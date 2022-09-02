Sirr Scalper for PipFinite
- Experts
-
Bruno Rosa ➖ ADVANCED TRADING ROBOTS ➖
⭐️ SPECIAL BONUS PACKAGE FOR SUBSCRIBERS ⭐️
✔️ COMPLETE STARTER KIT & SETUP GUIDE FOR OUR SOFTWARE
🏆 OUR ACHIEVEMENTS 🏆
💎 5 YEARS DEVELOPMENT
- Version: 3.30
- Updated: 2 September 2022
- Activations: 20
SIRR Scalper for PipFinite is a robot that has been designed to work with the PipFinite Trend PRO Indicator. It is a dynamic EA that is very active with trades and capital management. The EA can trade the popular symbols EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY, USDCAD, AUDUSD, EURGBP, EURCHF, EURJPY, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, EURNZD.
- Check our Blogs where we share news and set files
- When you buy my robot, you are welcome to drop me a message to discuss the best setup in combination with the set files
2 purchases left & price increases $799
Signal example: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1667657
Recommendations
- Timeframe: M15
- Pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY, USDCAD, AUDUSD, EURGBP, EURCHF, EURJPY, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, EURNZD
- Settings: Default settings for EURUSD or check our blogs for additional set files
- Lot: Use 0.01 lot for 2-3 weeks so you can understand the EA's strategy. After that, you can increase your lot depending with your account balance
- Broker: Non-ECN w/o commission
- Recommended deposit: 1000 USD / Min. deposit: 500 USD
The EA has dynamic sell loss and take profit control integrated, and hedging capabilities. Please use a different magic number on each pair to avoid order issues. Also, please check the max spread limit number to avoid entering trades during high spread sessions. If you want the setting files to test different configurations, please check our blogs.
Features
- Trading range with multi layer and timeframe trend check
- (only open trades if is the price is inside of a certain price range)
- Market panic and stress detector (manages the capital by preventing losses when the market gets in panic)
- Wrong trades management engine (low performance trades detection)
- Smart order price (it waits for the target price, spread and fluctuations for opening a new order)
- Smart order open (it waits for the right moment for opening a new order)
- Smart order update (auto update sell loss and take profit for low performance orders)
- Smart order close (many checks verifications before closing an order)
- Smart hedging (auto open a hedging position if necessary to minimize the risk of ruin - can be turned)
- Smart use of stop loss on every trade
- Spread filter to avoid trading during bad market conditions
- Slippage control algorithm, to avoid bigger losses during heavy slippage
- Fully automatic mode, with adjustable entries
Setup
- Just drag and drop the robot to your symbol chart and make sure the button "Automatic trading" is on your MetaTrader plattform.