management for consistent execution and disciplined risk control. To improve trade quality, Sailing Gold includes an optional Moving Average (MA) trend filter, enabling the EA to tr
Forex GOLD Investor
Lachezar Krastev
4.39 (51)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
HFT Prop EA
Manpreet Singh
4.93 (257)
Experts
HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
XGen Scalper MT4
Burak Baltaci
3 (2)
Experts
XGen Scalper MT4 - Professional Automated Trading System XGen Scalper is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor that combines advanced algorithmic structure with proven technical analysis to deliver consistent results across all markets. This powerful trading system operates seamlessly on forex pairs, precious metals such as gold and silver, cryptocurrencies, and commodity indices. Advanced Algorithmic Technology The proprietary wave scanning algorithm processes market data in real time, identify
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (18)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
Market Reversal Alerts EA
Lee Samson
4.13 (23)
Experts
The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Golden Moon Scalper
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
2.5 (6)
Experts
Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predef
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Smart Funded Hft
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.69 (67)
Experts
Smart Funded EA is an expert advisor designed to pass the HFT challenges of prop firms that allow its use. If you are interested to use an EA for live accounts or classic porp firms please check Smart Gold Hunter . You can also check Smart Gold Hunter live signal here You can check my blog post about HFT Prop firms before buying a challenge. Do I need to back-test? You do not need to backtest, and demo servers that you backtest will not give the real results since HFT prop firms servers and
Neuralis Cortoid Gold
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
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ProAlgo EA
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ProAlgo EA MT4  is a fully automatic professional trading software with several preconfigured trading strategies to choose from.   This EA works like a manual trader and is designed for manual traders who have difficulty sticking to their trading strategy due to indiscipline. There is no Holy Grail in trading. If you are looking for a foolproof trading system that never fails, you can give up trading, you will never be profitable. Believe me, I have tried everything and I have come to this fina
Vantage Nasdaq EA
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Vantage Nasdaq EA is an expert advisor trading robot designed to trade the NAS100 / US100 CFD index on the Vantage markets broker. The expert uses an aggressive, almost high-frequency scalping strategy. No need to change preset parameters. Just set the lot size according to your account size.  No Martingale, No Grid, No Hedging, No lot size multiplication. Recommendations: Asset : NAS100 Period: All Time Frame Minimum deposit: $200 Account type: Standart. Broker : Vantage Markets IMPORTANT
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